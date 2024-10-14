Jab, jab, crossing over from pop-up to full studio…

After hosting a series of knock-out pop-ups across Dubai (including Aura Skypool, SLS Dubai, and W Dubai – The Palm), Swiss boutique boxing studio Lucky Punch is opening up its first UAE location later this month.

It’s headed for Boxpark, rather appropriately – and when it opens it will be offering high-energy 55-minute classes that operate as a blend of boxing (on the bag) and weight training.

A bout time

This finessed flight club began its life in Zurich in 2019, before taking a swing at Berlin. And now, after teasing us with a series of booked-out, immensely popular pop-ups, this permanent Dubai location adds another heavy-weight urban hot spot to its portfolio.

Punching up

The classes at Lucky Punch are divided into ’rounds’, alternating between boxing and weight training sessions. A lot of care has gone into curating the playlists to ensure energy levels are kept punchy and the vibes high. Put on the ‘LP headphones’ and bury your self in the zone, it’s you vs you for the title belt, you just need to make sure you walk out of the ring proud.

Talking about this new venture Chris Velkovski, Founder & CEO of Lucky Punch, said: “Lucky Punch is driven by a sense of community and our desire to shake up the norms and break boundaries. Our new flagship studio in Boxpark, Dubai brings everyone across the city a unique chance to experience boxing in an inclusive and uplifting environment where music is the motivator, and step out as a fighter without having to get a black eye!”

Boxpark, opening hours and pricing TBC. @luckypunch_dubai

Images: Provided