Georgian specialties have arrived in the capital…

Abu Dhabi’s culinary scene has turned into a hive of activity, and whether it’s Italian indulgence, Mediterranean marvels, Incredible Indian flavours, tastebud-igniting Mexican magnificence, jumping Japanese picks or amazing Arabic food, you’ll find all that and much more at the UAE capital’s many prized eats. So, it should come as no surprise that the flavours of Georgia have made their way to this town. Native specials, fusions, modern twists…let’s find out What’s On the Menu. But first, we’ll take you through the look and feel.

Images: supplied

Ambiance

While Shvili’s Abu Dhabi iteration takes shape in a corner of The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s food court on the third level, it just happens to be a store space in said corner. It is a stand-alone, independent culinary addition to the capital’s gastronomy sphere, and with a spacious theatrical kitchen, well-stocked mocktail bar, and a nicely done terrace overlooking Al Maryah Island with renowned business quarters on either side of the street, the outdoor area will be a space to savour in the cooler months. Take your time walking around Shvili, and admiring the Georgian colours and wall art.

Menu

Georgia is just over three hours’ flight from the UAE, and over the past decade, has become one of residents’ preferred travel destinations. Anyone that’s been, will confirm they’ve tried, and know of, the Khachapuri Adjarian (Dhs65), a high-carb, cheesy, bread specialty with a wobbling egg yolk adding sort of a cherry-on-top effect. Mimicking the regional favourite, vine leaves, are their eggplant rolls stuffed with nuts (Dhs47), less sour on the palate than the former and a hearty accompaniment to your meal.

If you’re the type to dip and dab, while the cuisine isn’t huge on sauces, they do have their pastes. Akin to the popular baba ghanoush is their hummus with eggplant (Dhs45), a new addition to their roster of eats. Cooling and rich, you can do spoonfuls, use it as a dip or a spread – it is completely up to you. Another side we’re particularly fond of is the mama khinkali – dumplings, dim sum, momos – whatever form you’ve consumed them in prior, you’ll know what to expect, and with a tender meat filling, these little steamed wonders are a great way to get started, at Dhs150 for 10 mini portions. We recommend sharing.

When we’re ready to shift into Main gear, the shashlik rack of lamb is served (Dhs105) with numerous cubes of grilled meat, ready to be devoured. Shashlik has been served and enjoyed in the Caucasus region for over 200 years with marinade and flavours, and stars well on Shvili’s menu.

For the gastronomy enthusiast who is always on the hunt for new cuisines, eats and flavours, Shvili, with a prior outpost in Dubai, checks all the boxes. It is unfussy, casual, and boosts Abu Dhabi’s culinary scene nicely, and housed inside a space like The Galleria Al Maryah Island, has to be one of the more affordable, yet enjoyable options.

What’s On verdict: Abu Dhabi is perennially hungry for new global cuisines, and Shvili does not disappoint.

Shvili, Level 3, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. @shvili_dxb