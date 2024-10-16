Sponsored: Caña Beach is the place to be…

We’re officially declaring beach season back, and if you’re looking to make the most of the gorgeous weather, then Corona Sunset Sessions at Caña Beach is the place to be. The beloved event, a celebration of music, art and fun, returns to Cana Beach on Sunday November 10, so get ready for sorbet-hued views, immaculate vibes and dazzling entertainment.

One of Dubai’s most popular beach bars, this dreamy seaside spot invites you to kick your shoes off and get ready for a fabulous sunset soiree, where picture-perfect views, fun-filled activations, and cool tunes ensure a guaranteed good time. Taking place from 5pm, just in time for those gorgeous pastel sunset shades, Corona Sunset Sessions will take over the venue with the sounds of DJ Pilar spinning hits that will have you dancing on the sand, while sipping on cold bottles of Corona. On the entertainment front, an all-encompassing experience promises dancers, fire performers and percussion workshops. There’s even beer pong and limbo games that encourage you to get competitive with your mates.

The kind of event where you arrive knowing no-one and leave with new friends made, Corona Sunset Sessions have been taking place in picturesque outdoor settings around the world since 2015. And few come more picturesque than Cana Beach, with picture-perfect Ain Dubai views, as you relax on the gorgeous golden beach and listen to the sounds of the gently lapping Arabian Gulf beyond.

Reservations are essential for entry. There’s an unlimited food and drinks package available for Dhs240, which pairs bites with drinks including beers, wines, spirits, and cocktails.

Corona Sunset Sessions, Caña by Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, 5pm onwards, Sunday November 10. Tel: (0)4 318 6099. tamokadubai.com/cana-by-tamoka