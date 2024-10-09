We can’t wait…

Sushisamba is firmly cemented as one of Dubai’s best restaurants. The venue is renowned for its Insta-breaking decor, jaw-dropping views and menu of *chef kiss* Japanese, Peruvian fusion dishes. And four years after opening in Dubai, Sushisamba is set to add a slice of fine, fun-dining to Abu Dhabi’s dining scene this November.

Sushisamba Abu Dhabi will debut next month at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, replacing VaKaVa, and bringing with it two floors of show-stopping decor and vibrant flavours.

From the entrance, guests are lead into the main restaurant, which seats 100 guests, a space of rich textures, lush greenery, and beautiful textiles that have been designed to be touched. An open-style kitchen features sushi and robata grill counters, where up to eight guests can marvel at the chefs at work.

Prefer to enjoy pretty corniche views? You’ll want to snag a seat on the outdoor terrace, adorned with lush greenery and gazing out over beautiful sea views.

Upstairs on the first floor, an intimate private dining room will seat up to 14, perfect for celebrations and intimate gatherings, and another outdoor terrace will feature a grand, spacious bar, where guests can enjoy pre-dinner drinks and inventive cocktails.

The upper floor will also house Sushisamba’s Sambaroom, a haute hotspot set to transform Abu Dhabi’s nightlife scene. This sultry hidden gem will capture essences of Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian influences, both in its design and its drinking and dining offering.

The menu is a master list of contemporary and prettily plated dishes that honour Japan, Peru and Brazil. Masterminded by Executive Chef Obed Villegas, the menu promises premium ingredients and bold flavours in classic dishes like Peruvian Anticuchos, Chilean seabass, sea bream ceviche, and an array of signature sushi and sashimi.

In Dubai, the venues stalwart events include a brilliant business lunch, monthly brunch and colourful Samba Room nights, which we also hope to find at the Abu Dhabi location. Initially, Sushisamba Abu Dhabi will open for dinner only from 6pm, which you can reserve for now via reservations@sushisambaabudhabi.com.

Sushisamba Abu Dhabi, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, opening November 2024. sushisambaabudhabi.com