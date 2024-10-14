Sponsored: including crowd favourites from pizetta, tarte de nata and pan-seared salmon…

Everyone’s favourite Portuguese gift to the Middle East (sorry Ronaldo, it’s not you), Lana Lusa recently moved location and can now be found at the Four Seasons Private Residences on the Dubai Canal.

And whilst its address has changed, guests will still find the same level of refined European gastronomy, commitment to experiential excellence, and detail-focused interiors.

The kitchen alchemy at Lana Lusa is inspired by founder Jessica Kassim Viveiro’s upbringing in Portugal, interpreted and crafted by fellow countryman, head chef Helio Lino. It’s a meeting of worlds old and new, modernity blends with heritage and art, flavours all unmistakably woven from the rich portfolio of Mediterranean cuisine.

Lisboa lunching

Lana Lusa is also home to what has to be one of the best-priced, three-course lunch set menus in the city. Between Monday and Thursday (midday to 3pm), you can select a starter, main course and dessert all for just Dhs99.

But What’s On the menu? Starters include the authentic, Portuguese classic pasteis de bacalhau –a fried salted codfish croquette with garlic mayo; a garden-fresh spinach chicken salad with balsamic dressing; and a zucchini and pesto mini pizzetta.

Your main course collection runs to pan-seared salmon in a lemon butter sauce; crumbled chicken breast with mashed potatoes, capers and olives; and a special sauteed ‘vegetables a bras’.

The midweek culinary adventures finishes with a refined flourish – and either the iconic tarte de nata, or an ice cream sorbet flavoured with raspberry, vanilla, or yogurt.

Lana Lusa, Four Seasons Private Residences, Dubai Water Canal, Dubai, open daily Mon to Thurs 12pm to midnight, Fri to Sun from 9am to midnight (lunch menu Mon to Thu midday to 3pm, Dhs99). Tel: (0)4 380 1515. @lanalusadxb

Images: Provided