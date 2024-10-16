The sweet candyland promises to house immersive experiences like a gummy bear pool and a candyfloss room…

Dubai has welcomed a string of new indoor attractions recently, including a bowling alley, Tiger Strikes, in Wafi; US-born Five Iron, brining 17 golf simulators to The Westin Mina Seyahi; and The Quiz Room, bringing your favourite TV quiz shows to life in Al Quoz.

And now a new family-friendly attraction is set to join them with the arrival of the world’s first Museum of Candy. Set to open on October 31, this sweet new attraction promises to be an immersive and interactive experience spread over 15 rooms. Tickets will go on sale at 12pm on Thursday October 17, priced from Dhs109 for adults and Dhs89 for children.

The first-of-its kind museum promises to fuse facts and fun, inviting visitors to unleash their inner child as they go from room to room. A cotton candy bath, a gummy bear pool and a thrill and chill ice cream room are just a handful of the Instagrammable highlights. And what would a candy museum be without being able to sample some sweet treats? Visitors can look forward to unique candy milkshakes, ice cream – and of course candies – at the museum cafe. And if you’re looking to take some candy away, you’ll be able to shop a whole range of them at the gift shop.

Tickets are priced at Dhs109 for mid-week days (Monday to Thursday) and Dhs119 Friday to Sunday for adults. Child tickets for those aged three to nine are Dhs89 Monday to Thursday and Dhs99 Friday to Sunday.

VIP tickets, which come with priority entry, exclusive gifts and a luxurious candy experience, are Dhs179 for adults and Dhs159 for children Monday to Thursday, or Dhs189 for adults and Dhs169 for children aged three to nine between Friday and Sunday.

Museum of Candy, Umm Hurair Street, 10am to 11pm Mon to Thurs, 10am to 12am Fri to Sun, opens October 31. @museumofcandy