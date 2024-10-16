It’s the first one of the season to open its doors…

One of the best new additions to the UAE’s alfresco scene in recent years has been the array of cool cafes and restaurants that popped up across the UAE desert. While we’re still awaiting the return of most of the desert cafes that pop up across the golden desert, the first one has announced it’s opening this weekend.

If you’re keen to spend an evening under the stars sipping coffee and catching up with friends, then bookmark My Space Cafe, which you can search in Google Maps, or find the pin here. Located in the Al Madam area of Sharjah, My Space Coffee will reopen on Friday October 18 roughly a 40 minute drive from the heart of Dubai.

Open daily from 3pm to 12am, this is the perfect spot to retreat to for dreamy desert sunsets while you catch up with friends over coffee or a cold brew. There’s seating scattered across the desert, or you can snuggle in to one of the futuristic-looking mirrored boxes and enjoy the desert vistas from the comforts of the indoors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Space (@myspace.cafe)

Those looking for the perfect Insta snap can even take a picture on the wooden swing, perfectly backdropped by the desert dunes.

On the menu, cold drinks include a range of milkshakes like oreo and pistachio, strawberry and passionfruit mocktails and a range of iced coffees. On cooler desert nights, warm up with hot drinks such as a latte, hot chocolate or espresso.

You can pick up sweet treats here too, like homemade cheesecake, fresh Cinnabon and a molten chocolate.

We know where we’ll be this weekend…

My Space Cafe, Nizwa, Sharjah, 3pm to 12am daily, from Friday October 18. Tel: (0)52 729 6666, @myspace.cafe