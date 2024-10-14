Keep up to date with the weather forecasts from official channels…

The National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has issued a message outlining the impact on the country due to the severe weather conditions in the Arabian Sea.

The authority has stated that according to initial data and readings, the expected impact on the country will be indirect, with the possibility of rainfall. This will be in some Eastern and Southern areas.

NCEMA will continue to monitor the developments of the weather situation. In the event of any major changes in the weather, authorities have already reviewed ways to be prepared and will issue alerts and warnings to the public via official channels.

Caught in the rain while driving?

Motorists are advised by The NCM to stay safe on the roads in affected areas. Drivers are instructed to drive only when necessary, turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced and keep up to date with the weather forecasts.

Temperatures this week:

According to the weather conditions released by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), maximum temperatures across the country are in the mid to high 30s range, while the low range is from the mid-20s.

Last Monday, October 7, rainfall was reported by NCM in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. The previous week as well, again a Monday, September 30, Dubai experienced light to heavy rainfall.

We also received pictures and videos on social media from Al Ain and other parts of the country showing rain of varying intensities across the country, from severe storms to steady rain and even hail.

