An orange weather alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM)…

Could this mark the (un)official end to Dubai summer? According to the National Centre of Meteorology’s forecast for this week, there is a chance of convective cloud formations with the accompaniment of heavy rainfall and thunder in some parts of the country, especially in the internal and southern regions.

Is it raining where you are? At the time of writing, there’s already been rainfall reported by the NCM in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. But there could be more on the way.

An orange weather warning was released by the authorities urging citizens to be “on the alert” and to “avoid driving unless absolutely necessary”.

Cloudy with a chance of rainfall

#الحالة_الجوية خلال فترة من الأحد 6 إلى الأربعاء 9 أكتوبر 2024. The weather condition during the period Sunday 6 to Wednesday 9 October 2024 pic.twitter.com/Pw4Lkc45CY — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) October 5, 2024

According to the NCM’s weather forecast, over the next few days the country will experience “surface low pressure” causing rain to fall over some eastern, northern, and southern areas. From Monday, October 7 to Wednesday, October 9, lightning and thunder will accompany the heavy rainfall. The humidity and cloudy weather continue into Thursday and Friday, but will stay mostly dry with mist formation over some areas and light to moderate winds.

Images: Getty