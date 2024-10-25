Sponsored: The whole nine yards…

DIFC’s newest authentic, health-conscious restaurant has just about arrived at the Gate District building, in the form of Vietnamese Foodies’ ninth, and largest location in Dubai which will be inaugurated on October 28.

Images: supplied

The popular Dubai restaurant chain will bring all of your favourite Vietnamese specials to DIFC, and whether it’s a quick business lunch or an elaborate, wholesome dinner experience you seek, the nutrient-packed menu will bring all of the brand’s famed dishes to its newest locations, including the iconic 14-hour bone broth pho, rice paper rolls made with fresh veggies and lean proteins, and fragrant herbs.

The very-affordably priced business lunch, priced at only Dhs69, will include an appetiser, main and a beverage, with these winning Vietnamese flavours available to you in both vegan and non-vegan varieties. Open seven days a week, the newest addition to the Vietnamese Foodies universe will be capable of accommodating up to 160 guests at once, and will be just what you need if you’re a busy professional operating out of dynamic DIFC.

Vietnamese Foodies, Gate District Building, DIFC, Dubai, open daily from October 28. vietnamesefoodies.com

Winning combos

Vietnamese Foodies founder Lily Hoa Nguyen continues her ‘Dining Duets’ series with Dubai’s culinary elite, an exclusive bi-monthly collaboration that brings together the city’s top chefs. The second collaboration, taking place on the November 27, will be a one-session-only collaboration between Chef Lily and Chef Jovani of the acclaimed 3 Fils, a Michelin bib gourmand recipient and included in MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants. The menu will feature Chef Lily’s grilled duck sausages with lemongrass in chapo leaves, alongside Chef Jovani’s flavorful skewer plate of Yakitori, A5 Wagyu, and Tako Kushiyaki.

Dining Duets, 3Fils Restaurant, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Dubai, November 27. Tel: (0)56 27 30030.