The most wonderful time of the year deserves some new festive threads…

The Christmas countdown is on, at least if you ask team What’s On. And while we may have to wait to deck the hall and trim those trees, purchasing festive PJs is certainly on our to-do list right now.

If you’re looking for where to get Christmas pyjamas in the UAE, look no further as we’ve found all the places to pick up your pjs, complete with personalisation, family options and festive prints.

By Jessica Lily

By Jessica Lily is a homegrown brand that specialises in beautiful handmade pyjamas. Founder Jessica creates all of the prints herself, meaning they’re unlike anything else you’ll see on the market, and she creates both long and short pyjama sets for adults and children. There’s Dubai landmark prints, camels, and pretty pink parrots, as well as her newly launched Christmas range, which features a unique ‘Christmas in the desert’ print, navy with gingerbread men, and Christmas gnomes. They’re priced from Dhs150 for children and Dhs170 for adults.

@jessicalilydubai

Lullabae

UAE-born Lullabae was founded in 2020 by a mum of two who wanted to create children’s sleep and loungewear that was functional and eco-friendly, as well as being super soft. Lullabae now stocks an array of pieces far beyond that, but its themed pyjama collections are always a treat. This year, the family matching Christmas pyjamas come in a sweet nutcracker themed black and green colour, with the full matching set for children, and a green top with nutracker bottoms for adults. The children’s sizes range from babies to children up to 10, with mens and womens available in the adult sizes. Prices start from Dhs109 for children and Dhs249 for adults.

@lullabaeme

The Happy Tribe

The Happy Tribe’s array of rainbow-hued personalised pouches, bags and accessories already includes a fabulously festive Christmas range where you can purchase snuggly slippers, sacks, stockings, and several pairs of Christmas pyjamas. There’s a set of mum and daughter matching pink Santa print pyjamas, complete with a fabulous feather trim, with adult and children’s sizes; plus there’s children-only pyjamas with Santa in his sleigh across the front that can be personalised with each child’s name. Prices start from Dhs95 for children and Dhs200 for adults.

@thehappytribe.ae

Dreamy B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dreamy B (@dreamybdubai)

Dreamy B is a Dubai-based, homegrown business making personalised PJs for the whole family. Outside of silly season, they specialise in cotton pyjamas for little ones, with regular drops of themed PJs for special occasions like Easter, Valentine’s and birthdays. This year, you can get your sets of personalised family pyjamas in a festive fairisle, polar bear, winter wonderland and reindeer print, with the option to add a personalised fluffy stocking too. The children’s sizes range from 0-3 months up to aged 11 to 12, and there’s a full size range for men and women. Prices start from Dhs130 for children and Dhs150 for adults.

@dreamybdubai

Next

Next’s family Christmas range of pyjamas has already dropped, and it’s home to one of the most extensive ranges we’ve seen, with matching family sets available in classic prints as well as some fun new colours. In festive red you’ll find reindeer prints and classic tartan. Plus, there’s a smart navy and red fairisle, a navy blue Highland cow or penguin print, and black with white Christmas trees, all available in family, couples, and children-only sets. Prices start from Dhs66.

next.ae