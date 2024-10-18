Sponsored: Brunch is back on Saturday, while Mambo Brothers headline on Sunday…

As the weather cools, White Beach is turning up the heat with an epic opening weekend. The boho-luxe spot on the shores of Atlantis, The Palm is a breezy seaside sensation, where Mediterranean flavour, Instagrammable decor, and a rotation of resident DJs collide to create the ultimate destination for daytime hedonism with a luxe Dubai touch.

The opening weekend sees a duo of unmissable events take over this weekend. On Saturday brunch is back at the White Beach restaurant; while the pool and beach transforms into the backdrop for an electric set from the Mambo Brothers, launching new weekly party, Solstice Sunday.

WHITE Brunch

Under the warmth of the golden sunshine, guests are invited to enjoy a delectable four-hour package of Mediterranean flavours from 1pm to 5pm on Saturday October 19, and every Saturday thereafter. Snag a table in the boho-chic restaurant, drink in the gorgeous skyline views, and dine your way sharing-style through a multi-course menu of plates served to the table. On the culinary front, Greek eats take centre stage, with dishes like truffle taramasalata, sea bass ceviche and watermelon feta salad to start. For mains, there’s a choice of chargrilled baby chicken, spiced lamb shoulder or fregola pasta with seafood and fresh tomatoes. To end things on a sweet note, signature desserts including chocolate mousse, lemon yoghurt ice cream, and a fruit platter. The package is priced at Dhs365 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, and Dhs545 with premium Champagne.

Solstice Sunday

Some of the biggest names on the international DJ circuit will headline at WHITE Beach this season, inviting you to squeeze every drop of fun out of the weekend. Kicking things off on Sunday October 20, a DJ double act that needs no introduction – Mambo Brothers – will bring their legendary tracks like Always On My Mind and U Got 2, and renowned Balearic beats to the shores of WHITE Beach.

The afternoon starts from 1pm, with WHITE Beach’s resident DJs warming up while guests dip between the temperature-controlled pool flanked by in-water loungers and their plush sun beds. You’re invited to indulge in the Mediterranean fare on the a la carte menu, featuring options like yellowfin tuna tartare and chargrilled octopus. Then as the sun sets, expect Mambo Brothers to illuminate the beach club with an unforgettable sunset soiree to round-out Sunday in style.

Sunbeds are Dhs250 non-redeemable, with cabanas priced from Dhs3,200 for up to 10 adults, with Dhs1,600 redeemable.

Reserve now via Tel: (0)4 426 0700 or visit atlantis.com/dubai/entertainment/white-beach-club