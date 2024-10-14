Sponsored: With three unmissable deals…

Business lunch is the perfect opportunity to take time out of your day to indulge in fine fair, while catching up. You don’t even have to be getting business done – even if you’re catching-up with friends or escaping with colleagues for a power hour of out-of-office chat, it’s a perfect opportunity to pause and indulge in a wonderful meal.

At JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, there are a dozen restaurants found within the world’s tallest five star hotel. Across the impressive portfolio of gourmet restaurants, refined bars, and luxurious lounges, there’s plenty to enjoy, from master mixology to a la carte excellence and weekend brunches. And a trio of them also offer brilliant lunch options, perfect for elevating any occasion.

Prime68

Set amongst the clouds on the hotel’s 68th floor, this acclaimed steakhouse serves up a sophisticated business lunch on weekdays. Available from 12pm to 3pm, a two-course menu is priced at Dhs125, while three-courses will set you back Dhs148. Expect to pair options like French onion soup and beef tartare and truffle gnocchi and black Angus steak, with an elegant setting and breathtaking skyline views.

La Farine

A contemporary restaurant, serving up freshly baked pastries, curated menus, and crafted barista coffee. You’re welcomed into the warm and inviting surrounds of La Farine, a cosy, casual spot to catch-up over crowd-pleasing European cuisine. The two-course lunch is priced at Dhs115 for a starter and main, or add a dessert and coffee and it’s Dhs129.

Kitchen6

Giving a gourmet touch to the all-day dining experience is Kitchen6, a lavish international buffet restaurant serving cuisines from around the world. Home to six sizzling live cooking stations, make your way around laps of the buffet, enjoying Asian woks, Middle Eastern grills, European breads and Indian tandoors. It’s available daily from 1pm to 4pm, priced at Dhs165 through the week and Dhs230 on weekends.

For restaurant bookings, Tel: (0)4 414 3000 or visit marriott.com