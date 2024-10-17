The future is now for the Dubai Metro…

The future is here and now – we could be paying with our palms at Metro gates very soon. RTA’s booth at GITEX this year has revealed the possibility of a brand new technology that could be integrated into our public transport – palm scan gate access.

Yes, we know, that sounds like something out of a Bond movie, and no, it’s not a thing of imagination. This could our reality very soon, employing the tools of Artificial Intelligence and the virtual Metaverse.

This whole mechanism will allow Metro users and commuters to move efficiently without the use of physical a Nol card, as this system will allow the person’s palm to be linked to the card. Simply, swipe your palm at the gate and you’re in. A new type of pass.

A presentation of this system at the RTA’s stand at Gitex Global explained how this linking will be done. Once you swipe your palm at the smart gate, the required amount will be automatically deducted from the linked Nol card.

“We are still testing it in our centre of excellence at RTA and it needs at least a year and a half of full assurance and full quality check. Only then we can just go to the market so it will be ready to roll out by 2026 or beyond,” said Salah Almarzooqi, director of Automated Collection System at the authority, according to Khaleej Times.

These innovative projects and smart initiatives centred around using AI all aim to boost traffic efficiency and upgrade the public transportation system for those on the go in the city. The greater vision is of course to enhance the quality of life and make Dubai the best city to live in.

Some examples of these developments would be the ongoing flying taxis project, and the recently revealed plans for a futuristic new driverless pod rail system. The Floc Duo Rail is a self-driving, futuristic-looking electric pod rail system, and could become a hassle-free way to travel around Dubai.

Able to operate both suspended in the air and on the ground, the autonomous pods would move around on dual tracks within ‘urban clusters’, and could help passengers get either from A to B, or be used to take multiple passengers from certain points to other transport networks, such as the Dubai Metro.

