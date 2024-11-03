Assemble your brunch bunch…

Everyone’s got their trusty brunches. Whether it’s all-inclusive spread with wow-factor views for visitors, the cheap and cheerful set menus and free-flowing drinks for when you’re after a wallet-friendly night out, or the worth-the-splurge gourmet feasts for when only the best will do. But if you’re looking to try something new – and keen to hit up one of the hottest new party brunches in Dubai – bookmark these three spots.

Ronin

This high-energy Japanese restaurant at FIVE LUXE is home to the city’s newest party brunch, serving up sharing plates of its self-described ‘rebellious’ Japanese dishes against the backdrop of stunning views every Saturday. Book a table on the terrace for the best views of Ain Dubai and the Arabian sea, or sit indoors if you want to be closest to the culinary action from the open plan kitchen. There’s an array of hot and cold starters to begin, followed by an Instagrammable display of sushi and maki, including the signature Ronin spicy tuna. For mains, choose from options like yuzu black cod or grilled Wagyu tenderloin with onion, mushroom and chimichurri, before an array of desserts served on dry ice are presented to the table. It’s all served up to cool R&B tunes, and paired with an impressive array of drinks that includes cocktails in the house package.

Ronin, FIVE LUXE, JBR, 1pm to 4.30pm, Sat, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @ronin_dubai

The Nice Guy

If the measure of a good brunch follows the ‘starting as they mean to go on’ ethos, then The Nice Guy aces it. It’s always a good sign when you walk into a restaurant and there isn’t a spare seat in the house, and that’s exactly what you’ll get here. While The Nice Guy’s party brunch isn’t new, it’s elevated menu is, and it’s an invitation to let the good times roll while you dine on a whole host of dishes that begin with breakfast classics like ricotta pancakes or scrambled eggs. As the drinks flow and the music cranks up, it’s followed by daytime dishes such as the fan favourite pepperoni pizza, beef short ribs and the famous warm choc chip cookies. This is one Saturday soiree you won’t want to miss.

The Nice Guy, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs699 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 276 9888. @theniceguydubai

Tapasake

A stretching infinity pool with a stunning city view, Tapasake might have become Insta-famous thanks to its pool, but it’s also brought a fabulous new brunch to the city. The restaurant is glamourous and grown-up, adorned in chic white with pops of emerald. The menu is just enough Nikkei dishes to leave you full but not unable to dance once the DJ starts spinning those crowd-pleasing tunes, with plates of ceviche and crispy salmon theatrically served with dry ice, followed by hot appetizers, and main courses, then a duo of desserts. Paired with high-energy DJ tunes at just the right volume, crisp glasses of wine, a selection of cocktails, and even Prosecco in the standard package, and the option to enjoy sundowners by the poolside afterwards – this is one of the best new party brunches in the city.

Tapasake, The Link, One Za’abeel, 1pm to 4pm, after-brunch 4pm to 6pm, Saturdays, Dhs385 soft, Dhs485 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 666 1617. thelinkdubai.com

Zeta Seventy Seven

The purveyors of party brunches, Secret Parties, are adding a string of new brunches and ladies’ days to their roster this season, and the newest addition takes place at one of Dubai’s most breathtaking locations. Found 77 floors above ground on the rooftop of Address Beach Resort, Zeta Seventy Seven houses a sleek pan-Asian alfresco restaurant and the world’s highest infinity pool. It’s here that guests are invited to enjoy Secret Sky Brunch, a new event taking place every Friday. Your invitation to clock off work early, the first sitting takes place from 12pm to 3.30pm, and then there’s a second sunset brunch from 4pm to 7.30pm. Guests can expect to share their way through premium sharing plates of x and y, paired with free-flowing drinks. All packages come with access to the stunning infinity pool, with packages priced depending on whether you go for a rooftop table in the restaurant, a sun lounger, pool gazebo or air-conditioned cabana. Whether you come for the lively daytime brunch or sunset soiree, you can expect live DJs, saxophonists, drummers, and surprise performances – as well as an after party that continues long after the brunch package ends.

Secret Sky Brunch, Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, 12pm to 3.30pm and 4pm to 7.30pm, Fridays, from Dhs347 house and Dhs447 premium. secret-parties.com