Boxing Day in Dubai 2024: Top places to celebrate with loved ones
Continue the festive celebrations after the big day…
Boxing Day in Dubai: T’was the day after Christmas, and all through the house, the festivities and merry making continued because, why not? And it doesn’t have to be at home because you deserve some R&R while you recover from celebrating on Christmas Day. But this is where some of the best restaurants in Dubai have your back.
Here are 13 restaurants celebrating Boxing Day in Dubai
Alizée
A heart-warming festive feast awaits at Alizée this Boxing Day in Dubai featuring mouth-watering dishes crafted to perfection with a Southern French twist.
Alizée Restaurant, Pool and Beach, Banyan Tree Dubai, Dubai, Dec 26, 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs175 children ages 4-12, under 3s free. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @alizeedubai
Bal Harbour Beach
Unwind with the sand between your toes or dive into the luxurious pool this boxing day at Bal Harbour Beach. Celebrations are paired with a three-hour free-flowing beverage package with house drinks and signature cocktails. Don’t forget the swim up bar at Myami and those lovely Dubai views.
Bal Harbour Beach, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, West Palm Beach, Dec 26, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 per person with pool and beach access. Tel: (0)4 666 1430. @balharbourbeachdubai
Bla Bla
Continue to enjoy the festive celebrations after the big day at Bla Bla with a hearty two-course menu. Start with a charcuterie platter and a Christmas ravioli, before mains with choices between sea bass or roasted turkey, and fresh tomato pasta. Sip on a festive gingerbread cocktail to keep the cheer going.
Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dec 26, 12pm to 5pm, Dhs120 per person. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai
Brasserie 2.0
This Boxing Day in Dubai, tuck into succulent seafood treats and the freshest meats from the outdoor grill. Live entertainment from the band will ensure the festive spirits remain high throughout your experience.
Brasserie 2.0, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dec 26, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs550 soft, Dhs800 house and sparkling, Dhs250 per child. Tel: (0)4 316 5555. @brasserie2.0
Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah
You have two choices when celebrating Boxing Day at Claw BBQ. You can enjoy a special selection from the venue’s a la carte menu or pick from the delectable three-course set menu. Expect festive vibes aplenty, no matter what you pick.
Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Dec 24 to 26, 12pm to 11pm, Dhs125 for set menu. Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @clawbbqpalm
Junipers
Meet with family and friends at Junipers, the gorgeous terrace bar at Vida Emirates Hills. There’s festive cocktails and sharing canapes to be enjoyed as you share your festive tales from the days gone by.
Junipers, Vida Emirates Hills, Al Naseem Street, Dec 26, Dhs195 soft, Dhs275 house, (minimum four pax required to book). Tel: (0)4 872 8888. @junipersdxb
Mina’s Kitchen
There’s an ‘unboxing’ day extravaganza going down at this Dubai brunching institution on December 26. With packages from Dhs475, and an invite for the whole family to extend the Christmas merriment and defer the back-to-work blues for one more day.
Bubbalicious x Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Dec 26, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs475. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @minaskitchen_dxb
Pai Thai
Love the fiery flavours of Thai food? On Boxing Day, an award-winning Thai restaurant is inviting diners to try a special 5 Tastes of Thailand festive menu. With wine pairing, it’s Dhs990 for two, or it’s Dhs590 for just food.
Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dec 26, lunch 12.30pm to 2.30pm, dinner 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs590 for two with food, Dhs990 for two with wine pairing. Tel: (800) 323 232. @paithaidubai
Pierchic
Celebrate Boxing Day at Pierchic – the award-winning restaurant set on the private pier of Jumeirah Al Qasr. Pick from the festive set menu for Dhs580 or the a la carte menu (food only).
Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dec 26, lunch 1pm to 2.30pm or dinner 6.30pm to 10pm, Dhs580 set menu. Tel: (800) 323 232. @pierchicdubai
Seagrill Bistro
If you’re taking it easy post Christmas day, this laid-back yet indulgent affair is for you. Enjoy sea breeze, signature BBQ prepared on an outdoor wood-fired swing grill, and live entertainment. The three-course set menu is great to enjoy with friends and family as you all unwind.
Seagrill Bistro, Fairmont the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 26, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs245 soft, Dhs345 house, Dhs175 children ages 6-12. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @seagrillrestaurant
Sports Cafe
For turkey, roast potatoes, and Yorkshire puddings drenched in lip smacking gravy, head to Sports Cafe. But that’s not all the cheer you’ll get. The venue will be showcasing the biggest sporting event, and you yourself can partake in darts or foosball for some friendly challenge. Oh, and there’s mulled wine, too.
Sports Cafe, JA The Resort – JA Beach Hotel, Mina Jebel Ali, Dec 26, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs120 with food, Dhs195 with two glasses of mulled grape, Dhs60 children ages 6-12, under 5s free. Tel: (0)4 814 5023. @jasportsdxb
The Hide
A sharing-style set menu for two awaits at The Hide this Boxing Day. For the whole wine and dine experience, it’s Dhs580 per person, or Dhs380 for food.
The Hide, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dec 26, from 6pm, Dhs380 per person for food, Dhs580 per person for food and wine. Tel: (800) 323 232. @pierchicdubai
Zala
The Christmas cheer continues on December 26 with a Boxing Day brunch at Zala. There’s sage-roasted chicken, homemade terrines, salt-crusted seabass, and a charming Gugelhupf (similar to Bundt cake) to end your experience. For little ones, there’s pony and camel rides, and the live music will keep adults entertained.
Zala, Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dec 26, 1pm to 4pm. Dhs399 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs199.5 per child ages 4-11, under 3s free. Tel: (0)4 809 6194. babalshams.com
Images: Supplied