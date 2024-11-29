Sponsored: From breathtaking interiors to a marvellous menu…

Voyage to the charming French Riviera with Tête-à-Tête, as the stunningly gorgeous new high energy restaurant has opened its doors at Dubai’s FIVE LUXE JBR. You can now celebrate life in signature Mediterranean fashion, as the flavours of the Côte d’Azur have arrived at one of the most glamorous, poshest locations in town. With glorious aesthetics, fantastic food and a high-energy vibe, the atmosphere at Tête-à-Tête comes alive with the addition of daily DJs, including Sam Oui, turning the venue from a serene dining experience into an energetic celebration as the night unfolds.

A French Riviera-inspired menu will ensure you celebrate la joie de vivre with creations such as the foie gras terrine, Provençale chicken, and the iconic, timeless crème brûlée, all while you drink in breathtaking ocean views at a venue that peerlessly blends in signature French style with Dubai’s luxury. So whether you’re arriving at the venue for an intimate dinner or an evening marked by lively celebration, every experience at Tête-à-Tête takes you through a unique, experiential ride of indulgence.

But we began this piece with the claim that Tête-à-tête’s look and feel was lavish and stunningly gorgeous, and let’s tell you why. From a lavender-toned ceiling and intimate seating arrangements, to baroque details that will have you experiencing the feel of 17th and 18th century Europe, plus an open kitchen so you can see the minds behind your meal and their craftsmanship, this is culinary indulgence à la française at its finest, where every bite transports you to le Sud de France as you walk through the doors. Whether you’re over to take a seat at the gorgeous lavender-themed dining area, or enjoy cocktails at the chic, jewel-box bar, the crown jewel of Tête-à-tête, an extraordinary experience awaits like you’ve never had before, in the company of Sam Oui and hand-picked DJs playing your favourite tunes to complete what will be an evening to remember.

Embrace la joie de vivre with breathtaking oceanic views and the Ain Dubai from the terrific terrace, a menu of authentic delights inspired by the French Riviera and a vibe that cannot be described, and only experienced.

Tête-à-tête, FIVE LUXE JBR, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 6pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @teteatetedubai