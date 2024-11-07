Sponsored: Unwrap the festive magic…

Get ready to embrace the magic of the festive season at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, where luxurious celebrations, festive feasts, and soothing spa treatments await. Nestled on Palm Jumeirah’s eastern crescent, this beautiful resort offers a range of unforgettable experiences for Christmas, New Year’s, and Orthodox Christmas.

Start your holiday festivities on Christmas Eve at Crescendo, with a lavish dinner featuring live music and a choir. Enjoy indoor or outdoor seating from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm, with packages starting at AED 360 for adults and AED 245 for children. On Christmas Day, Crescendo hosts a brunch from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, complete with live music, a visit from Santa, and al fresco seating options. Alternatively, head to The Beach House for a relaxed barbecue by the sea, with packages beginning at AED 850, including Champagne.

Celebrate the holiday season further with a festive barbecue by the Kids’ Pool on 27 December. Indulge in a mouth-watering spread of premium grilled meats, seafood, and salads, with live music setting the mood for an evening of casual fun.

Ring in 2025 in style with New Year’s Eve celebrations across the resort. Crescendo hosts a “Mamma Mia!” themed night with a gourmet buffet, live music, and a DJ. For high-energy revelry, The Beach House offers a beachside party with a live band, DJ, and performances, including a fire show and samba dancers. Guests looking for an elegant dinner can opt for Bushman’s four-course Australian feast, or visit The Lotus Lounge for stunning views, live entertainment, and an open bar.

Wrap up the celebrations with a Sizzler’s New Year’s Day barbecue by the Kids’ Pool, or enjoy Orthodox Christmas at Crescendo on 7 January with a buffet and live music.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, room rates start from Dhs2,050 Tel: (0) 4 567 8888, @anantaradubai

Images: Supplied