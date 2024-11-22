Leave the car at home…

If you’re heading to Sheikh Zayed Road for Dubai Run this weekend, you can now use the Dubai Metro to get to the venue.

In order to help shuttle riders to the starting points, Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has just announced an extension to the current Dubai Metro timings.

On the RTA’s official Instagram, it announced that the Dubai Metro Red and Green Line will run from 3am until midnight on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

So if you were worried about getting to the venue, worry no more. Just ensure you bring your nol cards with you and that you have sufficient balance. It’s a required minimum of Dhs15 for nol Silver card and Dhs30 for nol Gold card, for a roundtrip.

About Dubai Run

The Dubai Run is one of the most popular Dubai Fitness Challenge events.

It is set to see more than 200,000 budding athletes take to the roads on Sunday morning; it’s open to all abilities to run, jog or walk a 5km or 10km route. The Dubai Run takes place from 4am on Sunday, December 24.

This fun run is perhaps one of the most iconic in the world, passing some of the most beloved landmarks the city is home to. That includes the Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Burj Khalifa, and if you’re a seasoned runner, you will zoom all the way to the gorgeous Dubai Canal, looping back again towards Trade Centre and ending at DIFC.

During this time, Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed to motorists on Sunday, November 24, 2024. The Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has not yet announced alternative routes or when the roads are expected to reopen, however, last year, the road closures began at 4am and reopened at 10am. Members of the public are encouraged to use the metro on Sunday morning. Those participating in the run can get off at Dubai World Trade Centre station.