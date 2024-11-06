The fees for residents and business owners will steadily increase over the next three years…

Dubai Municipality has announced that it is increasing sewerage fees in Dubai for the first time in 10 years. Over the next three years, the government entity will introduce a new sewerage tariff structure, which will apply to existing customers paying the fees within areas managed by Dubai Municipality.

What will the new sewerage tariff structure be?

In 2025, sewerage in Dubai will cost 1.5 fils per gallon. In 2026, it will rise to 2 fils per gallon. And in 2027, it will increase again to 2.8 fils per gallon.

Since 2015, the fee has been set at 1 fil per gallon.

Why now?

As per a statement from the Dubai Government media office, it’s part of wider needs for infrastructure development as Dubai’s population continues to increase. With Dubai’s population projected to reach 7.8 million, the “primary aim of this increase is to promote water conservation in the emirate and contribute to fostering sustainable practices, preserving water resources and creating a future-ready urban infrastructure that can meet the growing needs of Dubai residents and visitors,” according to a statement from Dubai Media Office.

And while the rise is significant, it still sits well below the global office, according to the media office.

Image: Unsplash