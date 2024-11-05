28 female artists come together for one exceptional showcase…

The Mona Lisa, Girl with the Pearl Earring, the Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer — these are famous paintings of women and are instantly recognised… and they were painted by men. If you were to think of any famous painting, it would most likely be one painted by a man.

Most, of course, were geniuses; there’s no denying it. But what about female artists of their time? Can you think of any? They surely were around, but why don’t we know their names? And why are they so underrepresented or overlooked?

In this century, art galleries around the world are trying to change this narrative, empowering female artists and shining a spotlight on their work in a bid to not steal the attention of male artists but to receive the same time in the spotlight.

A post by the New York Times is titled, ‘Women artists are catching up, but equality will still take a while.’ So, if you believe that women in art should receive the same appreciation, then Fictional Landscapes is an exhibition you need to show up for to help speed things along.

The groundbreaking exhibition showcases the works of 28 women artists from five galleries spanning the globe. It has been curated by a team of three women —Nadine Khalil, Alisa Bagdonaite, and Serafima Kostrova.

It makes its debut this month from November 9 to December 15, 2024, at The Foundry Downtown Dubai.

The women come from the UAE, Russia, Iran, Armenia, India, Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Iceland, and the USA.

The show explores the power themes of space and place from a women’s perspective who have converted their feelings and thoughts into contemporary works of art.

The artists have put together works of art that go far beyond physical boundaries. They have dug deep, delving into cases such as patriarchal violence and political reality, while also reimagining relationships between time, place, and power. Visitors will be able to soak in works from a variety of mediums, from textiles to videos, paintings, and performances.

The key objective of the exhibition is to emphasise the representation, visibility, and valuation of women’s work in the contemporary art world. This brings us back to our initial question. Why are women artists so underrepresented or overlooked? While this exhibition seeks to stand out from the crowd, it should leave you pondering over the persistent challenges still faced by female artists today and to advocate for greater recognition, equity, and fair representation in the global art market.

The exhibition runs until December 15, so the next time you’re in Downtown Dubai, slot in some time to go see it.

Fictional Landscapes, Foundry Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Nov 9 to Dec 15. Tel: (0)4 367 3696, @foundrydowntown

