Your next night out, sorted…

The Dubai brunch has evolved somewhat, since first arriving as a free-flowing Friday extravaganza. The big weekend soiree is now on a Saturday, to align with the UAE weekend, but you can also brunch on Sunday, and even through the week thanks to a string of evening brunches in Dubai.

And if you’re looking for a new one to try, bookmark these brand new evening brunches for your mid-week nights out.

Monday: Sucre

Inviting you to discover its flavourful Mediterranean dishes with a Monday evening brunch is Gate Village’s pretty eatery, Sucre. The Starry Night Brunch is a three-hour package every Monday, which pairs a sharing menu with free-flowing drinks. The starters begin with options like braised beef tacos and yellowtail carpaccio, then for mains you’ll get to enjoy the Parillada Platter, of chicken, chorizo and ribeye, and for dessert, there’s a chef’s selection of signatures. This is a proper foodie brunch, so come hungry.

Sucre, Gate Village, DIFC, 8pm to 11pm, Friday, Dhs370 soft, Dhs490 prosecco, Dhs690 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai

Friday: Ammos

The Thalassa night brunch at Ammos takes place every Friday evening, inviting you to embrace a fun-filled evening of Greek dining and entertainment. This lively night brunch offers a variety of mezze to share between the table, an a la carte choice of main from options like chicken souvlaki and seafood orzo, and then a selection of desserts. Enhancing the Greek atmosphere, a live band and a DJ will perform a mix of traditional and contemporary music, inviting guests to dance and celebrate, transforming AMMOS into a vibrant Greek taverna for an unforgettable evening.

Ammos, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, 8pm to 11pm, Fridays, Dhs295 soft, Dhs355 house, Dhs395 premium. Tel: (0)52 777 9473. @ammosdubai

Friday: Siddharta Lounge

This pretty alfresco terrace in Dubai Marina has a new evening brunch that invites you to wind into the weekend every Friday. Running from 8pm to 11pm, the three-course menu features sharing plates like tuna tartare, burrata, and shrimp tempura to start. For mains, expect soya glazed salmon, sipcy aubergine, and braised Wagyu shortrib. For dessert, there’s a sweet platter of signatures. It’s all paired with an array of drinks – opt for the premium package to include gin fizz and passionfruit martinis – and live entertainment from the resident DJ

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, 8pm to 11pm, Fridays, Dhs350 wine and beer, Dhs450 premium, Dhs650 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 317 6556. siddhartalounge.com/

Friday: Sunset 55, Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

Enjoy a Friday night on the sand at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s new night brunch on the beach at Sunset 55. From 8pm to 11.30pm, the boho-chic space invites you to enjoy a three-course menu of dishes like fine de Claire oysters, wasabi king prawns and Wagyu beef burgers, as well as sweet treats like baked cheesecake and dark chocolate tart. It’s paired with free-flowing drinks and live entertainment from dancers and a DJ. Best of all, if you book this Friday November 29, there’s 50 per cent off the house and cocktail packages.

Sunset 55, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, East Crescent, 8pm to 11.30pm, Fridays, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 cocktails. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. @sunset55_dubai