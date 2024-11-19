Sponsored: Go Thai at Pai Thai…

For those looking to explore the depths of Thai cuisine without leaving Dubai, Pai Thai at Jumeirah Al Qasr offers just what you need. Nestled along the serene waterways, this restaurant transports guests to Thailand with authentic flavors and a tranquil ambiance. At the helm is Head Chef Amara Mahayothee, who infuses traditional Thai techniques with sophistication, creating dishes that are as stunning as they are flavorful.

Pai Thai is more than just a dining spot; it’s an experience. From the moment you arrive via a traditional abra, gliding along Jumeirah’s waterways, you’re immersed in a world where Thai culture and cuisine take center stage. Known for its bold curries, steamed delicacies, and exquisite seafood, Pai Thai brings the spirit of Thailand alive in every bite, inviting guests to embark on a culinary journey to the heart of Southeast Asia.

Kin Samrap Lunch

Pai Thai’s Kin Samrap Lunch is an ideal mid-day escape, offering a refreshing dining experience in a lush garden setting. Curated by Chef Amara, this lunch features classic Thai dishes in a serene atmosphere that feels worlds away from the hustle of Dubai. Guests can choose from a two-course menu for Dhs135 or a three-course option for Dhs150, making it a delightful and affordable way to indulge in Thai flavors.

Nam Jai Masterclass

For those eager to learn the secrets behind Thailand’s culinary heritage, the Nam Jai Masterclass offers a unique, hands-on experience. Hosted by Chef Amara, this 90-minute class takes participants through the techniques and flavors that define Thai cooking. Limited to just eight participants, this class provides an intimate environment where guests can learn to make two signature dishes. Each guest receives a bamboo tote filled with a branded apron, rare Thai spices, ingredients, and recipe cards. After the class, participants enjoy a three-course lunch and can browse a Thai mini-market for rare ingredients. Priced at AED 350 per person, it’s an unmissable opportunity to dive into the art of Thai cooking.

Rite of Siam Brunch

Pai Thai’s Rite of Siam Brunch, available every Saturday, is a feast for the senses. Designed to take diners on a journey through Thailand’s ancient flavors, the brunch is served sharing-style, featuring some of Pai Thai’s signature dishes in a lush, immersive setting. Enjoy the taste of Thailand amidst greenery and waterways, paired with live entertainment. The brunch is priced at Dhs245 with soft beverages or Dhs395 with house beverages, making it a perfect choice for a leisurely weekend escape.

Plan Your Visit to Pai Thai

Pai Thai promises an unparalleled dining experience where the flavors, sounds, and ambiance come together to create a taste of Thailand in the heart of Dubai. With unique offerings like the Kin Samrap Lunch, Nam Jai Masterclass, and the Rite of Siam Brunch, there’s something to suit every mood and preference. Discover the soul of Thai cuisine in a setting that blends authenticity with elegance.

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai, Mon to Fri, lunch 12.30pm to 2.30pm; dinner 6pm to 11.30pm, Sat and Sun, 12.30pm to 11.30pm, bookings here

