The rapper was due to headline today’s festival…

Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti has pulled out of his headline performance at Wireless Abu Dhabi, due to happen later today.

Playboi Carti was set to headline the Etihad Park Festival on Saturday November 23, but will no longer be performing.

In a post on Instagram, Wireless Abu Dhabi organisers Live Nation said that Carti had made the “unfortunate and last minute decision to cancel his scheduled performance.” The post further added that organisers, “shared in your frustration and disappointment, as we have worked tirelessly to deliver an unforgettable event for everyone.”

The organisers confirmed that the festival will still go ahead without Carti, and those heading to Wireless can look forward to seeing UK rapper 21 Savage and ‘Money So Big’ star, Yeat. Also on the bill for today’s festival are American Rap powerhouses A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Saweetie.

Additionally, ticket holders will be refunded 30 per cent of their ticket price. The refund will be automatically processed in the next five to 10 working days.

Playboi Carti was confirmed as the festival’s headliner earlier this month, replacing previously-announced hitmaker SZA as the main act for Wireless Abu Dhabi.