Sponsored: Tranquil bliss awaits at this island paradise…

Just over four hours from the UAE lies the island jewel that attracts eager tourists from the world over, that is the Seychelles. And when you’re heading to one of the most enchanting destinations in the world, there really is no better way to enjoy a stay in luxury than with Raffles Seychelles.

Find yourself traversing a one-of-a-kind gateway that transports you to the preserved charm of Praslin, an island retreat home to some of the world’s most extraordinary UNESCO World Heritage Sites and endless adventures. Just a short 15-minute helicopter ride from Seychelles International Airport, a 20-minute flight to Praslin, or a private boat transfer brings you directly to the shimmering sands of the resort. With easy access to nearby islands, great fishing and diving spots, and a marine park located right in front of the resort, you can truly experience nature’s finest treasures.

Once you’re there…

87 pristine private pool villas dot the hillside, each offering breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and nearby Curieuse Island, which is only a 7-minute boat ride away and home to a lively population of 300 tortoises. This breathtaking resort is just metres from the ocean, bringing the beach to your doorstep. From natural light streaming in, to expansive terraces with private plunge pools, the property’s two-bedroom villas and four-bedroom residences are just what you need when you desire the perfect blend of privacy, serenity and of course, luxurious indulgence.

At Raffles Seychelles, young guests will delight in the tortoise sanctuary where memorable feeding sessions allowing children to connect meaningfully with these creatures. The Kids Club, designed for ages 4-12 offers activities such as coconut painting, cooking classes, cinema nights and engaging yoga sessions designed for both kids and adults. For guests aged 13 and above, there’s video gaming, karaoke, and complimentary marine adventures, such as snorkelling, kayaking and paddle boarding. Adults can look forward to both relaxation and exploration, and with activities such as daily yoga, guide hikes, marine adventures, art and mixology sessions, and evening entertainment with live bands and DJs, there’s something for everyone.

When rejuvenation is your ultimate priority, Raffles Spa’s outdoor pavilions introduce you to the calming, yet powerful serenity of azure waters, tropical flora, and granite boulders.

The resort also features a stunning 47-metre double infinity pool overlooking the ocean, complemented by all day service of refreshing ice-lollies and delightful treats.

Fuel up at a selection of six exceptional eats that celebrate both local and global cuisines, and when personal attention is your yardstick for stellar service, Raffles’ butlers have you covered with impeccable service.

Head to the Raffles Seychelles, where in the lap of pristine, private luxury lies a whole new world of recreation, wellness and an unparalleled escape from city living. Your experience begins long before you’ve arrived, and you’ll make memories to cherish long after you check out.

Raffles Seychelles, Praslin Island, Anse Takamaka, Seychelles, from Dhs. 4,760 a night. Tel: +248 4 296 000. www.raffles.com/seychelles

