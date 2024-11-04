You can reduce your cost by up to 75 per cent…

If you don’t have a car and need to head to Abu Dhabi from Dubai, or vice versa, you would normally depend on Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) buses to get you back and forth. But now you have another option: sharing an official RTA taxi with up to four other passengers to get to your location.

The taxi service is currently in its pilot phase, which will last for six months.

Passengers looking to use the service from Dubai to Abu Dhabi will need to board the taxi at Ibn Battuta Centre in Dubai, and the drop-off point is Al Wahda Centre in Abu Dhabi. If you are heading from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, the pick up locations and drop off locations remain the same.

According to the Dubai Media Office, ‘This initiative aims to provide a convenient, fast, and affordable transportation option.’

It is also part of RTA’s plans ‘to reduce traffic congestion by promoting shared rides in a single taxi, benefiting the environment by reducing carbon emissions and limiting unlicensed transport services.’

So, how much will it cost?

RTA has stated that the fare for two passengers will be Dhs132 per passenger, and if it’s three passengers, it will be Dhs88. If it’s four passengers, this works out to Dhs66 per passenger.

At the drop off point, you can continue your journey via another taxi or the official bus services.

How does payment work?

RTA has stated you can pay via bank card or nol cards (just make sure you have enough balance on it before you set off on your journey).

Other ways to travel between the cities

While the above seems like a good option to travel, the cheapest way by far is the RTA buses.

For those located in the older part of the city (Bur Dubai, Satwa and Karama) the number E100 bus will take you straight to Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station from the Al Ghubaiba Bus Station in Bur Dubai.

Those living in the Marina, JLT, or JBR areas can similarly catch the E101 bus from the Ibn Battuta Metro Station, saving you a trip in the opposite direction.

It will cost you Dhs25 one-way, which can be paid via your Nol card.

Images: Dubai Media Office