There’s snow place better to celebrate the festive season…

The UAE capital is officially being transformed into a winter wonderland for you from December 1, as Snow Abu Dhabi, the capital’s own slice of the North Pole in Reem Mall, is set to launch its second edition of Winter Wonderland this holiday season.

You can experience everything from real snow to sub-zero temperatures, and Santa Claus and co. will be bringing to town a bumper line-up of family-friendly activities so you can create lasting experiences and lifelong memories.

What’s On at Snow Abu Dhabi?

A whole host of family-friendly activities are lined up for you this December, with Santa and his squad of merry elves delivering the ho-ho-hos as they bring bags of goodies and sled into town right on time for the celebrations.

If you’re looking to meet and greet Santa, you and the gang can get a picture with the big man – plus you’ll also receive a surprise gift, signature hot chocolate and a pair of fleece gloves, all for Dhs165, with a full Dhs35 discount applicable if you grab your passes from November 11 to 30. Add snow park access to it, and you can enjoy all of the above as well as a tour of Snow Abu Dhabi’s 20-plus themed rides and attractions, all for Dhs329.

And there’s more.

A Snow Premium & Meet Santa pass, at Dhs379, will include all of the amazing festive-themed activities above, access to the 20-plus themed attractions at the Snow Park, and when you’re done enjoying it all, you can fuel up with a heartwarming meal at The Lodge, their on-site restaurant. And if you’re visiting with the family, a Dhs499 family pass admits four visitors, and they can enjoy everything you’re eligible for with the standard meet-and-greet pass.

And finally, for those early risers in Abu Dhabi – you can get the Breakfast with Santa pass, priced at Dhs75 for children up to 2 years of age, and Dhs150 for visitors older – and you’re eligible for one brilliant breakfast dish and a beverage, from 9am daily between December 14 and 25 at The Lodge.

Wonderland redefined…

Snow Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, December 1 to 25, advance tickets on sale from November 11. @majidalfuttaim snowabudhabi.com

Images: supplied