From splash-out gala dinners to wallet-friendly open bars…

No one does it quite like Dubai. The city has made it’s name around the world for some of the most mind-blowing, jaw-dropping, brain-numbing New Year’s Eve celebrations, and they’re right about all of it. Here’s all the ways you can find out for yourself…

These are the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dubai 2024.

Above Eleven

Get ready for a spectacular dual-themed Carnaval Party at hip rooftop spot Above Eleven. Enjoy city skyline views, a vibrant Carnaval Brunch with Peruvian-Japanese dishes, unlimited house beverages, and sparkling wine. Alternatively, indulge in the chic “Fuego Fiesta” lounge experience with live entertainment and a Nikkei à la carte menu. The perfect spot for Dubai’s fireworks over Palm Jumeirah.

Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, from 8pm, Dhs995 (Carnaval Brunch), Dhs1,500 minimum spend (Lounge), Dhs2,500 (Terrace). Tel: (0)4 318 0311. @aboveelevendubai

Address Beach Resort

Enjoy an enchanting celebration for the whole family as you bid farewell to 2024 in style with an unforgettable ‘fire and ice’ themed New Year’s Eve extravaganza at The Restaurant.

The Restaurant, Address Beach Resort, from 8pm, Dhs1,588 adults, children half price. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Akira Back

Prepare for a Japanese-Korean feast, with signature dishes, and sushi platters at this stellar restaurant at W Dubai – The Palm. Enjoy city views, a firework show, curated music, and incredible entertainment.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Dhs6,000 to Dhs10,000 minimum spend options. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @akirabackdubai

Alba

Located at the Dubai Opera Plaza, swish Asian-meets-Korean restaurant Alba invites guests to bid farewell to the year in grand style with a menu featuring premium ingredients such as A5 Wagyu, Osetra caviar, and king crab.

Alba, Dubai Opera Plaza, Downtown Dubai, from 6pm, packages from Dhs1,900 to Dhs2,500. Tel: (0)58 147 9888. @albarestdubai

Al Habtoor Grand Resort

Expect an evening filled with live music, DJ beats, and a special aerial show. Dinner service features a lavish buffet with king crab, foie gras, and lobster, plus live stations serving cuisines from around the world.

Al Habtoor Grand Resort, 7.30pm to 2am, Dhs1,950 adults, Dhs950 children six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)50 780 6342. @alhabtoorgrandresort

Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Step into mystery and elegance at Andalucía and Polo Terrace’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Gala Dinner. Enjoy a lavish international buffet, live cooking stations, decadent desserts, and entertainment as you toast to 2025.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort, from 9pm, Dhs695 house, Dhs795 sparkling, Dhs925 bubbly package, Dhs199 children 6-12, under-fives free. Tel: (0)54 559 6693. @alhabtoorpoloresort

Alici

Guests are transported to the Amalfi Coast for a seafood-inspired dinner with splendid views of Ain Dubai and the picturesque fireworks display. Live performances by the Boys4Road band and the soulful saxophonist complement the festivities.

Alici, Bluewaters Island, Dhs2,000 (indoor), Dhs2,500 (outdoor). Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Head to the Eastern frond of Palm Jumeirah straight to Crescendo for a Mamma Mia-inspired NYE party. You’ll find a gourmet buffet, and live music courtesy of a thrilling four-piece band, guest DJ, kids activities and much more.

Crescendo, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, 8pm to 2am, Dhs1,950 soft, Dhs2,500 prosecco, Dhs1,250 children five to 20 years. Tel: (0)4 567 8310. @anantaradubai

Anantara World Islands Dubai

Celebrate on the World Islands this NYE at this extravagant buffet gala dinner at Qamar, offering international cuisine. The evening will feature live DJ performances, magic acts, and a four-piece band.

Anantara World Islands Dubai, from 7pm (cocktail party), 8pm (gala dinner), Dhs2,000 soft, Dhs3,000 house, Dhs1,000 children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 567 8777. @anantaraworldislandsdubai

Ancora

It’s a St Tropez-themed Gala Dinner at Ancora this NYE with a menu crafted to transport guests to the heart of the French Riviera. Enjoy live entertainment, including a DJ, singer, saxophonist, dancers and more. Pay an additional Dhs850 per person for rooftop access for an elevated view of Burj Khalifa’s fireworks display.

InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay, Dhs1,200 soft, Dhs1,650 wine and cocktails, Dhs1,995 bubbly, Dhs60 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 836 9999. ihg.com

Armani/Ristorante

Chef Giovanni of Michelin-starred Armani/Ristorante presents a seven-course New Year’s Eve feast, blending Italy’s festive flavours with his unique culinary style. This exclusive dinner offers guests a taste of Italian luxury in an elegant setting, with live entertainment adding to the ambiance. Note: The terrace will be closed.

Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs1,599 soft. Dhs500 extra for house, Dhs1,000 extra for Champagne. Tel: (0)4 888 3010. armanihotels.com

Arrogante

Inspired by Italy’s lively terraces, newly opened Arrogante offers a dining experience featuring handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and seasonal specialties crafted with premium ingredients from Italy. As midnight nears, guests on the terrace will be treated to stunning views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Arrogante, Opera District, Address Residences, Downtown Dubai, from 7pm, Dhs3,000 (indoors), Dhs5,000 (outdoors), Dhs7,000 (terrace). Tel: (0)4 570 3653. @arrogantedubai

Asia Asia, Dubai Marina

Starting from Dhs400, indulge in a pan-Asian menu, all accompanied by free- flowing drinks. With panoramic views of the Marina from its terrace, Asia Asia offers an immersive experience, transporting diners to the Far East for an unmissable celebration to usher in the New Year.

Asia Asia, Pier 7, 7pm onwards, from Dhs550 soft (lounge seating) to Dhs1,300 sparkling (front row terrace seating). solutions-leisure.com

Asil

Guests can expect a fabulous five-course arabesque menu paired with free- flowing beverages and wonderful live entertainment, including a special dance show by Sanya, and music from DJ Jack.

Asil, Rixos Premium, JBR, from 7.30pm, from Dhs1,750. Tel: (0)52 160 0333. asilrestaurant.com

Atelier M

Atelier M at Pier 7 hosts a “Midnight Mirage” celebration, offering a three-course dining experience for Dhs699 including a welcome drink. The indoor lounge offers unlimited house beverages and bubbly from 11pm to 2am for Dhs399. On the rooftop, guests can enjoy Marina views, shisha, and fireworks with flexible minimum spend per table.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 8pm to 12am, Dhs699 restaurant, Dhs399 lounge. Tel: (0) 4 450 7766. aterlierm.ae

Atlantis, The Palm

Easily one of the city’s most iconic NYE parties. This year, Lionel Richie headlines Dubai’s New Year’s Eve Under the Stars Gala, a glamourous ‘Broadway’-themed black-tie affair with theatrical performances, a 30-piece live band, free-flowing Champagne, and an exquisite buffet, set against the stunning backdrop of Palm Island. Tickets are available on Platinumlist.

Atlantis, The Palm, from 6pm, from Dhs6,500 for adults, and Dhs4,500 for children aged four to 13 years. Tel: (0)4 426 1000. atlantis.com/dubai

Attiko

Attiko transforms into a “Euphoric Glam” themed party on December 31 at Dubai’s W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, complete with aerial silk artists, contortionists and LED hoop dancers. Enjoy exclusive front-row seats to the city’s fireworks on the 31st floor rooftop lounge. Choose a terrace or restaurant table for a premium set menu, and signature cocktails.

Attiko W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, 8pm to midnight, from Dhs2,500 (indoors/bar tables) to Dhs3,000 (outdoors). Tel: (0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

AURA Skypool

Soak in panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline at AURA Skypool this New Year’s Eve. The glamourous soirée features a delectable selection of signature dishes and free-flowing Perrier-Jouët Brut NV Champagne. Live performances, including dancers, singers, and acoustic acts, will set the tone, while a DJ keeps the energy high. Interactive experiences like a glam station and AURA-inspired fan wall ensure a night full of memorable moments.

AURA Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 1am. Dhs2,500. auraskypool.com

Avli by Tashas

Welcome the New Year with a sophisticated celebration, inspired by the legendary Greek. The venue will feature refined gold décor to emulate the legendary lifestyles of Greece’s golden era. As midnight approaches, the iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks will light up the sky, offering a spectacular view from the terrace. DJ Vasilis curates the music throughout the night. Black tie dress code.

Avli by Tashas, DIFC, 8pm, Dhs1,500 per person minimum spend. Tel: (0)4 359 0008. @avlibytashas

Bab Al Shams

Channel your inner Aladdin and book into Al Hadheerah at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, where 1001 nights come alive under the stars. Enjoy a spectacular gala with live music, captivating performances, and indulgent culinary experiences, including seafood displays, caviar, black truffle pide, and a foie gras station.

Bab Al Shams, 8pm to 2am, Dhs1,500 standard seating, Dhs1,900 premium seating, Dhs750 children four to 11 years. babalshams.com

Bar Du Port

Step into a world of diamond and ice, where sparkling fireworks light up the sky and the energy is electric. Enjoy a live performance by Lebanese artist Joe Ashkar, with resident DJ spinning crowd favourites, and a festive sharing menu crafted by Executive Chef Hadi Saroufim.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, from 8pm, from Dhs1,750 to Dhs4,000. Tel: (0)4 3324868. barduportdubai.com

Barfly by Buddha-Bar

Step into the glitz and glamour of old school Hollywood with an exclusive dinner. Savour a four-course set menu, enjoy dazzling live entertainment, and be captivated by a Tinsel town-themed show. Over 21s only.

Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 2am, from Dhs800 minimum spend (highchair bar seating) to Dhs2,250 minimum spend (outdoor front row seating). Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @barflydubai

Beefbar

Join Beefbar on December 31, where guests can enjoy the a la carte menu and a full selection of beverages. Three seating options are available with varying minimum spends, offering views of the Burj Al Arab fireworks. Expect festive tunes from Beefbar’s DJ, accompanied by live musicians. Plus, all guests will receive a bag of party favours.

Beefbar, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Turtle lagoon, from 8pm, from Dhs1,000 to Dhs1,200. Tel: (0)4 423 2238. beefbar.com/dubai

Belcanto

A bespoke NYE special menu, as well as Belcanto’s à la carte offerings. The evening includes an indoor or outdoor dining experience complete with live entertainment from a band, singer, DJ, and saxophonist. Best of all, Belcanto’s exclusive terrace will enjoy an unparalleled view of the Burj Khalifa’s iconic midnight display.

Belcanto, Dubai Opera, Dhs1,499 (indoor), Dhs1,699 (outdoor). Tel: (0)4 456 0936. @belcantodxb

Belgian Café Dubai Festival City

Indulge in a mouth-watering three-course feast, showcasing authentic Belgian flavours, served directly to your table. As the night unfolds, enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, complete with lively tunes from a two-piece band and a dazzling fireworks display.

Belgian Café, Dubai Festival City, Dhs650 (indoors), Dhs750 (outdoors). Tel: (0)56 416 5828. @belgiancafedubaifestivalcity

Bistro Des Arts

A five-course menu that highlights Bistro Des Arts’ signature dishes and French classics.

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina, from 6pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 premium. Tel: (0)4 551 1576. bistrodesarts.ae

Bla Bla Dubai

Welcome 2025 with a bang at Bla Bla Dubai’s New Year’s Eve Party. The entire venue will be taken over for New Year celebrations – whether it’s a sophisticated three-course dinner in The Restaurant, with three drinks and welcome drink of bubbly (Dhs800), or a more casual gathering at one of the Rooftop bars, where the minimum spend is just Dhs500 per person, guests will enjoy fantastic entertainment and the best view of the fireworks. Entertainment will feature a cast from Disco Inferno UK – an extraordinary all-singing, all-grooving celebration of everything disco. Plus, DJs, and roaming artists will be present throughout the evening.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach, JBR, from 7pm, from Dhs500 minimum spend. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

Black Flamingo

Live the Miami Dream at Black Flamingo, a restaurant on West Palm Beach that celebrates Latino, Hispanic and Caribbean Creole cultures. For NYE, the restaurant transforms into an Electric Jungle – a night of “thrilling performances and vibrant music”.

Black Flamingo, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah, from Dhs700 per person. Tel: (0)52 717 6464. blackflamingodxb.com

The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with an adults-only buffet, live carvery, free-flow drinks, and lively music from a duo band. Early bird and group discounts available.

The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery, Business Bay. From Dhs333 (early bird); Dhs444 (early bird phase two); Dhs555 on the day. theblacksmithdubai.com/festive-offers

Boca

Boca has created a festive menu with an array of scrumptious hot and cold tapas at this delightful Green Michelin Star Restaurant in DIFC. Under-eights dine free.

Boca, Gate Building 6, DIFC, 8pm to 11pm (the restaurant remains open until 4am), Dhs210 soft, Dhs735, Dhs450 (drinks only). Tel: (0)4 323 1833. @bocadubai

Brasserie Boulud

This celebrated restaurant by renowned Chef Daniel Boulud serves a seven-course French culinary journey with live music.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, from 7pm, Dhs650 soft, Dhs950 (three hours of house), Dhs325 children six to 12 years, under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com/

Brasserie Uptown

The French-inspired gem at SO/Uptown Dubai offers a refined dining experience with stunning panoramic views. Choose between a three-course set menu (Dhs300) with indulgent Royal Caviar and wagyu beef fillet pithivier or a five-course menu (Dhs400) featuring Hokkaido scallop and fine cheeses. End with the decadent nougat glace.

Brasserie Uptown, SO/ Uptown Dubai, Dhs300 (three-course), Dhs400 (five-course). Tel: (0)50 421 0753. @sodubai.uptown

Bubbalicious

The renowned brunch spot gets the NYE treatment. Get ready to welcome the year ahead with extravagance, delicious cuisine, and a lively atmosphere with live music.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, 8.30pm to 1am, Dhs765 per person. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @westindubai

Buddha-Bar

The OG party spot, Buddha-Bar promises an “enchanting night of live entertainment, dancers, and musicians.” Expect a pan-Asian feast while the night’s entertainment sets the tone for a glamourous start to the new year.

Buddha-Bar, Grosvenor House Dubai, 8pm to 2am, from Dhs2,200 to Dhs2,500 depending on the area you choose to sit. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. @buddhabardubai

Bull & Bear

An elegant three-course gourmet set menu and gala dinner complete with a glass of bubbly on arrival. Guests can expect Oscietra caviar, warm potato scones, foie gras and barbecue lobster. The night promises live music, and a top-notch view of the iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, 7pm to 2am, Dhs1,200 per person. Tel: (0)4 515 9888. bullandbeardifc.com

Bungalo34

Bungalo34 transforms into a Club Tropicana paradise with breathtaking seaside views, while guests indulge in a delectable Mediterranean-inspired set menu. As midnight approaches, enjoy a live performance by Sophia Strati followed by a special DJ set.

Bungalo34, Pearl Jumeira, Jumeirah 1, from 8pm, Dhs1,700 (set menu). Tel: (0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34

Carna

Carna hosts a Venetian-inspired night on the 74th floor of SLS Dubai. Enjoy an à la carte menu featuring premium cuts and Italian classics, while soaking in stunning city views. Families are welcome to join the festivities. After dinner, head to Smoke & Mirrors for the countdown and fireworks, with a glass of bubbly.

SLS Dubai, Business Bay, 6.30pm (first seating), 9.30pm (second seating), Dhs1,500 per person (regular table), Dhs1,800 per person (window table), Dhs450 kids menu. Tel: (0)4 607 0737. @carnadubai

CÉ LA VI Dubai

One of the most popular NYE destinations – top pan-Asian cuisine, plus music courtesy of Britain’s Got Talent swing band Jack Pack and front-seat views of Burj Khalifa’s legendary fireworks make for cracking NYE formula. Guests can order from their delicious à la carte menu.

CE LA VI, Address Sky View Hotel, from 8pm, Dhs5,000 per person minimum spend. Tel: (04) 582 6111. @celavidubai

Chez Wam

Head to star chef Hadrien Villedieu’s sleek St Regis Gardens restaurant, where there’s no minimum spend at the 6pm to 8pm seating. From 8pm onwards, there’s a minimum spend of Dhs1,200 for adults over 12, while the minimum spend for children is hs500. Enjoy Chez Wam signature dishes will grooving to the sounds of 80s and 90s classics, then head outside for the fireworks as the clock strikes twelve.

Chez Wam, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm onwards, Dhs1,200 minimum spend adults, Dhs500 minimum spend children after 8pm. Tel: (0)4 410 6707. @chezwamdubai

City Social

Popular newcomer City Social hosts a Masquerade Ball this NYE. Expect a wonderful sharing-style set menu paired with a sparkling wine. Plus, a live DJ and guest magician. It’s adults only.

City Social, Grosvenor House Hotel, 8pm, Dhs2,200 (indoor), Dhs2,500 (outdoor). Tel: (0)4 402 2222. citysocialdubai.com

Clap

What better place to soak in the NYE ambience than Clap Dubai along with its fantastic rooftop terrace, the largest in DIFC? Entertainment comes from a five-piece band and DJ both keen to keep the party vibe alive well past midnight.

Clap, DIFC, from 9pm, from Dhs1,200 per person (minimum spend, indoors) to Dhs3,500 (outdoors). Tel: (0)4 569 3820. @clapdxb

Claw BBQ

As an iconic party institution, Claw brings the fun with generous portions of hearty American treats from a wide buffet coupled with free-flowing beverages all night.

Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to midnight, Dhs449 soft drinks, Dhs549 house drinks, Dhs699 premium drinks, Dhs249 children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @clawbbqpalm

Clay Dubai

An NYE party featuring live entertainment, a resident DJ, dancers, and a percussionist, paired with CLAY’s signature Nikkei-inspired menu.

Clay Dubai, Bluewaters Island, 7pm to 2am, from Dhs250 (sushi counter) to Dhs2,000 (outdoor seating). Tel: (0)4 422 5600. claydubai.com

Conrad Dubai

Bid farewell to 2024 in style at Conrad Dubai’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, set in a magical enchanted forest at Bliss6 and Ballaro’. Dance to live music, savour a global feast, and toast under the city lights.

Conrad Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, from 7pm, Dhs699 soft, Dhs799 house, Dhs899 champagne. Tel: (0)4 444 7444. @conraddubai

Couqley

For just Dhs399 minimum spend per person, guests can indulge in Couqley’s renowned à la carte menu, enjoying signature dishes and beverages at both its JLT and Downtown locations. Whether you prefer the cosy vibes of JLT or the vibrant energy of Downtown, Couqley offers the ultimate setting to start the evening with great food and atmosphere.

Couqley JLT and Couqley Business Bay, Dhs399 minimum spend. Tel: (0)4 514 9339. @couqleyuae

Cove Beach

For the beach club’s first-ever New Year’s Eve in its new home at La Vie, JBR, enjoy stunning views of The Palm and Ain Dubai fireworks with two exciting options. First, a gala dinner with a four-course menu, open bar, and dazzling entertainment like dancers, saxophonists, and live acts, priced from Dhs1,500 per person. Second, Partygoers can dance to hip-hop and RnB classics with DJ sets in the lounge, featuring private sofa seating and views of JBR, starting at Dhs8,000 for six people.

Cove Beach, La Vie, JBR, from 8pm, from Dhs1,500 per person, Tel: (0)50 454 6920. covebeach.com

Cucina

Experience an Italian New Year’s Eve celebration at Cucina with a festive five-course set menu. Enjoy live jazz and vinyl DJ tunes as you dance the night away, all while watching the dazzling Palm Jumeirah fireworks.

Cucina, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, West Palm Beach, from 8pm, Dhs1,250 soft, Dhs1,500 Champagne, Dhs995 teens, Dhs495 for children. Tel: (0)4 666 1408. @cucinathepalm

Demon Duck

New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner with expansive buffet, free-flowing beverages, live entertainment by Angel Trio and DJ Pilar.

Demon Duck, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters, from 7.30pm, Dhs2,500 soft, Dhs3,000 house, Dhs2,250 teens from 12 years, Dhs1,500 children four to 12 years, under-threes free. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @demonduckdubai

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach Garden

Kick off 2025 at DoubleTree’s Nautical Elegance Gala, featuring a lavish buffet, live entertainment, fireworks over the Arabian Gulf, and DJ-led dancing under the stars. Exclusive discounts available for groups of eight or more.

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach Garden, Gastro Kitchen Garden, from 6.30pm, from Dhs1,150 soft, Dhs1,450 house, Dhs550 children under 12 years. Tel: (0)55 166 8092. @gastrokitchenjbr

DREAM Dubai

This New Year’s Eve, DREAM Dubai invites revelers to a dazzling celebration of world-class entertainment and exquisite dining. From 9pm to 1am, enjoy a spectacular dinner and show featuring dancers, acrobats, and cutting-edge visual effects in an immersive, AI-driven experience. The innovative sharing menu includes highlights like fresh oysters with champagne-infused mignonette, lobster & prawn salad, and grilled angus beef tenderloin with pumpkin purée and bordelaise sauce.

DREAM Dubai, Address Beach Resort, JBR, 9pm to 1am, from Dhs2,000 per person (bar seating) to Dhs5,000 per person. Tel: (0)4 220 0224. @dreamdubaiofficial

Eataly at The Beach

Ring in 2025 the Italian way at Eataly at The Beach, indulging in traditional dishes and sipping on aperol spritz whilst enjoying views of Ain Dubai and incredible JBR fireworks. Guests can enjoy a night of Italian charm, being serenaded by a live singer and tucking into a delicious a la carte menu, with a flexible minimum spend per table.

Eataly at The Beach, The Pavilion, JBR, 8pm to 1am, Dhs500 (Pavilion ground floor), Dhs850 (indoor ground floor), Dhs1,650 (outdoor ground floor). Tel: (0)4 561 1185. @eatalyatthebeachdubai

Emirates Golf Club

Long regarded as one of the best New Year’s Eve parties in town, when the clock strikes midnight, there’s no finer place to be than The Lawns of Emirates Golf Club. The show-stopping gala includes a glass of bubbles on arrival, a sumptuous dinner, free-flowing drinks, and an exciting line-up of live performances, including a George Michael and Robbie Williams tribute act.

Emirates Golf Club, 8pm to 1am, Dhs1,275 per person. Tel: (0)4 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

Enas

A six-course Mediterranean menu paired with signature cocktails, bubbles and premium spirits. At midnight, head out to the beach for the best view of the fireworks in Dubai.

Enas, Soluna Beach Club, Balqis Residences, Palm Jumeirah, from 7pm, Dhs850. Tel: (0)4 540 3600. solunabeachclub.com/restaurant/enas

Eugène Eugène

Choose between a festive set menu or à la carte options at this wonderful French brasserie while enjoying lively entertainment and exceptional cuisine in a chic greenhouse setting. Best of all, there’s no minimum spend.

Eugene Eugene, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, from 8pm, a la carte. Tel:(0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

Eunoia

Step into 2025 with the glitz and glamour of the 70s. Think, retro beats, a gourmet buffet with live stations, and endless sparkling drinks. Dress code: black, white and gold.

Eunoia, Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai, 7pm to midnight, Dhs1,300 house. Tel: (0)4 302 1241. eunoiadubai.com

Eve Penthouse and Lounge

Head to the 34th floor of the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights for stunning 360-degree views of Dubai’s breathtaking skyline and fireworks.

Eve Penthouse and Lounge, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, 7pm to 2am, from Dhs2,000 to Dhs3,500. Tel: (0)4 553 1214. @evedubai

Fairmont The Palm

Make for Flow Kitchen with your dancing shoes on and indulge in a staggering buffet featuring live cooking stations. The night comes alive with thrilling performances by DJ Chami together with an energetic four-piece band setting the perfect party mood. As the clock strikes midnight, enjoy a front-row seat to the fireworks.

Fairmont The Palm, 7pm to 1am, Dhs1,200 soft (indoors), Dhs1,400 house (indoors), Dhs1,600 sparkling (indoors), Dhs800 children six to 12 years (indoors), Dhs500 children three to five years (indoors); Dhs1,800 sparkling (outdoors), Dhs1,000 children six to 12 years (outdoors), Dhs750 children three to five years (outdoors). Tel: (0)4 457 3457. fairmont.com/palm-dubai

Fi’Lia

Party 70 floors up at Fi’Lia inside SLS Dubai, and enjoy topnotch culinary delights created as an ode to hearty Italian dishes. You’ll find delicate Gnudi dumplings with roasted blue lobster and Faraona guinea fowl paired with wild mushrooms on the seven-course menu.

Fi’Lia, SLS Dubai, 7pm onwards, from Dhs850 adults (indoors) to Dhs3,250 adults (outdoor window seating). Tel: (0)4 607 0770. @filiadubai

Fish Beach Taverna

One of the city’s most popular – and romantic – seafood restaurants serves a four-course set menu on the sand for NYE – the perfect location to watch the JBR fireworks from.

Fish Beach Taverna, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Waterpark, 8.30pm to 12.30pm, Dhs1,100 per person. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @fishdubai

Five Jumeirah Village

Among the outlets hosting NYE parties in this Jumeirah Village favourite, Soul Street’s has caught our attention. MASAKA Africana is bringing its legendary energy to Soul Street. Hear the hottest Afro house beats. It’s a night of art, rhythm, and celebration. Meanwhile, enjoy gourmet bites from around the world, adding a tasty touch to an evening of fun.

Soul Street, Five Jumeirah Village, from Dhs1,199 per person. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @soulstreetdubai

FIVE LUXE JBR

This new JBR hotel transforms its expansive outdoor beach venue into a full entertainment stage, perfectly framed by the hotel, offering unparalleled views of the spectacular seven-minute fireworks display. With an array of lavish food stations to enjoy, this should shape up to be one of the best NYE parties in JBR.

FIVE LUXE JBR, The Walk, from Dhs1,800 per person. Tel: (0)4 275 9999. @fiveluxejbr

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Ring in 2025 with FIVE’s unforgettable party, featuring live cooking stations with global dishes, a sushi display, BBQ, and more – a feast to remember. The night pulses with entertainment, from a live band and singers to dancers and a DJ. As midnight approaches, enjoy uninterrupted views of Dubai’s spectacular seven-minute fireworks display.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Early bird pricing from Dhs2,500 per person, Dhs1,000 children five to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @fivepalmjumeirah

Flamingo Room by tashas

Flamingo Room by tashas, in the iconic Jumeirah Al Naseem, transforms into an enchanting masked ball. The venue will feature opulent floral displays, a flamingo ice sculpture, and live performances, including Antonis Dominos, a DJ set, and dancers in feathered costumes. As midnight approaches, guests can enjoy the Burj Al Arab fireworks display.

Flamingo Room by tashas, Jumeirah Al Naseem, from 8pm, Dhs1,900 minimum spend. Tel: (0)4 244 7278. @flamingoroomae

Fogueira

It’s a Brazilian-themed New Year’s Eve at Fogueira with live music, Samba dancers, and Fogueira’s renowned churrascaria experience on the outdoor terrace, serving up delicious meats and Caipirinha cocktails.

Fogueira, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, 7pm to midnight, Dhs999 soft, Dhs1,299 house, Dhs1,799 sparkling. Tel: (0)50 189 6214. fogueiradubai.com

Four Seasons Resort Dubai

Against the striking fireball backdrop, guests will enjoy a Champagne cocktail reception, a selection of international cuisine, and entertainment including a captivating cabaret and a fireworks show at midnight. Make no mistake this will be one of the city’s most elegant gala dinners.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai, from 8pm, Dhs2,750 soft, Dhs4,500 premium, Dhs1,375 children six to 12 years. Tel: +971 427 0804. @fsdubai

garden on 8

It’s a disco-themed New Year’s Eve party at award-winning garden on 8, Media One Hotel. The social venue is pulling out all the stops for this special event with the full works. Think globally-inspired food including seafood, BBQ, roast and sushi.

Garden on 8. Media One Hotel, 8pm to 1am, Dhs399 (indoors), Dhs499 (terrace), Dhs599 (indoor/outdoor with premium drinks). Tel: (0)52 144 7438. @gardenon8dxb

Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City

Ring in the New Year with spectacular views of Palm Jumeirah’s fireworks from Twenty Three Rooftop Bar. This exclusive 21+ event on the 23rd floor includes unlimited house beverages, three signature cocktails, and a gourmet selection of tapas.

Twenty Three Rooftop Bar, from 9pm onwards, Dhs699 (indoor), Dhs999 (outdoor). Tel: (0)54 793 1425. movenpick.com/grand-plaza

The Heritage Hotel

It’s all about the exclusive vantage point at, Autograph Collection, with unparalleled views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks from the 7th and 8th-floor viewing decks. Enjoy a family-style sharing menu with an open bar.

The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection, 7pm onwards, Dhs5,000 (7th floor); Dhs3,000 (8th floor). Tel: (0)50 447 9843. marriott.com

Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City

If ribs and beer are your idea of the perfect NYE party, where better than Ribs and Brews and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City? There’s live DJ entertainment, too.

Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, 8pm onwards, Dhs280 soft (indoors), Dhs350 house (indoors), Dhs750 house (terrace). @hiltondubaiahc

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Dust off the tux and polish the ballgown for a Caribbean Night Gala Dinner of dreams. Delight in an extravagant buffet spread and live BBQ station. Sip on crafted cocktails, soak up the lively rhythms, and let the evening come alive under the stars. Plus enjoy a front row seat to the fireworks display across the marina skyline.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 2am, Dhs1,999 per person, Dhs925 children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @hiltondubaipalm

Holiday Inn Dubai Al-Maktoum Airport

The New Year’s Eve Countdown bash at South Central will feature a set menu with free-flowing drinks, and a live DJ.

Holiday Inn Dubai Al-Maktoum Airport, from 9pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs425 house. Tel: (0)50 213 3831. @holidayinndwc

Ibn Al Bahr

Visit Ibn AlBahr for an unforgettable evening with a three-course feast, featuring hot and cold mezze, mains, and dessert, crafted from the freshest daily catch. Both Ibn locations (Palm and Dubai Creek) will have live entertainment, with a DJ and live music on NYE.

Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Creek locations, from 7pm, Dhs650 soft, Dhs800 house, Dhs1,000 premium. Tel: (800) 426 252 247. @ibnalbahr

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

On New Year’s Eve at this multi-award-winning Italian restaurant, the evening comes alive with live music by the Alma Chula band and a live DJ performance. The event starts at 8pm and features a fireworks display with a view of the Burj Al Arab.

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dhs3,500 adults, Dhs2,000 children under 12 years. Tel: (0)4 275 2555. @tuscanbistrodubai

InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Tuck into a lavish international buffet at Anise, featuring a spectacular selection of dishes from eight interactive live cooking stations. Plus, enjoy live music and captivating entertainment before watching the incredible fireworks.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dhs699 soft (indoor), Dhs749 house (indoor), Dhs899 soft (outdoor), Dhs949 house (outdoor), Dhs300 children six to 12 years, under-sixes free. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/anise

IRIS Meydan

Party spot IRIS features a DJ lineup including the talented Marcel Ghrayeb, Moun, and Pink JC. Expect a set menu and open bar.

IRIS Meydan, from Dhs1,000 per person. Tel: (0)4 334 3355. irisdubai.com

Isola Ristorante

Set in the beautiful Jumeirah Islands, the night will feature a live performance by Mark Zitti, creating an energetic atmosphere as guests savor Italian classics from the a la carte menu.

Isola Ristorante, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, from 8pm, Dhs500 per person (min spend), Dhs220 children nine to 14 years, under-sevens free. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @isolarestaurantdubai

Jara by Martín Berasategui

Home to Dubai’s fabulous Basque cuisine, Jara by Martín Berasategui is set to welcome guests for an elegant New Year’s Eve affair featuring a special four-course menu paired with a live band to set the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Jara by Martín Berasategui, The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Business Bay, Dhs6,000 per person (front row seating), Dhs5,000 (second row seating). Tel: (0)4 541 7755. dorchestercollection.com/dubai/the-lana

Jones The Grocer

Count down to 2024 at Jones the Grocer on Palm West Beach. Offering a festive buffet, paired with unlimited beverages and live entertainment.

Jones The Grocer, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, 8pm to midnight, Dhs599 soft, Dhs899 house, Dhs1,099 sparkling, Dhs249 for children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @hiltondubaipalm

Josette

Pretty Parisian dining hotspot in ICD Brookfield promises live entertainment and a killer view of the fireworks. This year’s theme is Diamond and Sparkle, and the dress code invites guests to add a touch of diamond to their attire.

Josette, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Dhs800 (Petite Josette and terrace), Dhs1,000 (high tables and bar), Dhs1,800 (lounge and main dining). Tel: (0)4 275 2522. @josettedubai

Jun’s

Everyone’s favourite friendly chef Kelvin Cheung has prepared decadent four-course menus at his Downtown Dubai restaurant Jun’s.

Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, from Dhs2,000 (bar area), from Dhs2,500 (indoors), Dhs1,500 (outdoor, soft only), from 8pm. Tel: (0)4 457 6035. @junsdubai

Ikigai Resto + Bar

Step into the new year with Ikigai’s Tokyo House Party. Inspired by Tokyo’s iconic 80s and 90s house party vibe, this brunch brings a feast of Japanese dishes, sparkling wine, and retro house beats. Group discounts available.

Ikigai Resto + Bar, Millennium Place Marina, 8pm to 1am, Dhs299 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs799 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 550 8114. ikigaidubai.ae

Jetty Lounge

Dance barefoot on the beach under a starlit sky to upbeat DJ sounds at this legendary beach bar at The One&Only Royal Mirage. Savour gourmet canapés and unlimited house beverages as midnight approaches, culminating in a stunning fireworks display over the Dubai skyline.

Jetty Lounge, The One&Only Royal Mirage, 7pm to 2am, Dhs1,500 per person. Tel: (0)4 315 2412. @jettylounge

Joe’s Backyard

Featuring an exclusive New Year’s Eve four-course set menu, an array of unlimited beverages, and vibrant beats by a live DJ, Joe’s BBQ hangout at Holiday Inn in Dubai Festival City is a fun spot to welcome the New Year.

Joe’s Backyard, Holiday Inn in Dubai Festival City, from 8.30pm, Dhs349 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs799 premium. @joesbackyarddfc

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

Head to the iconic hotel for NYE and enjoy a marvelous Michelin-starred six-course menu within an intimate setting, where culinary excellence takes centre stage, enhanced by live entertainment for a truly sophisticated evening.

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, from 8pm, Dhs6,500 excl drinks. Tel: (800) 323232. @jumeirahburjalarab

Jumeirah Creekside

Welcome the New Year at NOMAD’s NYE party, a lavish outdoor gala dinner buffet, free-flowing drinks, and an after-party at Cuba rooftop featuring a live DJ.

Jumeirah Creekside, 8pm to 2am, Dhs495 soft, Dhs750 house, Dhs990 champagne, Dhs150 children four to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 230 8458. @jumeirahcreekside

Jumeirah Golf Estates

Rock around the New Year clock from 7pm onwards at the Rock ‘N’ Roll New Year’s Eve Gala on Palm Tree Courtyard with a lavish gala dinner featuring live music and a fireworks display over the golf course. Step out in your most stylish outfit for a bubbly reception under the stars. Expect tribute acts from Oasis and The Police.

Jumeirah Golf Estates, from 7pm, Dhs965 adults, Dhs365 children five to 12 years. Tel: (0)56 998 3703. dubaigolf.com

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Welcome the New Year in Ottoman grandeur with world-class entertainment, complimentary access to Sinbad’s Kids Club and Talise Ottoman Spa, exclusive beach entry, and special rates at Wild Wadi Waterpark as part of your package to the NYE gala dinner.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs2,500 (poolside), Dhs3,000 (garden lawn). Tel: (0)4 453 0550. jumeirah.com/jzsfestive

KATA

Experience a five-course Japanese feast with prime Burj Khalifa views and fireworks from KATA’s Dubai Mall location.

KATA, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, early bird rates from Dhs2,500 (promenade), Dhs3,000 (promenade regular), Dhs1,000 min spend (terrace), Dhs500 min spend (inside). Tel: (0)4 273 3800. @kata.ae

Katsuya

Savour free-flowing house beverages paired with a premium sharing-style menu showcasing fine Japanese flavours, including Tataki, sushi rolls, nigiri, chicken karaage, and spicy rib-eye. The evening will feature a live DJ, a stunning fire dance performance, and a special geisha act.

Katsuya, Hyde Dubai, Business Bay, from 8pm, Dhs900 (indoors), Dhs1,500 (outdoors), Dhs2,000 (deck seating). Tel: (0)4 871 1111. @katsuyahydedubai

KIMPO

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at KIMPO, where winter magic meets neon vibes. Enjoy champagne cocktails, Korean soul food bites, and non-stop beats from the DJ.

Kimpo, Conrad Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, from 5pm to 2am, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 444 7444. @conraddubai

KYMA

For Dhs1,800 per person, guests will enjoy a New Year’s Eve sharing set menu complete with drinks and live entertainment, culminating in a spectacular view of the Dubai Marina fireworks display.

KYMA, Palm West Beach, from 8pm, Dhs1,800 per person. Tel: (0)4 666 5999. @kymabeachdubai

La Dame de Pic

La Dame de Pic by Anne-Sophie Pic offers an exquisite New Year’s Eve with a seven-course French menu, complemented by a welcome glass of champagne. Guests can add entry to the Sphere afterparty with NERVO for an additional charge.

La Dame de Pic, The Link, One Za’abeel, from 7pm, Dhs2,650 per person. Afterparty entry: Dhs500. Tel: (0)4 666 1617. @ladamedepicdubai

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

Feast on a Greek-Mediterranean buffet, with exquisite caviar adorning every table, while enjoying the vibrant beats from the DJ and talented percussionists. As midnight approaches, gather on the beach for spectacular musical performances and a fireworks display.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, 7pm to 3am, Dhs3,500 per adult, Dhs1,750 aged 12 to 20 years (adult-only venue, children 12 years plus). Tel: (0)4 455 6677. @lagunabeachdubai

Lah Lah

On New Year’s Eve, hip Asian neighbourhood restaurant Lah Lah hosts One Night in Asia for “an electrifying soirée that promises vibrant live entertainment, exquisite Asian-inspired dishes, and an unforgettable atmosphere.”

LAH LAH, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, from 8pm, from Dhs795 sparkling, Dhs135 children. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @zabeelhousethegreens

L’Amo Bistro del Mare

Guests will be treated to an indulgent Italian dining experience carefully crafted for the occasion, spotlighting L’Amo’s passion for refined flavours and elevated presentations. Plus, a live performance from a renowned quartet acoustic Busking Party band flown in from Italy especially for the occasion.

L’Amo Bistro del Mare, from 9pm, Dhs2,000 min spend (indoors), Dhs2,500 min spend (outdoors), Dhs500 children seven and above. Tel: (0)4 278 4800. lamorestaurant.com

La Petite Maison

Dubai’s favourite French restaurant in DIFC invites diners to enjoy its a la carte menu on December 31. This year’s celebration is themed “Silver & Golden Soiree” with entertainment featuring the dynamic duo Mr and Mrs, and festivities begin at 6pm.

La Petite Maison, Gate Village No, 8, DIFC, from 6pm, Dhs1,300 min spend. Tel: (04) 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Level 42

A perfect view of Burj Khalifa and the spectacular fireworks display from Level 42 inside the Shangri-La Dubai. Enjoy unlimited premium beverages and a gourmet buffet featuring caviar, king crab legs, lobster, Dibba Bay oysters, artisanal cheese, charcuterie and more.

Level 42, Shangri-La Dubai, 8.30pm to 12.30am, Dhs3,000 sparkling, Dhs4,000 sparkling and Burj Khalifa view. Tel: (0)4 405 2703. @shangrila_dubai

Level 43

Bid farewell to 2024 in style at Level 43 Sky Lounge’s New Year’s Eve Bash. Enjoy a rooftop party with stunning views, a four-course set menu, and live entertainment featuring a DJ and saxophonist to keep the dance floor lively.

Level 43, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, 8pm to 3am, From Dhs1,900 to Dhs2,200. Tel: (0)56 414 2213. @level43dubai

Level 52

An exquisite five-course menu paired with premium drinks and French bubbles. Highlights include caviar crème fraiche amuse bouche, choices like 42-day dry-aged beef tartare or red prawn carpaccio, and mains such as Josper-grilled MB7 wagyu ribeye, 15-day dry-aged racon pigeon, or monkfish suquet. Enjoy live entertainment and fireworks views.

Level 52, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, 8pm to 1am, Dhs1,295 Dubai Marina views, Dhs1,495 Palm Jumeirah views. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. marriott.com

Lo+Cale

Ring in the New Year with Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, with an elaborate buffet, live entertainment, and stunning Marina views.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, from 8pm, Dhs499 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs799 sparkling, Dhs199 children six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb

Local Waterfront

Welcome the New Year with a festive NYE Brunch at The First Collection – Waterfront. Enjoy a buffet of holiday favourites, festive décor, and lively background music.

Local Waterfront, The First Collection – Waterfront. Dhs195 soft, Dhs345 bubbly, Dhs95 children aged six to 11 years. thefirstcollection.ae

Lock Stock & Barrel, JBR

The beloved party bar promises an unforgettable night filled with live music that will keep the energy high and the dance floor packed. Indulge in a selection of delicious food platters while enjoying free-flowing drinks that will keep the celebrations going all night long.

Lock Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, JBR, 9pm to 1am, Dhs350 house (back area seating), Dhs450 house (upstairs), Dhs550 house (main seating). solutions-leisure.com

LookUp Rooftop Bar

A magical evening awaits, complete with gourmet canapés, a fine selection of beverages, and unrivalled views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks from this hidden gem at La Ville. Adults only.

LookUp, La Ville Hotel & Suites CITY WALK, 8pm to 1am, from Dhs1,000. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. @lavilledubai

Maiden Shanghai

Dubai’s multi-award-winning party brunch kicks off 2025 with a special New Year’s Eve edition. Get ready for a night of exquisite Chinese cuisine, live entertainment, and panoramic views of the fireworks from its rooftop terrace. With Champagne flowing, electrifying party vibes, and the Marina Skyline as your backdrop, this is the ultimate way to ring in the New Year in style.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dhs899 per person, including after-party access to Jade. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @maidenshanghaidubai

Maison de la Plage

Party at West Beach this New Year’s Eve at Maison de la Plage with renowned DJ and producer The Avener, exclusive dining packages, and beachside fireworks.

Maison de la Plage, The Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 3am, from Dhs1,500 per person to Dhs15,000 for a private cabana for up to six guests. @maisondelaplage_

Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf

Dress in white as you celebrate New Year’s Eve at TerraMar, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf’s recently refurbished rooftop restaurant and lounge. Enjoy a Mediterranean barbecue paired with unlimited premium drinks, dance to DJ Leonica, and enjoy the unmistakable views of the Downtown fireworks.

Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, 7.30pm to midnight, Dhs690 premium drinks, Dhs990 bubbly. Tel: (0)50 934 4357. @marriottaljaddaf

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Ring in 2025 with a grand New Year’s Eve Gala, featuring a champagne and oyster reception, lavish dinner buffet featuring caviar, seafood, sushi, roast dishes, and premium cuts of meat, and live entertainment from a six-piece disco band.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. Dhs1,950 adults, Dhs1,250 teens, Dhs595 children aged two to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 666 1430. @marriottresortpalmjumeirah

MayaBay

MayaBay presents Asian specialties, a cracking view of the midnight firework display and the Burj Al Arab, and an exciting after-party to extend the celebrations.

MayaBay, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dhs1,000 (bar and sushi counter), Dhs2,500 (green dining area), Dhs3,500 (red dining area) Dhs5,000 (lounge area). Tel: (0)4 275 2500. @mayabaydubai

Melia Desert Palm Resort

Head out of town to the polo fields of Melia Desert Palm Resort for a dazzling dinner at Portico Terrace featuring a lavish five-course international set menu with lobster chowder and Tuscan Wagyu beef tenderloin as highlights. In between, a lively duo band, DJ and talented singer will entertain guests throughout the night.

Melia Desert Palm Resort, 8pm to midnight, Dhs399 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs700 champagne, Dhs210 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 602 9311. @meliadesertpalm

Mi Amie

An evening set to captivate, savour a six-course tasting menu of the finest flavours inspired by Miami Beach – as immersive theatrical performances, live music, DJ and the city’s fireworks light up the night.

Mi Amie, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, from 8pm, Dhs1,499 per person. Tel: (0)4 330 0000. @miamiedubai

Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Dubai

It’s a retro-themed New Year’s celebration in the hotel’s grand ballroom, featuring gourmet dining, drinks, and “spectacular entertainment that bridges past and present”.

Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Dhs550 soft, Dhs800 house, Dhs1,100 for terrace access overlooking Museum of the Future and the Burj Khalifa fireworks. Tel: (0)54 305 7602. @millenniumplazadowntownhotel

Mimi Kakushi

Go à la carte or opt for the decadent NYE set menu at Mimi Kakushi, this stalwart Japanese restaurant at Four Seasons Restaurant Village. The set menu features gastronomic gems like Gillardeau oysters, otoro caviar nigiri and the basque cheesecake. It’s served up to tunes from a live DJ.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Restaurant Village, 6pm onwards, Dhs1,100 set menu (food only), Dhs950 minimum spend restaurant, Dhs550 minimum spend bar and sushi counter. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Mina Brasserie

A burlesque-themed evening awaits at Mina Brasserie. With a spectacular line up of live bands and dancers, the evening peaks with a captivating fireworks display. Dining guests have the option to continue the festivities on the vibrant Penrose Terrace or head up to Luna Dubai for the fireworks, but reservations must be made in advance.

Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons DIFC, 8pm to 1am, Dhs850 per person (min spend). Tel: (0)4 506 0000. @fsdubaidifc

Mott 32

On December 31, indulge in an innovative menu inspired by the Silk Road, honouring the iconic trade routes that connect China to Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. Adding to the magic, the dynamic trio, Iva, MarciSax, and Sergio Trumpet, will take the stage with an energetic set of contemporary hits.

Mott 32, Address Beach Resort JBR, from 8pm, from Dhs950 to Dhs4,000. Tel: (0)4 278 4832. mott32.com

Muchachas Mexican Cantina

This competitively-priced NYE offer invites guests to Indulge in a vibrant buffet of Mexican delights. As the clock strikes midnight, head to the rooftop for front-row views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Muchachas Mexican Cantina, Holiday Inn Express Dubai, from 7pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 premium. Tel: (0)4 327 5878. @_muchachas_

Nai

It’s an Arabian Night-themed New Year’s Eve at Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai, with a prime view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks. Enjoy a luxurious buffet with live stations and unlimited sparkling wine and champagne, plus entertainment by a live band, a Tanoura dancer, and a belly dancer.

Nai, Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai. From 7pm. Dhs3,250 (adults), Dhs1,625 (children). Tel: (0)50 523 4086. @kempinskicentralavenue

Netsu

The Ōmisoka Experience comprises a lavish sharing-style menu that brings together the most decadent, premium ingredients such as lobster, wagyu, and caviar paired with free-flowing Champagne.

Netsu, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, 8pm to 2am, Dhs2,500 per person, Dhs1,100 for children over seven years. Tel: (0)4 777 2232. @netsudubai

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

Join Nikki Beach’s Gala Dinner this New Year’s Eve. Experience a night of fireworks, a live band, and Nikki Beach DJs and musicians.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, from 8pm to 1am, Dhs1,700 soft drinks, Dhs2,700 champagne and premium drinks, Dhs750 children three to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 376 6290. @nikkibeachdubai

The Noodle House

Enjoy a pocket-friendly New Year’s Eve with premium pan-Asian dishes and drinks at The Noodle House, Madinat Jumeirah. Savour Asian favourites in an intimate yet lively setting, with prime views of the Burj Al Arab fireworks. Minimum spend: Dhs155 for indoor seating, Dhs235 for outdoor seating. Booking must be made for 10 people or more.

The Noodle House, Souk Madinat, Madinat Jumeirah, 7pm to midnight. Tel: (800) 666353. @thenoodlehousedxb

Nuska Beach

Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s fabulous outdoor venue Nuska Beach serves a curated seven-course tasting menu paired with fine wines on NYE. Indulge in luxurious canapés like lobster lollipops, oysters, and foie gras tartelette. Choose from exquisite pre-courses like scallops & bulgur risotto or white asparagus with Oscietra caviar. For mains, savour options like grilled toothfish, Wagyu striploin, or purple cauliflower steak. Enjoy live entertainment, including a DJ, dancers, a fire show, and breathtaking Burj Al Arab views.

Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, 8pm to 2am, Dhs5,000 per person, Dhs3,000 children under 12 years. Tel: (800) 323 232. @nuskadubai

Oceana

Oceana’s all-day dining soiree features a lavish gourmet buffet, live music, and festive decor. Enjoy international and holiday-inspired dishes and lively entertainment,

Oceana, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, from 8pm, Dhs1,450 adults, Dhs725 children under 12 years. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. hilton.com

Offside

Fun, pub grub and games is the order of the night at Offside sports bar, with a Dhs400 minimum spend. Cracking views of the fireworks, too.

Offside, JA Ocean View, from 6pm, Dhs400 per person. Tel: (0)4 814 5604. @offsidedxb

OKKU

The multi award-winning fine-dining Japanese venue is turning its already iconic D.I.S.C.O. Brunch into an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration. As guests dance along to classic hits from the 80s, 90s and noughties along with popular R&B tunes, they can indulge in an impressive selection of Japanese delicacies. As an added bonus, New Year’s Eve attendees will receive an exclusive voucher for a complimentary brunch upgrade (excluding Champagne packages), as well as a 20 per cent discount voucher for à la carte dining applicable on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday for a limited time.

OKKU, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, from 8pm, Dhs695 soft, Dhs795 house, Dhs995 cocktails and Prosecco, Dhs1,295 Laurent Perrier Champagne, Dhs3,995 Dom Perignon Champagne. Tel: (0)4 666 1566. @okkudxb

Olea

Enjoy NYE with an extravagant gastronomic display, from Olea’s raw seafood bar to the myriad of live cooking stations and extensive pastry offering. A live band adds extra flair to the celebrations.

Olea, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, 8pm to 1am, Dhs900 soft, Dhs1,150 house, Dhs1,995 Champagne, Dhs450 for children aged six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 409 5111. @oleadubai

Park Hyatt Dubai

Park Hyatt Dubai’s Havana Nights Gala Dinner begins with a cocktail reception before a festive dinner at 8pm in the Piazza, featuring international cuisine and live cooking stations. Enjoy Grammy-winning Latin pop star Robbie Elias performing live. At midnight, guests can join the after-party at NOÉPE with a DJ and fireworks display to welcome 2025.

Park Hyatt Dubai, 8pm to 2am, Dhs2,800 per person, Dhs1,400 children six to 2 years. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @parkhyattdubai

Paros

The best rooftop bar in JLT offers spectacular views of Dubai’s NYE fireworks. This year’s NYE celebration has a retro gala theme so expect a vibrant atmosphere alongside the venue’s live cooking stations. Enjoy 15 per cent off when you book before 10 December.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 8.30pm to 3am, from Dhs890 per table. Tel: (0)52 263 1565. @paros.dubai

Piatti by the Beach

Celebrate NYE in the most luxe setting as guests are transported to the southern Italian Coast featuring a sharing-style Italian feast, live music, and stunning fireworks displays. Party goers will dine and dance into 2025 as a DJ and live singer set a thrilling tone to the year ahead.

Raffles The Palm Dubai, 8pm to 3am, Dhs2,200 (indoors), Dhs2,700 (outdoors), half price for children under 12 years. Tel: (0)4 248 8889. raffles.com

The Pods

Live it up in your own private pod, taking in the best views of spectacular fireworks display along with the Middle East’s longest running drone light show. Small pods can fit up to six people; medium pods can fit up to 10 people; big pods up to 20 people.

The Pods, Bluewaters, 9pm to 3am, Dhs15,000 to Dhs20,000 minimum spend (Sea View Pod/first row); Dhs10,000 to Dhs15,000 minimum spend (Partial Sea View Pod/second row); Dhs5,000 to Dhs7,000 minimum spend (Regular Pod/third row). Tel: (0)4 453 8994. @thepodsdubai

Porterhouse Steaks & Grills

Relish a sumptuous five-course set menu at the acclaimed Porterhouse Steaks & Grills. Watch illusionists performing amid a stunning fireworks display, complemented by live music and the joyous clinking of glasses as you raise a chilled Champagne flute at midnight.

Porterhouse Steak & Grills, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, 7pm to 3am, Dhs2,800 per adult, Dhs1,600 aged 12 to 20 years, and Dhs900 children 6 to 11 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. @sofiteldubaipalm

Pure Sky Lounge

The OG JBR spot on the rooftop of Hilton Dubai The Walk serves an NYE evening brunch from 8pm, with music courtesy of two different DJ performances, DJ Niko and DJ ELISZA.

Pure Sky Lounge Hilton Dubai The Walk, from 8pm, Dhs1,050 (indoors), Dhs1,450 (JBR views), Dhs1,750 (VIP sea view). Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @pureskylounge

Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek

Strut into the New Year with a glittering Studio 54-inspired disco party at Creek View Terrace, capturing all the glam, sparkle, and decadence of 1970s New York. Expect a live band, dancers and an international buffet with free-flowing drinks.

Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek, 9.30pm to 12.30am, Dhs445 soft, Dhs485 house, Dhs535 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 205 7033. @radissonbludxb

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View

Billy’s Bull and Claw BBQ NYE party features grilled seafood and steak all prepared and served with BAI’s signatures flair. Enjoy unlimited small plates, two live cooking stations and a sharing-style dessert. Plus, themed bars, live DJ, and samba dancers.

BAI Bar & Terrace, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, 7pm to 2am, Dhs950 soft, Dhs1,100 premium, Dhs450 children 10 and above. Tel: (0)56 995 8210. @bai_bar_dubai

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront

Dive into modern American cuisine with a party-perfect small plates, five live stations and indulgent sharing-style desserts.

FireLake Grill House, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, 7pm to midnight, Dhs1,450 soft, Dhs1,850 premium, Dhs695 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)56 404 4169. @firelake_dubai

Raffles The Palm Dubai

The ultimate highlight of New Year’s Eve at Raffles The Palm Dubai is the glorious black-tie Grand Raffles Royal Masquerade Ball. Set in the hotel’s opulent ballroom, guests will start the countdown to 2025 with a lavish black-tie party featuring a splendid gala dinner, live performances from an eight-piece pop band amongst other special acts.

Raffles The Palm Dubai, 7pm to 1am, Dhs2,600 to Dhs3,800 (adults), Dhs1,800 to Dhs2,800 (teens), Dhs1,200 to Dhs2,200 (children aged six to 12 years), under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. @rafflespalmdubai

Reform Social & Grill

It’s a family affair at this popular gastropub in The Lakes with family-friendly platters, drinks packages and kid-friendly activities. Plus, watch the world’s most spectacular fireworks displays live on the big screen.

Reform, The Lakes, from 8pm, Dhs285 (two-hour package), Dhs365 (three-hour package), Dhs455 (four-hour package). Tel: (0)4 454 2638. @reformdubai

Riva Beach Club

Welcome 2025 at Riva Beach Club’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, offering a feast of maki, nigiri, oysters, baked salmon, BBQ ribs, striploin steak, and more.

Riva Beach Club, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to midnight (party until 2am), Dhs750 (silver), Dhs950 (gold), Dhs375 children. Add Dhs275 for the bubbly upgrade. Tel: (0)4 430 9466. @rivabeachdxb

Ristorante Loren

Live la dolce vita this NYE at this Palm West Beach favourite. There’s a minimum spend of Dhs1000 on their à la carte menu, featuring the chef’s specials. Enjoy live entertainment, too.

Palm West Beach, Dhs1,000 minimum spend. Tel: (0)4 557 8293. @ristorante.loren

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR

Set amidst spectacular gardens with Ain Dubai views, enjoy live entertainment, free-flow bar, and an elaborate dinner buffet. Indulge in highlights like foie gras, truffle, seafood, caviar, grills, carvery, and more. The celebrations continue at the after-party with à la carte beverages at midnight.

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, from 7pm (welcome reception). Dhs1,750 soft, Dhs2,800 French sparkling, Dhs2,600 teenagers, Dhs500 children six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 399 4000. @ritzcarltondubai

Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR

This chic NYE Gala hosts a spectacular music event featuring international stars Dr Alban, Fedde Le Grand, Jonas Blue, and Willy William. Over 1,200 guests will enjoy a night of nonstop entertainment, stylish lounge seating, gourmet bites, and breathtaking fireworks, all set against the stunning backdrop of Ain Dubai and The Palm. For a full dinner upgrade, pay an additional Dhs1,000.

Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, 9pm onwards, from Dhs3,000 per person. Lounge packages start from Dhs8,000. Tel: (0)56 219 2898. nyerixos.com

ROKA

The award-winning Japanese robatayaki restaurant offers three seatings each designed to cater to families and guests of all ages. Enjoy live entertainment, including a saxophonist, percussionist, and DJ, as you feast on ROKA’s a la carte menu and premium tasting options. The exclusive terrace offers stunning views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

ROKA, The Opus by Omniyat, Level 1, Business Bay, Dubai, Lunch noon to 2pm, Early Dinner 6pm to 9pm, or Late Dinner 9.30pm to closing. Dhs500 (Early Dinner), Dhs800 (Late Dinner), Dhs1,200 (Terrace). Tel: (0)4 247 2266. @rokadubaiofficial

Rove Hotels

Conga into 2025 at Rove Hotels with an electrifying New Year’s Eve celebration. Head to Rove City Walk for stunning Burj Khalifa views and live entertainment, or celebrate by the sea at Rove La Mer Beach. Enjoy a delicious buffet, free-flowing drinks, and high-energy acts, including a DJ, magic show, and more.

Rove Hotels (City Walk and La Mer Beach locations), 8pm to 1am, Dhs599 soft, Dhs799 house. Tel: (0)4 561 9999. rovehotels.com

Row on 45

The recently awarded two Michelin-starred restaurant Row on 45 hosts an elegant black and white themed party this NYE. Indulge in a luxurious menu inspired by black and white truffles, paired perfectly with fine wine. Guests are encouraged to dress in tuxedos and gowns.

Grosvenor House Dubai, 7pm onwards (after-party in City Social), Dhs5,000 per person. Tel: (0)56 832 4545. rowon45dubai.com

Rüya

Dance to the live DJ’s electrifying beats while relishing Rüya’s wonderful Anatolian dishes paired with premium drinks. Offering outdoor seating, you can enjoy uninterrupted views of the Burj Al Arab and the fireworks. Expect a set menu with six cold starters, two hot starters, a main course, and Anatolian desserts.

Rüya, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, 7pm to late, Dhs950 (indoors), Dhs1,350 (terrace), Dhs650 (set menu). Tel: (0)4 218 0065. @ruyadubai

Sagetsu

Sagetsu by Tetsuya Wakuda blends modern Japanese cuisine with French culinary finesse. Enjoy an eight-course menu featuring refined dishes and a complimentary glass of sake on arrival, with optional sake or wine pairing. Guests choosing the Platinum Package may add entry to the Sphere afterparty with NERVO for an additional charge.

Sagetsu, The Link, One Za’abeel. From 7pm, Dhs3,800 per person. Afterparty entry: Dhs500. Tel: (0)4 666 1617. sagetsudubai.com

Salmon Guru

Enjoy a set menu featuring dishes like chuck Beef Short Ribs Taco Bao, Free Range Chicken Lollies and Hens Croquettes alongside Salmon Guru’s renowned cocktails amidst unparalleled views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Salmon Guru, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, from 8pm, from Dhs700 per person. Tel: (0)52 814 9537. @salmongurudubai

Salvaje

Enjoy an a la carte menu featuring seasonal dishes, caviar, and truffle selections at this lively Japanese restaurant in Opera District located in Address Residences – Downtown Dubai. After midnight, the celebration continues with an exclusive after-party at Amor by Salvaje, the speakeasy beneath the main restaurant.

Salvaje, Address Residences – Downtown Dubai, from 7pm, Dhs2,000 per person (bar seats), Dhs3,500 per person (lounge), Dhs5,000 per person (indoors), Dhs8,500 per person (by the window), Dhs12,500 per person (terrace). Tel: (0)4 570 3653. salvajedubai.com

SĀN Beach

Indulge in a five-course festive menu at this top Palm West Beach location, followed by an exciting beachside After-Party. Plus, expect live performances and tunes from the resident DJ.

SĀN Beach, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm, Dhs900. Tel: (0)4 458 0499. sanbeachdubai.com

Señor Pico

Enjoy the best views of the Marina, Palm, and Ain Dubai fireworks while embracing those beach party vibes at Palm West Beach. Feast on a Mexican spread featuring guacamole, salsa and chips, ceviche, tacos, quesadillas, and more.

Señor Pico, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 12.30pam (after-party until 2am), Dhs950 soft, Dhs1,250 house, Dhs750 young adults 12 to 20 years, Dhs350 children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 666 1434. @seniorpico.thepalmdxb

Sexy Fish Dubai

Ring in the New Year at the brand-new but globally renowned Sexy Fish Dubai promising culinary excellence, world-class entertainment, and breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa. Indulge in a la carte dining with special dishes curated exclusively for the evening. An international DJ and captivating live performances will keep the energy up.

Sexy Fish Dubai, Innovation One, DIFC, from 8pm, Dhs1,000 min spend. @sexyfishdxb

Signor Sassi

It’s all about the glitz and glamour at Signor Sassi as this pretty restaurant on the Palm invites revelers to a La Dolce Vita celebration this NYE. The culinary voyage embraces the essence of Italian cuisine.

Signor Sassi, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, from 7pm to late, Dhs2,000 per person. Tel: (0)4 278 4848. @signorsassidubai

Smoki Moto

Ring in 2025 with Smoki Moto’s bold Korean-style New Year’s Eve. Choose from exclusive packages for an unforgettable night of live DJ performances, soul singers, crafted cocktails, soju shots, and premium Wagyu cuts. Options include a full steakhouse grilling, Korean set menu with free-flow drinks, or terrace dining with views of Palm West Beach fireworks.

Smoki Moto, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 2am, from Dhs950 to Dhs1,950 depending on where guests sit. Packages also available for children. Tel: (0)4 666 1417. @smokimotodubai

Soluna Beach Club

An alfresco buffet experience around Soluna Beach Club’s pool, offering panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline and a front-row seat to the fireworks.

Soluna Beach Club, Balqis Residences, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to midnight, cash bar until 2am, Dhs850 premium, Dsh950 champagne, Dhs400 children three to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 540 3600. solunabeachclub.com

Soul Kitchen

Soul Kitchen’s House of Love Disco party is a night of timeless 80s hits and electrifying vibes. Indulge in a lavish set menu featuring scallop ceviche with coconut and mango leche de tigre, and potato and Camembert croquettes with caviar. Choose from mains including wagyu fillet with foie gras, buttered Dover sole, or lion’s mane steak.

Soul Kitchen, Business Bay, Dhs1,800 per person (excl drinks). Tel: (0)4 836 0900. @soulkitchendxb

Sphere

Sphere at The Link invites revellers to an exclusive NYE after-party with Grammy-winning DJ duo, NERVO, from 11.30 pm. Join this electrifying celebration, reserved for those with Silver, Gold, or Platinum NYE packages at One Za’abeel. With iconic views, curated drinks, and a midnight fireworks display, this after-party is Dubai’s ultimate New Year’s destination.

Sphere, The Link, One Za’abeel, from 9pm. Dhs1,500 (General), Dhs2,500 (with Backstage Access). Tel: (0)4 666 1617. spheredubai.ae

STAY by Yannick Alléno

This New Year’s Eve, indulge in an evening of exceptional dining at prestigious two Michelin star restaurant STAY, an epicurean experience of curated festive menu by master chef Yannick Alléno.

STAY by Yannick Alléno, One&Only The Palm, from 7pm, Dhs4,000 per person with optional wine pairing for Dhs2,000 per person. Tel: (0)4 440 1010. oneandonlyresorts.com

StreetXO

Madder than the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, StreetXO Dubai invites guests to a vibrant celebration featuring live entertainment, energetic performances, and Chef Dabiz Munoz’s globally inspired cuisine. Located on Level 4 of One Za’abeel, StreetXO serves a set menu of signature dishes like Pekinese dumplings, taco de pulpo, and Spanish carabinero laksa, paired with premium house spirits, wines, and mocktails. The afterparty continues at Sphere.

StreetXO, One Za’abeel. From 7pm, Dhs2,800 (set menu and unlimited beverages until 12.30am). Tel: (0)4 666 1617. streetxo.com/dubai/en

Studio One Hotel

An intimate New Year’s Eve bash at the newly upgraded Larte, guests will enjoy a three three-course Italian meal including a welcome drink, a selection of authentic Italian olives, sharing starters and desserts and a choice of main course, coffee and digestif. The venue will shine and sparkle with party poppers, hats and props to elevate those #NYE2024 IG snaps, as well as a photo wall for memorable group photos.

Larte, Studio One Hotel, Studio City, 8pm to midnight (cash bar until 2am), from Dhs399 to Dhs699 packages. Tel: (0)4 581 6870. @larte.dubai

Sucre

Start 2025 in true Gatsby style at Sucre’s Roaring NYE. Step into a night of elegance, set against the glitz and glamour of the 1920s. Enjoy live music as you toast to new beginnings in a setting that captures the spirit of the roaring twenties.

Sucre, DIFC, Podium, Gate Village 5, from 8pm, Dhs1,000 (minimum spend). Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai

Sushisamba Dubai

The What’s On Award-winning Sushisamba goes all white again this NYE with a one-of-a-kind ‘Sambazonia’ celebration. Expect fabulous choreography from the famous Samba dancers alongside a hit list of party tunes as you ring in the New Year high above Palm Jumeirah. As always, expect a menu blending Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian cultures and cuisines. Don’t forget to wear all white.

Sushisamba, 51st Floor, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, from 7pm, from Dhs2,250 to Dhs3,900. Tel: (0)4 278 4888. @sushisambadubai

Taj Exotica Resort and Spa

Sparks fly at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa with a New Year’s Eve celebration of opulence and unforgettable entertainment. Dance to electrifying DJ remixes and live performances by a world-renowned band while indulging in an extravagant buffet paired with premium beverages. Dress in Black Tie for a night of cherished memories.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, 9pm to 3am, Premium Sparkle Package Dhs2,750 (Dhs1,850 for under 21s), Sparkle Package Dhs2,250 (Dhs1,450 for under 21). Tel: (0)4 275 4444. @tajpalmdubai

Tagomago

Tagomago’s New Year’s Eve celebration promises an unforgettable evening by the sea. Alongside a premium à la carte menu and festive specials, guests can enjoy live entertainment by a gypsy-style duo band featuring two guitarists singers, setting a vibrant and celebratory mood. For an additional touch of magic, guests will have exclusive views of Dubai’s iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks display over landmarks including the Palm, Atlantis Royal, and Burj Al Arab.

Tagomago, Azure Residence, Palm Jumeirah, from 8pm, Dhs1,000 min spend. Tel: (0)4 832 6620. @tagomagodubai

Tamoka

Embrace the fun-filled party spirit of the Caribbean’s Antillean islands at Tamoka. Indulge in a five-course sharing menu with free-flow beverages, including champagne, while enjoying the sounds of Latin beats with magical Ain Dubai and firework views.

Tamoka, 8pm to midnight, Dhs1,550 (indoors), Dhs2,290 (terrace), Dhs1,450 (bites and bevs only at the Beach Lounge). Tel: (0)4 318 6099. tamokadubai.com

TANG Dubai

On New Year’s Eve, TANG Dubai will come alive with a vibrant celebration of food, culture, and music. Located within the prestigious Address Palace Downtown Hotel, guests will groove to the legendary GIPSY KINGS by André Reyes while savouring exquisite Asian flavours inspired by the vibrant

izakayas of Japan and the classic Cantonese eateries of Hong Kong, all while creating lasting memories with loved ones.

TANG DUBAI, Address Palace Downtown Hotel, prices start from Dhs3,000. Tel: (0)55 663 3071. @_tang_dubai_downtown

Tapasake

Guests can expect a set menu with Nikkei dishes including ceviches, sashimi, gyozas, salads and more at this beautiful venue in One Za’abeel. Menu highlights include the tuna taco and the Hokkaido scallops with desserts like flan Nippon. Expect live entertainment in the form of a live band, DJ and dancers.

Tapasake, The Link, One Za’abeel, from 7pm, Dhs3,800 (restaurant-side), Dhs5,000 (poolside facing Burj Khalifa), Dhs8,000 (private cabana). Tel: (0)4 666 1617. thelinkdubai.com/tapasake

Terra Solis

Terra Solis by Tomorrowland is set to welcome 2025 with a high-energy New Year’s Eve celebration under the expansive desert sky. Closing out 2024, the event features performances by Lost Frequencies and Agents Of Time. This eagerly awaited night offers a distinct Tomorrowland experience, blending powerful beats and unforgettable moments for partygoers.

Terra Solis by Tomorrowland, Dubai Heritage Vision Exit – 29 Jebel Ali – Lehbab Rd, from 8pm, from Dhs200. dubai.platinumlist.net

THREE CUTS Steakhouse & Bar

An elegant set dinner menu on the top of Nakheel Mall. Begin with a surf and turf tartelette amuse-bouche, followed by a refreshing king crab salad or a rich mushroom tarte with burned onion sauce. For mains, choose between the indulgent beef Rossini with fresh truffle and foie gras, or the delicate Chilean seabass with champagne sauce. End on a sweet note with Mont Blanc or midnight chocolate fudge.

Nakheel Mall, Rooftop West, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs595 (excl drinks). Tel: (0)4 420 1113. @threecuts.ae

Time Out Market

Step into the roaring ’20s at Time Out Market Dubai’s Great Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve! With live entertainment, surprise acts, and extravagant décor, guests will toast to 2025 with stilt walkers, sparkling beverages, and an exclusive curated menu from the city’s top chefs. Plus, you’ll be able to celebrate in style with front-row views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks at midnight. Book tickets on Platinumlist.

Time Out Market Dubai, Souk Al Bahar, from 6.30pm, Dhs4,500 (Terrace), Dhs2,000 (Premium – Stage & Atrium), Dhs1,000 (Standard – Counters & Dry Zone). Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @timeoutmarketdubai

Topgolf

It’s been a sell-out two years in a row – can Topgolf’s NYE party make it a hattrick? Put a sporty spin on your evening as you revel to the tunes of a live DJ, feast on a mouth-watering buffet, and enjoy your choice of selected soft and house beverages.

Emirates Golf Club, 10pm to 1am, Prices start from Dhs250 per person (based on six people per bay, playing on level 1). @topgolfdubai

Twiggy by La Cantine

Revellers heading to this alfresco soirée will be able to enjoy live entertainment under the stars, backed by the serenading beats of a house DJ and a live singing performance.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, 8pm to 2am, Dhs2,800 for three-course set menu dinner with Champagne. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @twiggydubai

UBK

UBK at Mövenpick JLT hosts its annual New Year’s Eve celebration from 9pm to 1am, offering a variety of packages for every taste. Book by 20December 20 for an exclusive offer – complimentary sparkling wine at midnight.

UBK, Mövenpick JLT, 9pm to 1am, Dhs259 soft, Dhs359 house, Dhs399 premium, Dhs125 children. Tel: (0)4 438 0064. @ubkdubai

VERO

An all-Italian sharing-style dinner, featuring a five-course meal and captivating live performances to amplify New Year’s celebration.

Vero, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, 8pm to 11.30pm, Dhs900 soft (indoors), Dhs1,200 soft drinks (outside), Dhs1,200 house (indoors), Dhs1,500 house (outdoors). Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @verodxb

Vietnamese Foodies

Vietnamese Foodies will be welcoming 2025 in style at their downtown Burj Vista location. With an all-inclusive package of Dhs1,000 for an indoor seat and Dhs1,500 for an outdoor terrace seat, guests will dine with unhindered views of the Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve fireworks and laser show with unlimited food and drinks included. That’s a whole lot of pho.

Vietnamese Foodies, Burj Vista Tower 1, Downtown Dubai, from 8.30pm to 3am, Dhs1,000 indoor, Dhs1,500 outdoor. @vietnamesefoodies

Village Bistro

Ring in the New Year at Village Bistro’s festive buffet brunch with live BBQ stations, NYE décor, and live entertainment. Perfect for a family evening or celebration with friends.

Village Bistro, The First Collection, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dhs249 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium, Dhs99 children aged four to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 873 4400. thefirstcollection.ae

Villamoré

It’s a Polynesian party at Tiki Moon with live music, dance performances, and a DJ set, all while indulging in a lavish international buffet. Enjoy seafood and caviar stations, sushi, foie gras, BBQ, carving Stations, and a selection of hot and cold mezze. There’s a special entertainment area for children, making it a fantastic evening for the entire family.

Villamore, Kempinski Hotel & Residences, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 2am, Dhs3,300 (before Dec 15), Dhs1,500 children six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 444 2000. @villamoredubai

Vivaldi

Long-standing venue Vivaldi pulls out all the culinary stops this NYE hosting a glamorous masquerade night. Take in panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, and Al Seef as fireworks light up the sky. Enjoy a live DJ and an indulgent dinner buffet with premium drinks

Vivaldi, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers, 8pm to 1am, Dhs299 soft, Dhs699 house. Tel: (0)4 207 1717. @vivaldidubai

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

The glorious Palm resort hosts one of the city’s most glamourous gala NYE dinners each year. This time, it’s a masquerade-themed extravaganza. Partygoers can expect entertainment courtesy of the Lexi Band, plus a live DJ set along with a delicious buffet.

Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah, Palm Avenue, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 7.30pm to 2am, Dhs1,900 with soft, Dhs2,900 house, Dhs1,300 for children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. @waldorfdubai

Wavebreaker

Head for the garden at Wavebreaker, and enjoy beachfront vibes, live music by Emily Peacock, grilled delights, and refreshing drinks. Enjoy the JBR fireworks from the sand, dancing to waves and celebrating in a festive, unforgettable setting.

Wavebreaker, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah & The Walk, 8.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs1,000 soft (restaurant), Dhs1,250 house (restaurant), Dhs1,200 soft (beachside), Dhs1,500 house (outside). Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Ginger Moon’s Palmera brunch with free flow champagne and house beverages. An after-party follows.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, 8.45pm to 12.30am, from Dhs850 per person. Tel: (0)4 350 9998. @wdubaiminaseyahi

XU

Ring in the New Year with intrigue and excitement at XU’s Chinese Masquerade party. Enjoy live DJ entertainment, festive vibes, and a winning à la carte menu featuring Cantonese-inspired holiday dishes. Best of all, no minimum spend required.

XU, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, 8pm to late, a la carte menu, no minimum spend. Tel: (0)4 394 6252. @xurestaurantdubai

The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina

Westin Mina Seyahi’s NYE Gala Dinner offers an enchanting evening under the stars, featuring a lavish buffet of international cuisines, premium beverages, and captivating live entertainment. The celebration culminates with a spectacular fireworks display.

Westin Ballroom, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, from 8.30pm to 1am. Dhs1,950 per adult with champagne; Dhs825 for children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @westindubai

Zaytoun

An exquisite alfresco dining experience awaits at Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, offering the city’s most coveted panoramas. Indulge in a grand international buffet and immerse yourself in top-tier entertainment, featuring a three-piece musical ensemble, wandering artist, and fireworks of course.

Zaytoun, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, Dhs900 soft, Dhs1,290 house, Dhs300 children six to 12 years, under-sixes free. @crowneplazadfc