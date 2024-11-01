Sponsored: Your new location for authentic Asian cuisine, now open in DIFC…

When it’s a mid-day break from your frenetic schedule that you’re after, look no further than Vietnamese Foodies’ brand-new location at DIFC where a brilliant, and very affordable business lunch is all yours to enjoy. You can dig in to an appetiser, main and drink from the menu of authentic, health-conscious, nutrient-packed meals at Vietnamese Foodies’ ninth restaurant, and one of their most prestigious offerings.

Open seven days a week, the DIFC location is their biggest to date, can seat up to 160 guests, and is ideal for the area’s diverse, dynamic and busy clientele. The popular Dubai restaurant chain serves up all of your favourite Vietnamese specials, with their famed dishes including the iconic 14-hour bone broth pho, rice paper rolls made with fresh veggies and lean proteins, and fragrant herbs ready to be served.

Images: supplied

With six successful years in business, this homegrown brand has built a loyal following by earning a reputation as the face of freshly-prepared, wholesome dishes and signature Vietnamese varieties. Their diverse menu caters to diners of all dietary preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy-free, and paleo preferences.

Now open and welcoming hungry diners in DIFC, Vietnamese Foodies is just what you need to recharge mid-day and get after your goals.

Vietnamese Foodies, Building 5, The Marble Walk, DIFC, Dubai, Dhs69 (business lunch). vietnamesefoodies.com. @vietnamesefoodies