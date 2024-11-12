Where to celebrate Christmas Day in Dubai 2024
Lunches, brunches and dinners to book on December 25…
If you’re celebrating Christmas in Dubai, there’s lots of ways to spend Christmas Day in Dubai. On December 25, a legion of the city’s finest restaurants showcase their very best offerings, from traditional turkey feasts to more unconventional spreads.
Here are the best places to celebrate Christmas Day in Dubai 2024.
Under Dhs399 per person
The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery
Enjoy a Christmas Day roast carvery at The First Collection Business Bay’s no-frills smokehouse, The Blacksmith. Tuck in to three traditional roast meats, served with an array of delicious seasonal vegetables and trimmings, followed by a selection of sweet desserts.
The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery, 12.30pm onwards, Dec 25, Dhs99 food only, Dhs110 with one drink, Dhs220 with six drinks. Tel: (0)4 873 4433. @theblacksmithbusinessbay
Carna
Enjoy Christmas lunch with a view at Carna, high up on the 74th floor of SLS Dubai. Enjoy a traditional Christmas lunch of roasted meats and all the trimmings, served up to holiday tunes from a live musician.
Carna, Level 74, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 607 0737. @carnadubai
CE LA VI
Enjoy your Christmas dinner with a view at CE LA VI, where the three-course lunch is priced at Dhs180. It features a choice of starters with options like burrata salad, a roasted turkey lunch, then sweet treats like panettone or winter berry pavlova for dessert. Vegan and veggie options are available, with drinks to be bought a la carte.
CE LA VI, Address Sky View, 12pm to 3pm, Dec 25, Dhs180 food only. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai
Cleo
Enjoy a Christmas Day brunch at Hyde Dubai, where a sharing-style menu features cheesy arancini, tender turkey, lamb rolled, and eggplant tagliatelle, alongside a tempting array of Christmas desserts crafted to capture the magic of the season.
Cleo, Hyde Dubai, Business Bay, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs150 food only, Dhs280 house, Dhs75 kids aged six to 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 871 1111. @cleodubai
Fi’lia
This lofty Italian restaurant at SLS Dubai will put an Italian twist on the Christmas lunch, serving up a five-course menu (food only) for Dhs395. If you want to dine alfresco, a minimum spend applies.
Fi’lia, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs395. Tel: (0)4 607 0770. @filiadubai
garden on 8
This stalwart Media City pub promises a wallet-friendly Christmas Day celebration, with an adults-only Christmas party. Guests can indulge in eggnog and mulled wine on tap, along with the venue’s house and premium beverages for four hours, while feasting on seasonal classics. Extend the fun and stay for happy hour ’till 8pm.
garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs299 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs449 premium. Tel: (0)52 144 7438. @gardenon8dxb
Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City
Celebrate Christmas Day with a festive buffet filled with holiday favorites at BYTES, offering a cozy family-friendly setting with views of Dubai from the 4th floor. Savor seasonal delights and free-flowing drinks, with house drinks included for Dhs399.
BYTES, Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs249 soft, Dhs399 house; Dhs99 kids aged four to 12. Tel: (0)54 793 1424. @gpmovenpick
Helios
On the big day, a silly season special awaits at Helios, the alfresco seaside restaurant at Anantara World Islands, when the restaurant will put an island twist on the traditional festive spread. Enjoy tender meats and succulent seafood straight from the grill with a BBQ by the beach backdropped by Arabian Gulf views.
Helios, Anantara World Islands, Chile at World Islands, 1.30pm to 3.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs395 house Dhs195 kids aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 567 8624. anantara.com
Lah Lah
Trade a turkey takeaway for pan-Asian sharing dishes with a Christmas Day brunch at Lah Lah. All ages are welcome, and while adults enjoy the three-hour package of food and drink set to live music, little ones can look forward to kids’ activities and a visit from Santa.
Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs265 soft, Dhs365 house. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @zabeelhousethegreens
The Market
The Market at Hilton Habtoor City promises holiday dishes, fun activities for families, and a gourmet buffet to pair with free-flowing soft or house drinks.
The Market, Level 1, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs259 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs399 sparkling, Dhs99 kids aged five to 11, under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 435 5577. alhabtoorcity.com
OIA, JA Ocean View
Inject a little Grecian touch into your festive spread at newly opened OIA. The Christmas Day brunch here takes place poolside, where against the backdrop of Ain Dubai and JBR you’ll get to enjoy a turkey carving station, lots of seasonal sides, and live entertainment.
OIA, Ja Ocean View Hotel, JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs249 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs599 premium, Dhs125 kids aged seven to 12. Tel: (0)4 814 5604. @oia.dxb
Pascal Teppers
An affordable festive brunch awaits at this French brasserie in the Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road. Look forward to dishes like grilled salmon with lemon caper butter, roasted lamb with mint jus and traditional roast turkey with chestnut stuffing. For the little ones, there’s face painting and a visit from santa.
Pascal Tepper, Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs249 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs75 kids aged six to 11. Tel: (0)56 414 2213.@pascaltepperszr
Sante Ria
Enjoy the Feliz Navidad brunch at Santé Ria, The First Collection JVC, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel where a festive brunch gets a South American twist – and takes place from 9pm. There’ll be live stations, a generous dessert buffet, and live entertainment.
Sante Ria, The First Collection JVC, 9pm to midnight, Dec 25, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 premium. Tel: (0)4 275 6630. @santeriadubai
Wok & Co
A three-course menu of pan-Asian specialities awaits at Wok & Co this festive season. Enjoy Asian flavours and a welcoming atmosphere for a wallet-friendly Dhs185, including three house wines.
Wok & Co, ibis One Central, Trade Center, 12pm to 3pm, Dec 25, Dhs185. Tel: (0)4 519 5523. @ibisonecentral
[u]bk
[u]bk’s no-frills Christmas Day party promises a four-hour package of festive dishes, a live BBQ and unlimited drinks. Load up on wings or pulled beef sliders, then tuck in to a roast turkey with all the trimmings, before concluding with an array of delicious desserts. With the house package, yours for just Dhs259, you’ll get free flowing house spirits and wine, plus a glass of mulled wine.
[u]bk, Movenpick JLT, Cluster A, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs95 kids aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 438 0064. @ubkdubai
Vero
At relaxed Italian restaurant Vero, guests can expect an exquisite Christmas Day brunch with an Italian twist, paired with live music from a singer and band.
Vero, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 premium. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @verodxb
Vida Creek Harbour
Celebrate the season with a spectacular festive brunch, complete with a BBQ, oyster and seafood stations, and lovely entertainment in the pretty courtyard setting of Vida Creek Harbour.
Courtyard, Vida Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs295 soft, Dhs390 house. Tel: (0)4 542 8888.
Dhs400 to Dhs599 per person
Akira Back
This haute Japanese hotspot is home to a lively Saturday brunch each week, and the Christmas edition on December 25 will be just as fun-filled. Expect star chef Akira Back’s signature culinary delights, paired with the sound of a live DJ and free-flowing drinks.
Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs599 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @akirabackdubai
Armani/Meditterraneo
Elevate your Christmas Day with an extravagant brunch at Armani/Mediterraneo. Immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration in a cheerful ambiance with your loved ones, while enjoying a spectacular feast fit for the occasion.
Armani/Mediterraneo, Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs399 soft, Dhs549 house, Dhs749 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 888 3010. @armanihoteldxb
Asil
Bringing an Oriental twist to the classic Christmas Day lunch is Asil, where a brunch of cold and hot mezzes and hearty mains such as the Asil BBQ Platter and Seafood Sayadieh, will be served up to live entertainment from a belly dancer, Fadi Harb and the band, and DJ Jack.
Asil, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs450 soft, Dhs600 house. Tel: (0)4 520 0055. @asildubai
BASTA!
This Italian restaurant’s family-friendly Christmas Day brunch will feature live food stations of festive treats, BBQ grills and international dishes. Look out for the gin and tonic fountain, magic tricks, and a special visit from Santa Claus on the terrace. Christmas crackers will be placed on each table as a special festive giveaway.
BASTA, The St Regis Dubai – Downtown, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs650 Champagne, Dhs250 kids aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 512 5522. @bastadubai
Bla Bla
Enjoy Christmas Day by the beach with a festive brunch at the alfresco restaurant at Bla Bla. Featuring classic holiday dishes, free-flowing beverages, and joyful festivities, it’s a fun-filled afternoon that’ll see the venue all dressed up for the occasion.
Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs299 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne, Dhs150 kids aged 10 and under. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai
Cucina, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
Putting a Dolce Vita twist on the Christmas day spread, enjoy a table filled with family-style starters, then a feast of signature roast pork, turkey and all the classic Christmas trimmings – plus traditional Italian flavours like antipasti, wood-fired pizzas and freshly made pastas. For dessert, don’t miss a trip to Cucina’s Gelateria. It’s all paired with live music from an Italian trio, unlimited trips to the Spritz Bar, and a special visit from Santa.
Cucina, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne, Dhs180 kids aged six to 12, Dhs95 kids aged three to five, under-twos free. Tel: (0)4 666 1408. @cucinathepalm
Dukes The Palm
Enjoy a traditional British feast at Great British Restaurant. The halls will be decked, the trees will be trimmed, and the three-hour package promises global festive favourites, free-flowing drinks, and live music to enjoy the atmosphere is merry and bright.
Great British Restaurant, Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs629 sparkling, Dhs195 kids aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 455 1101. @dukesthepalm
Ella’s Eatery
Enjoy a festive feast at Ella’s Eatery, the laidback restaurant on The Palm. Known for its cozy ambiance and welcoming vibe, Ella’s Eatery promises a special Christmas Day menu, putting a contemporary spin on the classics. Kick off with smoked salmon with dill on rye, a classic prawn cocktail or goat’s cheese croquettes, then pick your roast served with all the typical sides. For dessert, choose between a burnt Basque cheesecake or classic Christmas Eton mess.
Ella’s Eatery, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm onwards, three-hour packages, Dhs220 soft, Dhs440 house, Dhs770 Champagne, Dhs110 kids under 12. Tel: (0)4 557 0984. @ellaseatery
Emirates Golf Club
Experience a magical Christmas Day brunch with family and friends on the terrace at Emirates Golf Club. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the greens, this festive celebration promises a sumptuous buffet and delightful al fresco seating to soak up the refreshing breeze. Little ones will be entertained with themed activities, a dazzling magician, and a special performance by carollers. And don’t miss the highlight of the day: a highly anticipated visit from Santa.
Emirates Golf Club, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 premium, Dhs150 kids aged four to 12, under-fours free. Tel: (0)4 417 9999. @emiratesgc
Fairmont The Palm
Flow Kitchen will inject some festive magic into its Christmas Day brunch, where you’ll get to enjoy roast meats with all the trimmings, seasonal classics, and live entertainment. Bring the little ones, and they’ll enjoy hours of entertainment, including a surprise visit from Santa.
Flow Kitchen, Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs420 soft (indoors) Dhs495 soft (outdoors), Dhs575 house (indoors), Dhs650 house (outdoors), Dhs625 sparkling (indoors), Dhs700 sparkling (outdoors), Dhs150 kids aged three to 12 (indoors), Dhs199 kids aged three to 12 (outdoors). Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @fairmontthepalm
Fogueira
Celebrate Christmas Day with Fogueira’s Casa Latina Brunch, where a Latin-inspired fiesta promises carved meats and authentic sides, live Latin music, and a fun-filled festive gathering.
Fogueira Restaurant & Lounge, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, JBR, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs599 sparkling. Tel: (0)50 189 6214. fogueiradubai.com
The H Hotel
Sheikh Zayed Road’s Eat and Meat restaurant will host a family-friendly brunch of classic holiday dishes, live cooking stations and an array of desserts on December 25. While the little ones enjoy the supervised kids’ corner and await a special visit from Santa, parents can browse a charming festive market supporting local businesses. Book by December 15 for 20 per cent off.
Eat & Meat, The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs390 soft, Dhs490 house, Dhs690 premium, under-12s free. Tel: (0)4 501 8630. hhoteldubai.com
JA Beach Hotel
A long standing resort for family-friendly escapes, JA Beach Hotel’s Palmito promises fun for all the family on Christmas Day. Sip on refreshing beverages and tuck into a buffet of festive delights, including turkey and all the delicious trimmings, before exploring a series of thrilling live cooking stations and getting wrapped up in the holiday spirit with live entertainment.
Palmito Garden, JA Beach Hotel, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs490 soft, Dhs590 house, Dhs245 kids aged six to 12, under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 814 5604. @jatheresort
Jumeirah Creekside Hotel
The Christmas brunch at Nomad at Jumeirah Creekside promises buffet stations of international dishes, and plenty for the little ones including a dedicated kids’ menu, a bouncy castle, and a visit from Santa.
Nomad, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Garhoud, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs380 soft, Dhs495 house (Dhs450 when booked before Dec 1), Dhs180 kids aged four to 11, under-threes free. Tel: (0)4 230 8555. jumeirah.com
Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse
There’s a four-hour package the whole family will love at Earth Terrace at Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse on December 25. Tuck in to a traditional buffet, little ones can enjoy the toddlers’ play area, face painting, or baking and crafts, before Santa makes his annual appearance.
Earth Terrace, Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse, JGE, 12pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs325 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs165 kids aged five to 12. Tel: (0)56 998 3703. @jumeirah.golf
Jun’s
Gather your loved ones and indulge in a delectable sharing-style menu of Jun’s most beloved dishes and seasonal favourites. There’s regular and vegetarian options available, and the format is a selection of starters, then an a la carte choice of main, and dessert to conclude.
Jun’s, Downtown Boulevard, 12pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs425 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs790 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 457 6035. @junsdubai
Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates
Celebrate Christmas Day with a lavish festive brunch at Olea, featuring live cooking stations, traditional holiday dishes, and a children’s play area with a visit from Santa. Enjoy the festive atmosphere with live band entertainment, making it the perfect way to spend a family-friendly Christmas.
Olea, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Barsha, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs400 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs950 Champagne, Dhs250 kids aged six to 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 341 0000. @kempinskidubai
Kempinski The Boulevard
Celebrate Christmas Day in style at La Brasserie Sur Le Boulevard, a modern French brasserie with breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa. Enjoy a festive buffet featuring French Mediterranean and international dishes, with live cooking stations, indoor and outdoor seating, and a talented harpist setting the festive mood.
La Brasserie Sur Le Boulevard, Floor 3, Kempinski The Boulevard, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs695 sparkling. Tel: (0)52 656 5462. @kempinskitheboulevard
Level52, Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites
It’s bye-bye Observatory, hello Level52, a newly revamped dining destination with panoramic marina views. The restaurant is now divided into Observatory Lounge and Prime 52 steakhouse, and at the latter, guests can look forward to a sharing-style menu of seasonal classics, plus a seafood and sushi trolley, and decadent dessert board. Live entertainment and a Santa visit complete the offering. There’s 20 per cent off packages when you book by November 30.
Level52, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs465 soft, Dhs585 house, Dhs695 premium. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. @marriottharbour
McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah
Step into a Christmas Brunch filled with Irish charm and festive flair, at McGettigan’s at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Tuck-in to Irish-themed holiday dishes, dance to Irish festive hits, and wash it down with free-flowing drinks.
McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs349 soft, Dhs479 house, Dhs549 premium. Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @mcgettigansfactorythepalm
Melia Desert Palm
Celebrate Christmas Day with a sumptuous brunch and all things merry at Melia Desert Palm. With a backdrop of the Dubai skyline and a sprawling polo field, indulge in a buffet-style assortment of traditional and international dishes. For the little ones, there’s pony rides, a bouncy castle and special gifts from Santa, while adults enjoy live music from a duo of singers.
Rare, Portico Terrace and Polo Bar, Melia Desert Palm, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs399 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs799 Champagne, Dhs210 kids aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 323 8888. @meliadesertpalm
Mowsem
The all-day dining restaurant at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah will put on a family-friendly spread on December 25. Brunchers can look forward to seasonal classics, live music, holiday activities for little ones, and of course a visit from Santa.
Mowsem, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 premium, Dhs175 kids aged six to 11, Dhs95 kids aged three to five. Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @hiltondubaipalm
One&Only The Palm
The Christmas Day brunch at Zest promises to put an Italian spin on the traditional festive spread, with a seafood corner, live stations of pizza and pasta, plus a beautiful bread display.
Zest, One&Only The Palm, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs525 adults, Dhs260 kids. Tel: (0)4 440 1010. @oothepalm
Prime 68
Elevate your seasonal celebrations at Prime68, the sophisticated steakhouse at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai. Expect a set menu of fabulously fine cuts, paired with unlimited drinks for three hours and a live jazz serenade.
Prime 68, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs450 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs250 kids aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @prime68dxb
Peaches & Cream
Celebrate Christmas by the beach at the newly renovated Peaches & Cream with a festive brunch celebration and Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Complete with a turkey roasting station, an oyster station, and a special kids’ corner with face painting and a visit from Santa, it promises to be a family-friendly setting to spend the big day.
Peaches & Cream, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, 2pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs400 soft, Dhs500 house, Dhs600 premium, Dhs95 kids aged four and under. Tel: (0)52 947 4552. @peachesandcreamdxb
QE2 Dubai
Enjoy a regal Christmas Day lunch in the grand surrounds of the Queens Room at QE2 Dubai. It’s all aboard the legendary ocean liner for a festive feast where roast turkey with all the trimmings is served alongside fresh seafood and live carving stations. Performing on the day will be a live duo, and Santa’s promised he’ll make an appearance too.
Queens Room, QE2 Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs295 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs95 kids aged six to 11, under-fives free. Tel: (600) 500 400. @qe2dubai
Ristorante Loren
Enjoy a set menu of Italian festive classics at this pretty restaurant on Palm West Beach. Expect a buffet with a traditional counter, a variety of festive desserts, and live performances. Plus, Santa will be on-hand to give out gifts to all the children on the nice list.
Ristorante Loren, The Club, Palm West Beach, 12pm onwards, Dec 25, Dhs450 food only. Tel: (0)4 557 8293. @ristorante.loren
Roberto’s
Enjoy a Christmas lunch with an Italian twist at DIFC’s long standing Roberto’s. Lunch begins with smoked salmon carpaccio, followed by warm roast beef with mustard sauce and creamy mash, and concludes with the classic panettone. It’s served from 1pm to 5pm, and comes complete with a visit from Santa.
Roberto’s, Gate Village 1, DIFC, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs425 food only. Tel: (0)4 386 0066. @robertosdubai
Ruya
Enjoy an Anatolian twist on the traditional Christmas Day brunch at Ruya. Expect a curated set menu that takes you from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean, an array of free-flowing drinks (including cocktails) and the lively sounds of Ruya’s resident DJ.
Ruya Dubai, The St Regis Dubai – The Palm, Palm Tower, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs225 kids under 12. Tel: (0)56 501 4827. @ruyadubai
Shangri-La Dubai
Dunes Café at Shangri-La Dubai will be all dressed up for the holidays this year, inviting guests to enjoy a buffet of internationally-inspired seasonal dishes. As adults enjoy the food and drink, children can look forward to face painting and a Santa Claus visit, with the atmosphere enhanced with the sound of a musical duo singing Christmas songs.
Dunes Cafe, Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 1pm to 4pm and 7pm to 11pm, Dec 25, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs599 sparkling, Dhs299 kids aged five to 12. Tel: (0)4 343 8888. @shangrila_dubai
Signor Sassi
Enjoy a curated festive set menu at Signor Sassi, available for lunch and dinner from December 24 to 26. Priced at Dhs575 per person (food only), it features options like the signature vitello tonnato, cannelloni with spinach and ricotta, and the wagyu fillet with porcini mushrooms. Finish with a festive almond-glazed Panettone served with mascarpone.
Signor Sassi, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 12am, Dec 25, Dhs575 food only. Tel: (0)4 278 4848. @signorsassidubai
The St Regis Dubai The Palm
Christmas Day brunch at Cordelia promises an array of your favourite holiday dishes and delicacies, paired with free-flowing drinks and a live band playing all the Christmas classics.
Cordelia, Level 3, St Regis Dubai The Palm, Palm Tower, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs425 soft, Dhs575 house, Dhs200 kids aged six to 12, under-fives free. Tel: (0)56 688 9885. @stregisdubaithepalm
The Strand Craft Kitchen
Already a firm favourite for its Sunday roast, The Strand Craft Kitchen will do two seatings for its Christmas lunch, with three hour packages from 12pm to 3pm and 1pm to 4pm. You’ll get a festive menu that starts with either turkey soup or baked Portobello mushroom, followed by roast turkey, beef, lamb or salmon with an array of typical festive sides. Then for dessert, pick between sticky toffee pudding or a festive-themed Eton mess.
The Strand, Palm Views West, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 3pm or 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs550 prosecco, Dhs880 Champagne, Dhs110 kids under 12. Tel: (0)4 430 2221. @strandcraftkitchen
Vida Creek Beach
Enjoy a festive feast overlooking the shimmering Creek Beach at this waterside boutique hotel. At Origins, they’ll be serving up a dinner buffet of seasonal treats that promises all the festive feels.
Origins, Vida Creek Beach, Dubai Creek Harbour, 7pm to 11pm, Dec 25, Dhs389 soft, Dhs489 house, Dhs589 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 542 8888. vidahotels.com
Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club
At Origins all-day dining restaurant, brunch with a view on Christmas Day, as the expansive terrace is backdropped by Dubai Marina. Get in the groove with live entertainment, take in the themed decor, and explore live food stations for that festive vibe.
Origins, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, Dubai Marina, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs349 soft, Dhs449 house, Dhs175 kids aged six to 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 550 8888. vidahotels.com
Vida Emirates Hills
Eat, drink and be merry at Origins at Vida Emirates Hills, where live entertainment and unlimited dishes are served up with lovely, lush views of the golfing greens.
Origins, Vida Emirates Hills, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs349 soft, Dhs449 house. Tel: (0)4 972 8888. vidahotels.com
Wanderlust
Injecting a little festive magic into its all-singing, all-dancing party brunch this Christmas is Wanderlust. Everything you know and love about this brilliant extravaganza gets a sprinkling of Christmas sparkle on December 25, with live entertainment and those brilliant Wanderlust party vibes.
Wanderlust, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs495 house, Dhs590 sparkling. Tel: (0)58 177 9831. @wanderlustbrunchdxb
XU
Enjoy a lively Christmas Day brunch, featuring Cantonese-inspired holiday dishes, festive DJ beats and delightful cocktails crafted to keep the party going. Packages are available as three-hour slots.
XU, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, Level 2, 1pm to 5pm, Dec 25, Dhs295 sofr, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 premium. Tel: (0)4 394 6252. @xurestaurantdubai
Dhs600 to Dhs999 per person
Address Beach Resort
Enjoy a lavish spread of seasonal dishes at The Restaurant at Address Beach Resort. Adding to the ambience, a visit from Santa and a live band will keep everyone merry and bright, while the culinary team put on a spread of fabulous festive favourites. Book by December 15 to get 20 per cent off.
The Restaurant, Address Beach Resort, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs788 soft, Dhs988 house. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. @addressbeachresort
Address Grand Creek Harbour
At The Restaurant at Address Grand Creek Harbour, diners can look forward to a holiday-themed buffet against the pretty backdrop of Dubai Creek Harbour. Start off with oysters and delicate sushi rolls, then go more traditional with roasted turkey or meats from the live grill. Be sure to save room for dessert.
The Restaurant, Address Grand Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs450 soft, Dhs750 house, Dhs225 kids aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 275 8833. @addressgrandcreek
Bab Al Shams
Enjoy a Christmas Day brunch in the desert at Zala, where you can dine on seasonal holiday treats among the glittering desert dunes. There’ll be roasted turkey served with all the trimmings, and lots of desserts to choose from, including the famous Christmas pud. The magic continues with Santa’s much-anticipated arrival, wowing little ones with gifts, while a dedicated kids’ area, pony and camel rides, and engaging holiday-themed activities keep the excitement flowing. The Christmas Day brunch at Zala offers a celebration wrapped in festive spirit whilst a live band adds a jolly backdrop to the festivities.
Zala, Bab Al Shams, a Rare Finds Resort, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs499 soft, Dhs699 house, Dhs250 kids aged four to 11. Tel: (0)4 809 6100. @babalshamshotel
Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage
Set on the shimmering shores of One&Only Royal Mirage, enjoy a Christmas Day brunch by the beach at this Mauro Colagreco restaurant. The lavish international buffet promises seasonal flavours from around the world, from fresh seafood to the classic roast turkey, all paired with festive music and free-flowing drinks.
Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs550 soft, Dhs750 house, Dhs950 sparkling, Dhs295 kids under 12. Tel: (0)4 315 2412. @beachbarandgrill
Brasserie 2.0
One of Dubai’s quintessential Christmas brunches, Brasserie 2.0 transforms into a festive wonderland with live cooking stations that serve up all your classic Christmas dishes. Entertainment comes from a five-piece party band and live DJ with the afternoon brunch from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Didn’t secure your slot for the daytime brunch? A second seating takes place in the evening, with another festive spread served up to a duo playing all the Christmas party classics.
Brasserie 2.0, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, Dec 25, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs800 soft, Dhs950 sparkling and 7pm to 11pm, Dhs550 soft, Dhs800 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 316 5555. brasserie2point0.com
Cafe Nikki
Celebrate the magic of Christmas by the sea, while enjoying relaxing festive-themed music and entertainment all afternoon. There promises to be an extensive and sophisticated array of international dishes, paired with free-flowing drinks and a beautiful festive ambience.
Cafe Nikki, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs500 soft, Dhs650 house, Dhs850 Champagne, Dhs250 kids under 12. Tel: (0)4 376 6290. @nikkibeachdubai
Cala Vista
Delight in a feast of Southern Italian classics with Burj Al Arab views and live DJ tunes at Cala Vista.
Cala Vista, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs790 soft, Dhs990 house, Dhs350 kids aged four to 11. Tel: (800) 323232. @calavistadubai
Crescendo
Gather the family around for a sumptuous brunch this Christmas with surprises from Santa, live music in the air and a wide variety of dishes at one of Dubai’s long-standing five star hotel buffet brunches. It’s washed down with free-flowing drinks, with prosecco included in the house package.
Crescendo, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, East Crescent, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs575 soft, Dhs785 house, Dhs850 Champagne, Dhs265 kids aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 567 8310. @crescendodubai
Ewaan
Palace Downtown’s Festive Day Brunch at Ewaan promises a unique offering of international and traditional flavours, paired with relaxing live music and unlimited drinks.
Ewaan, Palace Downtown, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs485 soft, Dhs685 house. Tel: (0)4 428 7961. @palacedowntown
Eugène Eugène
This chic brasserie at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates dresses up in stunning festive style, and will serve up a festive brunch on December 24 and 25. Enjoy treasured French holiday dishes, live entertainment, kids’ activities, and a magical, family-friendly ambiance.
Eugène Eugène, Level 2, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, 12pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs625 premium. Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai
French Riviera Beach
Celebrate the big day on the beach at the chic Southern French-inspired French Riviera Beach. Putting a festive twist on their excellent menu for a three-hour brunch, it’s paired with unlimited drinks that includes prosecco in the house package, or Champagne if you opt for premium.
French Riviera Beach, Jumeirah Al Qasr, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs500 soft, Dhs650 prosecco, Dhs800 Champagne. Tel: (800) 323232. @frenchrivierabeach
Jumeirah Al Qasr
Jumeirah Al Qasr’s Arboretum Christmas brunch is an old-but-gold showstopper, with alfresco seating, lots of festive fun, and endless live stations. For the little ones, the Santa’s grotto is a real treat.
Arboretum, The Hide and Al Nafoorah, Jumeirah Al Qasr, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs590 soft, Dhs690 prosecco, Dhs820 Champagne, Dhs325 kids aged four to 11. Tel: (800) 323232. @jumeirahalqasr
The Maine (JBR, Studio One, and Business Bay)
The Maine’s trio of locations are all serving up a festive feast on December 25. Available at The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill in JBR, The Maine Street Eatery in Studio City, and The Maine Land Brasserie in ME Dubai, the Christmas Day brunch will pair a three-course feast with free-flowing beverages, and a selection of festive cocktails available on December 25. Book by November 30 for a discount.
The Maine, various locations including JBR, Studio One and Business Bay, 12pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs380 soft, Dhs490 house when booked by November 30, Dhs440 soft, Dhs550 house when booked from December 1. @themainedxb
Maya
Putting a Mexican spin on Christmas is Maya by Chef Richard Sandoval. There’s a set menu that features turkey carnitas and torre de mariscos, paired with latin music, dancing and a mariachi duo.
Maya, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, Dec 25, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs550 soft, Dhs750 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 316 5555. maya-dubai.com
Piatti by the Beach
Dine Italian-style by the beach at Piatti, where a set menu of festive favourites awaits. Serenaded by live tunes from the resident DJ, choose from options like zuppetta di cozze and carpaccio di ricciola to start, followed by mains of garganelli pasta and Wagyu bolder blade. For dessert, the traditional Italian panettone awaits.
Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm, 12.30pm onwards, Dec 25, Dhs490 soft, Dhs720 wine, Dhs920 wine and spirits, Dhs1,300 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. @piattibythebeach
Raffles The Palm
Enjoy a dazzling spread at Le Jardin, Raffles The Palm’s elegant all-day dining restaurant, on December 25. Adorned in red and gold, it’s a festive space to enjoy a gourmet buffet of all your favourite Christmas dishes for starters, main and dessert. Plus, there’s a dedicated kids’ buffet the little ones will love
Le Jardin, Raffles The Palm, West Crescent, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs695 soft, Dhs895 house, Dhs995 Champagne, Dhs345 kids aged six to 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. @rafflespalmdubai
Reform Social & Grill
Eat, drink and be merry at this quintessential gastropub in The Lakes. Book a three-hour package and enjoy an oyster bar, cheese selection, and a traditional turkey carvery. Kids can enjoy special activities and a visit from Santa, while adults enjoy the free-flowing drinks and live music.
Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dec 25, 11am to 4pm, three-hour package, Dhs450 soft, Dhs675 house, Dhs750 premium, Dhs199 kids aged 10 to 14, Dhs99 kids aged six to 10, under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. @reformdubai
Riviera by Jean Imbert
The Lana, Dorchester Collection’s first Dubai Christmas promises an array of seasonal celebrations. On December 25, that means a festive set menu at chic Mediterranean brasserie, Riviera. Diners can choose from a variety of dishes inspired by chef Jean Imbert’s heritage and travels from around the scenic coastlines of the Mediterranean, while admiring the views of the calm Marasi Bay marina and shimmering Dubai skyline. It’s served for lunch and dinner on December 25, priced at Dhs650 per person for food only, with an optional wine pairing available.
Riviera by Jean Imbert, The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Marasi Marina, 12pm onwards, Dec 25, Dhs650. Tel: (0)4 541 7755. @rivierabyjeanimbert
Rockfish
At this chic seafood restaurant at Jumeirah Al Naseem, guests can look forward to a family-style brunch on the big day, with both indoor and outdoor seating.
Rockfish, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dec 25, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs559 soft, Dhs659 house, Dhs869 Champagne. Tel: (800) 323232. @rockfishdubai
Shimmers
Trade snow for sand with Christmas Day on the beach at luxe Greek eatery, Shimmers. There’s a brunch set menu to look forward to, paired with unlimited drinks, relaxing tunes, and stunning Burj Al Arab views.
Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs790 soft, Dhs990 house, Dhs350 kids aged four to 11. Tel: (800) 323232. @shimmersdubai
Sloane’s
Expect a festive twist on the five-star hotel brunch at Sloane’s this Christmas. The three-hour spread promises an international buffet, live entertainment, and an appearance from Santa.
Sloane’s, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Dec 25, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs595 soft, Dhs795 house, Dhs995 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. sloanes-dubai.com
Sushisamba
Sushisamba’s high-octane monthly brunch returns for a one-off Christmas special, featuring an unforgettable celebration of Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian flavours. Backdropped by panoramic views from the restaurant’s 51st floor location, expect it to be paired with unlimited drinks and live entertainment including Capoera and Samba dancers, DJs and percussion. For those looking to continue the festivities, the Sambaroom will host an exclusive after-brunch from 4pm to 6pm.
Sushisamba, Level 51, Palm Tower, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs699 house, Dhs799 sparkling, Dhs899 house (window seat), Dhs999 sparkling (window seat). Tel: (0)4 278 4888. @sushisambadubai
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa
Enjoy a fun-filled, family-friendly festive spread at Palm Kitchen, Taj Exotica’s all-day dining restaurant. There will be live stations serving up all the Christmas classics, themed drinks, and lots of entertainment from Santa, live carol singers and kids activities. The party continues at Roaring Rabbit post-brunch.
Palm Kitchen, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs499 soft, Dhs649 house, Dhs199 kids aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 275 4444. @tajpalmdubai
World Cut Steakhouse
The sophisticated steakhouse at Habtoor Palace promises a gourmet festive brunch on December 25. The turkey station is the star of the show, but there will be a curated set menu to perfectly pair with it, as well as music from a pianist and singer.
World Cut Steakhouse, Habtoor Palace, Habtoor City, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs795 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 435 5555. @alhabtoorpalace
Zenzi Beach
Enjoy a Christmas feast on the beach with a family-style Mediterranean brunch served up to live music at this family-friendly spot at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.
Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Sarah, Dec 25, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs555 soft, Dhs675 house, Dhs795 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 453 0000. @zenzibeachdxb
Dhs1,000 and above per person
Bubbalicious
Bubbalicious takes over a trio of restaurants at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi for a festive spread like no other. There’ll be live stations dotted across the indoor and outdoor spaces, a whole array of bars, and endless festive fun for adults and children alike.
Bubbalicious, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs1,065 house, Dhs1,140 premium, Dhs300 kids aged six to 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 399 4141. @westindubai
Rhodes W1
Enjoy a quintessential set menu of elevated festive fine dining at Rhodes W1. On December 25, diners can look forward to an elegant setting, a festive feast, and live music from a two-piece band. It’s for those aged 12 and above.
Rhodes W1, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, 1pm to 5.30pm, Dec 25, Dhs1,200. (0)4 317 6000. rhodesw1-dubai.com/