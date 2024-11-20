Sponsored: Winning flavours take pole position at Yas Plaza…

When raceday comes around in Abu Dhabi, mere steps away from the roaring Yas Marina Circuit lies the Yas Plaza Hotels nexus, where global gastronomy and fabulous flavours will headline the impressive line up of dining options on offer. You’re looking at as many as 6 culinary laps and an afterparty at Yas Plaza come race weekend this December, and while the world will have its eyes on Abu Dhabi, you can voyage to any culinary hotspot you desire with Yas Plaza’s superior pick of premium eats.

For fans of fine Italian fare, Filini Garden will join hands with the capital’s own Antonia, as acclaimed chef and culinary showman Simone Federici will bring the best of his menu to you with beloved dishes including the burrata and diavola pizzas, the Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe, and the Rigatoni Amatriciana. If you’re new to Antonia’s brilliance and wondering why they have a legion of fans in Abu Dhabi, their menu is powered by its famed 50-year sourdough, and other authentic Italian ingredients. Your Italian culinary odyssey is augmented by Filini Garden’s menu of delicious dishes such as the scallops and prawn pizzaiola, sea bream filet with saffron chickpea cream and the traditional sliced veal shank Milanese style, as well as a brilliant beverage offering of aperitifs, vermouths, and classic cocktails, ensuring you get to savour a one-of-a-kind mix of Italian dishes from both brands.

For those that are in it for the bold flavours of South America, Lila Taqueria brings the essence of Mexican street food to Amerigos, where Chef Shaw Lash will craft wood-fired taco picks featuring signature dishes like the chipotle-honey glazed shrimp tacos, carne asada Oaxacan-style steak, and Mexico City-style duck quesadillas, with each dish packing in the finest ingredients grown locally or imported right from Mexico. At the home of the capital’s longest bar Stills, a top-gear collab with CarniStore will bring the ultimate BBQ smokehouse experience, featuring a sizzling selection of slow-cooked American oak-fired briskets, tender ribs, juicy wagyu burgers, and steaks. Of course, you’ll also be able to get the best of Stills’ own menu, in dishes such as the salmon and hass avocado and the mushroom flatbread.

But of course, we’re not at the finish line yet. Spice Lab Tokyo will bring Indian cuisine with Japanese techniques and ingredients, making it the ultimate Indo-Japanese experience, while Rangoli will serve its signature Indian cuisine. The sizzling collaboration will bring you an extraordinary fusion of Indian and Japanese flavors, in dishes such as Spice Lab Tokyo’s Donabe Hyderabadi Oxtail Biryani, Duck Pepper Fry Dosa, Mont Blanc, and Wagyu Sirloin, alongside Rangoli’s specialties such as the smoked lamb chops, koyla samosa, and lamb biryani. The flavours of Europe aren’t far off either, because at Belgian Cafe you can indulge in signature specials such as Tarte Flambee “Flammkuchen”, Flamkuche Fume, Local Tiger Prawns in Garlic Butter, a juicy T-Bone Steak, and the iconic BBC Burger at one of the best biergarten experiences in town. Finally, Y Bar focuses on bold Asian flavors, so you can dive right into dishes such as the Peruvian-Inspired Salmon Crudo, Gochujang Chicken Wings, and the Chicken Katsu Sandwich. The highlight, however, is the Ramen Bar, featuring delicious options such as Shoyu Chicken Ramen and Spicy Miso Ramen.

When you’re done voyaging through Yas Plaza Hotels’ exciting culinary destinations, treat yourself to the ultimate afterparty at Central Plaza, where food, drink and exciting entertainment options courtesy of 2 DJs, a two-piece band and a three-piece band will keep the excitement at peak levels throughout.

Yas Plaza Hotels, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 5 to 8. @myyasplaza yasplazahotels.com

Images: supplied