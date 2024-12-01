Sponsored: Kyma Beach is all we want for Christmas…

A Greek Epic in its own right, Kyma Beach Dubai has an Odyssey of opulent leisure pleasures available to experience this festive season.

Set against the cinematic backdrop of Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai and the wild lapis safari of the Arabian Gulf, Kyma provides an intimate, shorefront stage to experience the best of the season’s magic. Secure your spot in serene surroundings and enjoy feasts from the special festive menus, live entertainment, and mesmeric views.

Christmas at Kyma Beach

This December, Kyma plays Chimera, providing an equally hospitable home for both wholesome family and friend gatherings, and corporate celebrations. Their faithfully authentic Mediterranean cuisine has been given a holiday twist, with a set menu offering specifically crafted, sharing dishes. Priced at Dhs370 per person, this creative Christmas menu serves up seasonal soul-nourishing dishes that bring the warmth of the Med right to your Yuletide feast. It’s available all month long for group bookings, turning each gathering into an unforgettable, flavorful celebration of the season.

Group bookings (minimum 10 people) only, available throughout December, Dhs370 per person. To book call (0)4 666 5999 or email book@kymabeach.ae.

New Year’s Eve on the Beach

For a New Year’s Eve that blends beachfront elegance with pure Dubai dazzle, Kyma Beach has all bases covered. Priced at Dhs1,800 per person, guests can enjoy the regal treatment of a bespoke New Year’s Eve menu, with premium drinks, live entertainment, and a truly spectacular view of the Dubai Marina fireworks. As the final seconds of 2024 tick away, you’ll have the best seat in town to watch the skies ignite, marking the start of 2025 with Kyma’s signature style and a front-row view of the year’s most breathtaking light show.

December 31 from 8pm, sharing set menu including drinks Dhs1,800. To book call (0)4 666 5999 or email book@kymabeach.ae.

Kyma Beach, opposite Fairmont Hotel The Palm, Palm West, open daily 10am to 1an. Tel: (0)4 666 5999 kymabeach.ae

Images: Provided