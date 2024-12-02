It aims to create the largest e-hailing platform in the UAE through a strategic partnership with Dubai Taxi Company…

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has teamed up with EU-born e-hailing company Bolt to launch Bolt in Dubai – and it’s now available in the UAE.

Dubai joins some 600 cities in over 50 countries where Bolt now operates.

Initially, you’ll be able to use Bolt in Dubai to book standard rides, XL cars for bigger groups, and Bolt Premium for premium rides. Additional taxi services will be made available at the next stage.

Bolt is used not just for hailing cabs, but it also offers food and grocery delivery, scooter and e-bike rental and short-term car rental in markets around the world. So, any number of these services could become available further down the line, as we’re promised ‘innovative e-hailing solutions’ and ‘enhanced ‘customer digital mobility experience’ as per a statement carried by Dubai Media Office back in October.

“This landmark strategic partnership brings together DTC’s position as the UAE’s largest fleet owner with over 6,000 taxis and limousines and Bolt’s position as a leading global shared mobility platform, said Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi. “The combined strengths of both companies will create an unparalleled local mobility leader that supports DTC’s ambitious plans for growth.”

