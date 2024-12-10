Experience a Greek-Mediterranean oasis at the newly refreshed Shimmers

Sponsored: Experience a new bar, elevated interiors and even a refreshed menu…

Greek restaurant Shimmers is one of the most sought after and well-known restaurants in Dubai, located on the golden shorefront of Jumeirah Mina Al Salam. It’s a fan favourite of tourists and residents alike, each heading to the restaurant to capture a Mediterranean moment of gorgeous food, stunning views and elegant ambience.

Picture this: You’re sitting at Shimmers’ new oceanfront bar, sipping on a carefully crafted cocktail inspired by Greece and the Mediterranean, maybe it’s the Yamas – a cocktail with clarified Greek yoghurt; or the Bloody-Shimmers, a take on the classic Bloody Mary with Greek feta and basil.

Taking a look around, you see the sun setting in front of you, you feel a sense of calm as you watch the waves gently crash onto the beach, you feel a light sea breeze on your face and the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab dazzles in the background. You’re listening to the live DJ as he plays a set perfectly adding to the relaxed ambiance.

The whole ambience of Shimmers has that gorgeous Grecian feel about it, with whitewashed furniture, pops of smart navy, and an array of restaurant tables on the rustic-luxe deck that spill down onto the sand.

Once you strike up an appetite, you move into the restaurant and admire the perfectly matched interiors. You take your pick from the newly refreshed menu by Chef Emmanuele de Leo that awaits you. You toy between the harissa-style lobster and basil orzo, or the well-known favourite saganaki prawns. Your dish arrives bursting with artistic design and each bite tastes of fresh ingredients and perfectly blended flavors.

That sounds like the perfect evening to us…