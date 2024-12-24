Art inspired by art…

If you’ve been keeping up with the best of art and culture in the capital via What’s On, you’ll have noticed we bring you all that’s good, and new, at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Now come January, a series of special open-air screenings will have you enjoying treasured works of cinema under the stars, as we get the best of these cooler months on scenic Saadiyat Island.

Here are all the titles you can look forward to, with each screening being held on a Saturday:

January 11, 7pm

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

This picture, and Loving Vincent (keep reading) complement the ongoing Post-Impressionism exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi. In At Eternity’s Gate, Julian Schnabel tells the story of Vincent Van Gogh and follows his time in Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise, in France.

January 25, 7pm

Loving Vincent (2017)

This 2017 work of art by Hugh Welchman is the world’s first fully-painted feature film, and is a story depicted in oil painting animation. Embark on the tale of a young man who arrives at the town of Vincent Van Gogh to deliver the troubled artist’s final letter, as part of an investigation. We’re sure you’ve never seen anything like this before.

February 8, 7.30pm

Frau im Mond (1929)

In this production, Fritz Lang brings you the story of a tenacious scientist who blasts off for the moon in pursuit of riches he believes he’ll find there.

February 22, 7pm

The Adventures of Tintin (1991)

Join Belgian reporter and adventurer Tintin, lovable fox terrier Snowy, the brash Captain Haddock, and the rest as they join Professor Calculus in Syldavia, where he’s preparing for a mission to the moon. Stephane Bernasconi will take you on a ride filled with adventure, humour, danger and thrills in this beloved adaptation of the comic book series.

