The incredible sensory phenomenon will be like nothing you’ve seen before…

Billed as ‘the home of infinite curiosity’, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is on the brink of completion. Here’s what we know so far.

teamLab is expected to open to the public sometime in 2025, and while a specific launch date is yet to be announced, steady progress continues to be made on the megaproject at Abu Dhabi’s stunning Saadiyat Cultural District.

The ins and outs…

The stunning Abu Dhabi megaproject is created by globally-acclaimed, Tokyo-based art collective teamLab, and the multi-sensory exploration of experiential artworks will cover an area of 17,000 sq.m, offering you inspirational spaces at a wondrous intersection of art and technology. The incredible structure will takes you on a captivating cultural journey, spurring educational exploration and creative discovery in the UAE capital.

The collections within will be curated around a theme of ‘environmental phenomena’, and a striking feature of this engineering, architectural and artistic marvel is that every piece will be designed to respond to its specific local environment and the interactions it encounters. What does this mean? For one, every guest will yield a different experience, as exhibits grow and evolve mimicking the subject matter. The immersive adventure will spark connection and leave you inspired.

What do visitors say?

Those that’ve been able to experience teamLab, have interesting takes on the experience. A quick glance at its official Instagram page has us viewing testimonials in which visitors highlight how it’s a fully immersive experience and that they’re “one with the art, while it incorporates all five senses”. Others amazedly express that walking through the exhibits sparked feelings of joy and fulfillment, with some describing it as a sensory overload.

“I felt very relaxed, it was really beautiful and I didn’t want to leave” one thrilled visitor shares. “You’re a piece of the museum rather than just viewing exhibits.” People highlight that teamLab is experiential and sensory, evoking emotion, and describing the experience as being “transcendental”, “therapeutic” and “surreal”.

Images: supplied

We can’t wait to see it all unfold, especially when a ‘museum’ houses art that “moves, breathes and evolves with every step you take”.

If you feel the same way, here’s a list of several striking megaprojects being developed in the capital, that will help make the wait easier.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae.

@teamlab_phenomena