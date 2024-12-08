What's On Festive Advent Calendar Day 8: Win a table for 4 at Alma Bar's Wednesday live music night
Day 8 of the What’s On Festive Advent Calendar…
Enjoy a night out with three of your best mates thanks to this prize from Alma Bar. The sophisticated drinking den tucked inside Sucre is a fabulous spot for a catch-up with your nearest and dearest, and with this prize, you’ll get a table for four, including drinks, sound-tracked by the Good Vibes Band.
Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before 6pm on December 8.
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT