30 of the best roast dinners in Dubai

Keen for a long, lazy lunch this weekend?

Sometimes when you’re feeling homesick, there’s nothing like the traditional roast dinners we’re used to, thankfully Dubai does a good job of filling that craving. Dubai has some of the best roast dinners serving up some awesome versions of the humble roast with all the trimmings.

Here are 30 of our favourite roast dinners in Dubai…

New: The Spaniel

Price: From Dhs95

A quintessential British brasserie is the new kid on the block at Bluewaters. The Spaniel, housed inside The Wharf is an upscale British gastropub, where gold and brass accents and dark woods are laced into a palette of smart racing green. The two-floor restaurant has a roster of happy hours, brunches and business lunches to try, but its Sunday roast is where you’ll want to grab a seat to enjoy the best of star chef Will Stanyer’s cooking. There’s a choice of beef, lamb, chicken or celereiac, all served up to sides of crispy roast potatoes, a Yorkshire pud, lashings of gravy, green beens, creamy cauliflower cheese and swede mash.

The Spaniel, The Wharf, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, 12pm to 10.30pm, Sundays, from Dhs95. Tel: (0)4 554 3728. @thespanieldxb

New: Three Cuts

Price: Dhs145

Sleek steakhouse Three Cuts, is a cool new date night spot on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, housing a glamourous restaurant, a welcoming atmosphere, and a cool speakeasy tucked inside. On Sundays, guests are invited to enjoy their take on the traditional Sunday roast, which pairs a choice of lamb shoulder, beef rump or roast chicken with all your favourite trimmings from 12pm to 5pm. Think stuffing, glazed carrots, roasted potatoes, Brussel sprouts, green beans and Yorkshire pudding. Add on a dessert for Dhs45, with a choice of options including apple tart and sticky toffee pudding.

Three Cuts, Rooftop West, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 5pm, Dhs145. Tel: (0)4 420 1113. @threecutsdxb

Benny Mack’s

Price: From Dhs119

Town Square locals are already likely familiar with the Sunday roast at Benny Mack’s, a home cooked hero of your choice of meat, fresh vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and gravy. Every roast includes a house drink too, and a kids roast is priced at Dhs69.

Benny Mack’s, Town Square, Dubai, 12pm onwards, Sundays, from Dhs119. @bennymacksdxb

The Black Sheep

Price: Dhs125

A cosy, no-frills pub in JLT, The Black Sheep is an authentic taste of home for many expat Brits, with dark woods, mis-match furniture and walls painted in smart racing green. The roast dinner is served up, as it traditionally would be, on a Sunday, from midday until the final portions are gone. You can pick from beef, lamb, chicken or a nut roast, served with roasted potatoes, swede, Savoy cabbage, carrots, cauli & cheese and Yorkshire pudding with extra gravy. Head down for happy hour and take advantage of drinks deals from Dhs29.

The Black Sheep, Pullman Hotel JLT, Cluster T, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 12pm onwards, Sundays, Dhs125. Tel: (0)58 599 5664. @theblacksheepdubai

The Bolthole

Price: From Dhs125

Tucked inside the villa community of Villanova at Silicon Oasis, The Bolthole is a cosy and welcoming pub with a roster of daily deals designed to have residents returning day in, day out. On weekends, that means a Saturday and Sunday roast, where you’ll get a choice of beef, lamb, chicken, or vegan roast, with maple roasted root vegetables, duck fat roasties and a big Yorkshire pud.

The Bolthole, Villanova, Silicon Oasis, 12pm onwards, Saturday and Sunday, from Dhs125. Tel: (800) 666353. @theboltholedubai

Bread Street Kitchen

Price: From Dhs170

Ramsay’s Roast takes place every Sunday at Gordon Ramsay’s only Dubai restaurant, Bread Street Kitchen. It’s a family-affair, and all are welcome to enjoy a hearty Sunday lunch at one of Dubai’s stalwart British restaurant. The roast runs from 12pm to 5pm, with a choice of dry-aged beef, roast lamb rump, cornfed chicken, or vegetable wellington, all served with the traditional trimmings. Extra trimmings are Dhs35 each, while further slices of meat are Dhs40. A children’s portion is Dhs90.

Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis The Palm, 12pm to 5pm, Sundays, From Dhs170. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com

The Coterie

Price: From Dhs135

Ibn Battuta’s neighbourhood eatery has quickly established itself as the go-to destination for sports, party brunches and lively quiz nights. But on Sundays it pays homage to the British staple, the classic roast dinner. There’s a choice of lamb, beef, chicken or the vegan roast, which are all served up with crisp Yorkshire puddings and seasonal veggies. If you’re feeling extra-hungry, upsize to the ‘roast with the most’ (Dhs210) for a double serving of meat. It’s available from 6pm on Saturdays, as well as from 12pm on Sundays.

The Coterie, Level 2, P6 Car Park, Ibn Battuta Mall, 12pm to 10pm, Sundays, from Dhs135. Tel: (0)58 566 4240. @the.coterie.group

The Croft

Price: Dhs150

There’s a cosy feel to this British restaurant, with an outdoor terrace overlooking Dubai Marina which provides a great space for alfresco dining in the cooler months. The weekly Sunday roast is priced at Dhs150 which comes as a generous serving of either chicken, beef, lamb, salmon or a veggie roast with all the trimmings. There’s also the option to upgrade to include two-hours of free-flowing drinks for Dhs299.

The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, 12.30pm until gone, Sundays, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 319 4794. @croftdubai

Dhow & Anchor

Price: Dhs125

Dhow and Anchor, the contemporary gastro pub in Jumeirah Beach Hotel or D&A, as it’s fondly known, serves up the quintessential weekend roast every Saturday and Sunday. Whether you dine in the contemporary gastropub dining room, or out on the terrace with Burj Al Arab views, you can pick from a choice of tender meats all served with crispy roasties, gravy, seasonal veggies and a Yorkshire pud. During the sports season, they show all the big games, too.

Dhow and Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, 12pm to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday, Dhs125. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com

Dinner by Heston

Price: Dhs495

One Michelin-star, Dinner by Heston at Atlantis The Royal serves up a unique twist on the Sunday roast. The three course menu, priced at Dhs495 per person, includes the iconic Meat Fruit – a silky and rich chicken liver parfait disguised as a mandarin, served with perfectly charred bread; roast chicken served with all the trimmings including Yorkshire pudding and roast potatoes; and the Tipsy Cake, warm buttery brioche buns served with the signature caramelised spit roast pineapple.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Atlantis The Royal, 12pm to 3pm, Sundays, Dhs495. Tel: (0)4 426 2444. atlantis.com

The Duck Hook

Price: From Dhs125

Bright and lively country pub, The Duck Hook, located at the 19th hole of Dubai Hills Golf Club, serves up a weekend roast every Saturday and Sunday. There’s a choice of chicken, beef, or vegan, or opt for the ‘roast with the most’ and you’ll get roast beef three ways, roast chicken breast and veal pigs in blankets, as well as all the trimmings. The accompaniments include duck fat roast potatoes, cauliflower and leek gratin, homemade Yorkshire puddings and lashings of gravy.

The Duck Hook, Hole 19, Dubai Hills Golf Club, 12pm to 10.30pm, Saturday and Sunday, from Dhs125. Tel: (800) 666 353. @theduckhookdubai

Eloquent Elephant

Price: From Dhs119

Business Bay gastropub The Eloquent Elephant serves up its weekend roast for lunch and dinner every Saturday and Sunday, alongside a pie and mash special. The meat changes weekly from chicken to beef to lamb, priced from Dhs119 depending on the meat.

Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, 3pm to 11pm, Saturdays and Sundays, from Dhs119. Tel: (0)4 438 3131. tajhotels.com

Fibber Magee’s

Price: Dhs100

Long-standing Irish pub Fibber Magee’s is the home of one of Dubai’s more traditional roast dinners, served up in its no-frills locations in Barsha and Sheikh Zayed Road to live music every Sunday. There’s happy hour deals from noon until 8pm to wash it down with, and the Dhs100 roast – where you can pick from roast beef, lamb, pork belly, salmon or the veggie option – already comes with a drink on the house.

Fibber Magee’s Sheikh Zayed Road, behind Saeed Tower 1, and Social Hotel, Barsha Heights, 12pm to 11pm, Sunday, Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 332 2400. fibbersdubai.com

Goose Island Tap House

Price: Dhs145

This vibrant sports bar now located in both JBR and JVC FIVE properties is always packed, whether it’s for happy hour, live sports, or the array of games offered at both locations. And on Sundays, you can pair all the live action on the big screens with a generous Sunday roast, served from 12pm to 6pm. Guests can pile their plates high with beef, lamb, chicken, or the vegan loaf (or pork at the JBR location), plus crispy roasties, Yorkshire puddings, and plenty of mouthwatering gravy. Wash it down with happy hour drinks, with a two-for-one happy hour available too.

Goose Island, FIVE LUXE JBR and FIVE JVC, 12pm to 6pm, Sundays, Dhs145. @gooseislandjbr, @gooseislandjvc

The Guild

Price: From Dhs125

Get your roast dinner fix at DIFC’s The Guild, from 12pm to 4pm every Sunday. Bringing a little old school glamour to the Sunday roast service, you can opt for a single course roast, priced from Dhs125, or opt for a two-course meal (Dhs200) or three-course meal (Dhs250) if you’d like to add a starter and dessert. Starter options include beef carpaccio, burrata with tomatoes, and fresh bread before moving on to roast beef striploin, lamb shoulder, roast chicken, seabass, or roast eggplant with basil pesto served with crispy wood-oven roasties, baked cauliflower cheese, honey glazed parsnips, Yorkshire pudding, and lashings of gravy. There are bloody Marys and mimosas served throughout lunch from the trolley, with a beverage package available, as well as live acoustic tunes by a talented musical duo. Save room for dessert as they have sticky toffee pudding, apple and rhubarb crumble, and bread and butter pudding.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, 12pm to 4pm, Sundays, from Dhs125. Tel: (0)54 279 6826. theguilddubai.com

The Hide

Price: Dhs300 for two people

Tucked away in the stunning Jumeirah Al Qasr Hotel, modern brasserie The Hide serves up an indulgent roast every Sunday from 1pm to 4pm. Choose from whole roast chicken or roast beef served with the classic trimmings of seasonal vegetables, baby potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, and potato gratin. The roast is priced at Dhs300 for two or for an additional Dhs200 per person can be paired with a free-flowing drinks package.

The Hide, Jumeirah Al Qasr, 1pm to 4pm, Sundays, from Dhs150. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com

The Irish Village, Garhoud and Studio One

Price: Dhs125 soft, Dhs190 with three house drinks, Dhs250 with five house drinks

Traditional Irish pub The Irish Village is somewhat of a Dubai institution, with its Garhoud branch welcoming visitors for more than a decade. At both the original in Garhoud and the little sister in Studio One, there’s a weekend roast served up all day on Saturday and Sunday for Dhs125 including three soft drinks. Upgrade to include three house drinks and it’s Dhs190 or for five house drinks it’s Dhs250. There’s beef, lamb, chicken and vegan roast options available

The Irish Village, Garhoud and Studio City, 12pm onwards, Saturday and Sunday, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 282 4752, theirishvillage.com

JB’s

Price: From Dhs110

JB’s Gastropub, a stalwart on the casual dining scene for JBR and Marina residents, serves up its Sunday roast each week. It’s cosy and welcoming, and has a pork license too, so as well as roast beef, chicken and lamb, you can opt for crispy pork belly with seasonal sides, Yorkshire pudding and gravy. Veggies are catered to as well, with nut roast also available.

JB’s Gastropub, Amwaj Rotana, JBR, 12pm to 4pm, Sundays, from Dhs110. @rotanatimes.com

Joe’s Backyard

Price: Dhs150

Round out the weekend at relaxed gastropub Joe’s Backyard at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. Whether you pick a table on the serene terrace, or the industrial indoors where you can watch the live sport, the Sunday roast comes with a choice of beef, chicken or lamb with all the trimmings, for Dhs150. There’s also a sharing roast, priced at Dhs299, that’s great for groups, where you’ll get a beef roast, half chicken, boneless lamb leg, roasted potatoes, root vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and three types of gravy. Drinks specials include house drinks for Dhs29 and bottles of prosecco for Dhs150.

Joe’s Backyard, Jumeirah Island Clubhouse, 12pm till kitchen closes, Sundays, Dhs150. Tel: (0)58 998 8590⁣. @joesbackyardjumeirahislands

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR, Barsha and Business Bay

Price: Dhs140 with unlimited Yorkshire puddings and a drink

For a real home-away-from-home feeling, perennial Dubai favourite Lock, Stock & Barrel serves up its all-day roast every Sunday alongside all the sporting action on the big screens. Available from 2pm to 10pm, prices start from Dhs140 for your choice of meat and all the traditional roast accompaniments, plus you’ll get a house drink and as many Yorkshire puddings as you can handle.

Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights; Rixos Premium, JBR; and Grand Millennium, Business Bay, 2pm to 10pm, Sundays, Dhs140. Tel: (0)4 514 9195. solutions-leisure.com

McCafferty’s

Price: Dhs119

One of the biggest success stories in the casual dining scene in recent years is McCafferty’s, a lively Irish pub chain that promises well-priced pints, lots of live music, and guaranteed good craic. The venues are now dotted across Dubai, and as well as the OG in JVC, there are now McCafferty’s venues in Wafi, Arjan and Al Furjan, All of them are home to a Sunday carvery, where a three-course menu of soup starter, roast dinner and a dessert is Dhs119.

McCafferty’s, Al Furjan, JVC and Wafi, 12pm to 8pm, Sundays, Dhs119. @mccaffertysjvc

McGettigan’s

Price: From Dhs100

Irish pub chain McGettigan’s serve up a hearty roast at selected Dubai branches, including JLT, Souk Madinat, Dubai Science Park, and JBR, with different deals at different branches. At the Hilton JBR location, a roast with a drink is Dhs100 Friday to Sunday, while the original in JLT serves up its roast on Sundays, with a choice of meat (including pork) and a drink priced at Dhs149. At the McGettigan’s in the Madinat, the weekend roast is served on Saturday and Sunday, and with a house drink included you’ll pay Dhs125. At McGettigan’s Dubai Science Park, a roast with a drink is priced at Dhs109 and available every Sunday from 12pm to 9pm, while a roast and unlimited drinks for two hours is Dhs199.

McGettigans, JLT, JBR, Science Park and Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, timings vary, from Dhs100. @mcgettiganspubs

Mezzanine

Price: Dhs125

You can order a traditional British roast all weekend long at pretty waterside spot Mezzanine in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Served up every Sunday for a wallet-friendly Dhs125, there’s a choice of either chicken, beef, lamb or cauliflower steak, with all your favourite trimmings – Yorkshire pudding included.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 12pm onwards, Sundays, Dhs125. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai The Nine Price: From Dhs95 The Nine gastropub serves up its Great British Roast, priced from Dhs95, every Sunday, which is kind of like a roast dinner brunch. Choose from meat-free (Dhs95), roast chicken with herb stuffing (Dhs110), Suffolk pork (Dhs130), roast leg of lamb (Dhs130) or prime ribeye beef (Dhs145) with all the trimmings. Upgrade to include a drinks package of two hours of unlimited drinks, for Dhs199. The Nine, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, 12.30pm to 4pm, Sundays, from Dhs95. Tel: (0)4 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Phileas Foggs

Price: Dhs125

You’ll find Phileas Fogg’s at Dubai’s popular Address Montgomerie Golf Club. It boasts a pub, beer garden, restaurant, dedicated events arena and kids’ play areas so there’s something for everyone. It’s a great spot with epic views of the rolling greens of the golf course from any of the five areas you choose to socialise in. On Sundays, their roast is served all day from noon, with a choice of beef, chicken, pork belly and vegan nut with all the trimmings available for Dhs125.

Phileas Foggs, Address Montgomerie, Dubai, 12pm to 11pm, Sundays, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggsdxb

Reform Social & Grill

Price: From Dhs115

This family-friendly spot in The Lakes serves up a roast dinner every Saturday from 4pm and Sunday from midday. There’s a variety of meats on the menu, with a choice of chicken, beef and pork, as well as a nut roast for veggies, all of which are served with the classic roast dinner sides. With views of the lake and a proper pub garden to be enjoyed in the cooler months, you could easily be mistaken for thinking you were in the UK.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Saturdays from 4pm and Sundays from midday, from Dhs115. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

The Rose & Crown

Price: From Dhs90

There’s no chance of missing the entrance of this British pub – it’s marked by a big red telephone box. Every Saturday and Sunday, Rose & Crown offers up two roasts plus a bottle of wine and a bucket of beers for Dhs250 with their Roast & Toast deal – or its Dhs90 for a single roast.

Rose & Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, noon to midnight. Tel: (0)4 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

The Strand

Price: From Dhs90 to Dhs159

This family – and pet friendly – casual eatery at Palm Views West is a welcoming spot by the water that serves up a brilliant weekend roast. Available on Sundays from noon until 9pm, come for a leisurely lunch or an early sunset tea, and tuck in to your choice of chicken, lamb, beef, salmon or nut loaf (there’s also a children’s roast) with veggies, fluffy roasted potatoes, and lashings of gravy.

The Strand, Palm Views West, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 9pm, Sunday, from Dhs90. Tel: (0)4 430 2221. @strandcraftkitchen

The Taphouse

Price: From Dhs99 with a glass of wine

For a hearty roast that doesn’t break the bank, the one at The Taphouse is definitely one to try. Named ‘Nan’s British Roast’, your plate will be piled high with all your favourite trimmings and glistening in gravy. It’s a lovely place to chill on a Sunday afternoon, either out on their relaxing outdoor terrace or indoors whilst the football is on. The Sunday roast is served at both locations at Club Vista Mare and Dubai Hills.

The Taphouse, Club Vista Mare, and Dubai Hills, 12pm to 11pm, Sundays, from Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 514 3778. @taphousedubai

Toad in the Hole

Price: From Dhs125

At the pub inside Top Golf, Toad in the Hole, the Sunday roast is served from 12pm onwards. There’s a choice of meat or the nut roast, all served with crisp & fluffy roast potatoes, roast parsnips & carrots, cauliflower cheese, swede mash, sautéed greens, Yorkshire pudding and gravy. The Sunday menu also includes starter options like breaded mushrooms and chicken liver parfait, as well as hearty desserts including lemon posset and passiongfruit and mango crumble. If you purchase four roasts, you get to head to Top Golf afterwards for some gaming fun, with one hour of free gameplay thrown in. Table bookings are for two hours.

Toad in the Hole, Level 3, Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, 12pm onwards, Sundays, from Dhs125. topgolfdubai.ae

