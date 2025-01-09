With an outdoor cinema, cool pool area, and rates from Dhs650…

Ennismore Hotels are set to expand their portfolio of Dubai properties with the arrival of Mama Shelter Dubai, and it’s opening this January. Now accepting reservations from January 20, Mama Shelter Dubai features 197 guest rooms, a colourful alfresco pool, and outdoor cinema.

The playful brand, born in Paris in 2008, now has hotels all over Europe, known for their cheeky decor and casual, welcoming vibe. But the Dubai iteration marks the first foray into the Middle East.

Room rates start from an affordable Dhs650 per room per night for the entry level Medium Mama rooms. Members of Ennismore’s Dis-loyalty membership can avail 20 per cent off.

Guest rooms

There are several configurations of the ‘Medium Mama’ rooms, some come with Burj Khalifa views, others have their own terraces for alfresco chilling in your own private digs. All promise crisp cotton-linen sheets, large TVs perfect for watching movies, and organic Mama-branded toiletries. There’s also a collection of XL rooms, ideal for families, which sleep up to four.

Food and drink

Mama Shelter hotels are synonymous with inviting social spaces where guests can meet and mingle, and Mama Shelter Dubai is no exception. The signature all-day dining restaurant, designed like a cosy cantina and situated on the fourth floor, promises homemade dishes, creative cocktails, and a regular rotation of live music acts on the stage. Tucked behind the stage, a hidden speakeasy-style bar will be a cool late-night haunt for revelry and mixology.

There’s also a ground floor Italian trattoria, where hearty Italian classics just like nonna would have made them await. A roaring pizza oven will also serve up woodfired pizzas.

Then there’s The Terrace, an alfresco spot where guests can enjoy lunch or dinner with a view in the colourful surroundings. The cuisine revolves around the Robata grill, and is paired with fresh smoothies and juices from the adjacent juice bar.

There’s more

Elsewhere, leisure facilities include the four swimming pools on the third-floor, where you can chill with a drink in hand at the pool bar or work on your tan while reclined on a lounger. Then there’s also CineMama, a 50-seater alfresco cinema perfect for enjoying movies under the stars.

Mama Shelter Dubai, Business Bay, rates from Dhs650. mamashelter.com