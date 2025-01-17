Supplies will provide life-saving assistance to over 600,000 individuals…

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has dispatched 68.4 metric tonnes of critical medical supplies to Gaza.

The mission was facilitated through Dubai Humanitarian, who worked in tandem with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The 68.4 metric tonnes of medical supplies will provide assistance to over 600,000 individuals seeking urgent medical needs.

The aid was dispatched through Al Arish, Egypt, on a Boeing 747 from the Dubai Royal Air Wing on January 16, 2025.

His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian, said, “We reaffirm our commitment to supporting those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The continuation of this airbridge, which has been operational since the onset of the emergency, reflects the compassion and solidarity that guide us under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

He added that Dubai Humanitarian’s ‘priority is to ensure that life-saving aid reaches the most vulnerable swiftly, offering help and hope in the face of unimaginable hardship.’

Dr Richard Peeperkorn, Representative for WHO in the occupied Palestinian territory, stated that the World Health Organisation is ‘grateful for the generous support from the Government of the UAE and USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), which will be crucial in addressing Gaza’s urgent health needs.’

He added, “The UAE-donated flight carrying USD one million worth of health supplies supported by BHA exemplifies the power of collaboration in delivering timely aid during extremely challenging circumstances. The shipment includes essential supplies for malnutrition treatment, trauma care, surgery, and primary healthcare, all critical for maintaining health services amid severe shortages. Additionally, the delivery contains tents to help expand hospital capacity and meet the growing health demands in Gaza.”

Images: Dubai Media Office