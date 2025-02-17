17 different Valentine's Day date ideas in Dubai

Are you sick of dinners and looking for a different Valentine’s Day date idea in Dubai?
Sometimes the fun date ideas in Dubai are the best option if you’re sick of Valentine’s Day dinner and drinks, even if they’re casual ones. We’ve gathered the most random and different Valentine’s Day date ideas for you and your other half to spend together. Prepare to fall in love all over again.
Loco Bear
Sometimes you just need to have fun together and act like big children. Head to Loco Bear Dubai and strike up some friendly competition between each other on the many different games available. Try the roll glider, laser tag or even an indoor roll glider.
Loco Bear Dubai, Al Quoz, Mon to Thurs 11am to 11pm, Fri to Sun 10am to 11pm, Tel: 800 56262 @goloco.dxb
Cocktail Masterclass at Ruya
Spend some time together, have fun but also learn something that you can show off next time you’re hosting your friends. The Cocktail Masterclass at Ruya allows you to explore the art of crafting Turkish-inspired cocktails. You’ll be guided by seasoned experts, and you can uncover the secrets behind signature creations in an engaging, hands-on session.
Ruya, St Regis The Palm Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 8:30pm, Dhs150 per person, @ruyadubai
Linked Permanent Jewellery
A very cute date idea is to get matching permanent bracelets together. Linked by Permanent Jewelry have a studio and a mobile service so you can have them come to your home while you chill in your PJs. Choose from lots of different types of bracelets, add charms and make it personal to you and your loved one.
Linked by Permanent Jewelry, JVT or mobile, @linked_bypermanentjewelry
Swingers Crazy Golf
There’s no excuse for the golf lovers when you book a date to Swingers Crazy Golf that’s newly opened in Bluewaters. With three whimsical and stylish golf courses to choose from, an array of delicious street food and carefully crafted cocktails, any date night would be fun here.
Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island, starting from Dhs80 @swingers_uae
Kaina Home Massage
Is there anything more relaxing than having a massage in the comfort of your sitting room? Go from pyjamas, to massage and back to pyjamas. Kaina Home Spa come to your house with music, relaxing oils and magic hands so you’ll feel like a new person after.
Kaina Home Spa, mobile, massages starting from Dhs175, Tel: +971 (0) 50 9060 595 @kainahome
The Smash Room
Take out your frustrations with your other half with a smash room with Love at First Smash. Priced at Dhs349, this playful yet intimate experience for two includes 40 glass items, 1 artificial flower, 1 TV, 1 teddy bear, 2 crates and 1 paint & brush to also let the creative juices out. You’ll also complimentary chocolates to share and sweeten the experience.
Smash Room, various locations across Dubai, Dhs349, @thesmashroom.ae
Ski Dubai
Ski Dubai have two different packages that you can try for your Valentine’s day date and what’s more romantic than keeping close to stay warm in the snow.
With the Bae-Cation Passes, get tickets for you and your loved one for Dhs480, and enjoy unlimited snow park rides and attractions, access to the chairlift and Mountain Thriller, and two heartwarming cups of hot chocolate. With the Slope-Mantic Pass , you’ll get two tickets for you and your loved one to enjoy three-hour access to the slopes, chairlift, and draglift. It’s Dhs475 for two.
Ski Dubai, The Mall of the Emirates, Mon to Thu 10am to 11pm, Fri 10am to midnight, Sat and Sun 9am to midnight, from Dhs475. @skidxb
Breathwork Class
IMD Breathwork are doing some Valentine’s Day specials to empower individuals to unlock profound emotional and physical healing through the transformative power breathwork. They’re holding two Valentine’s special classes, one on Feb 14 and the other on Feb 16 so you can either grab your friends or your partner and feel like a new person afterwards
IMD Breathwork, various locations across Dubai, Dhs260 per person. Tel: +971 (0) 58 590 6336 @imdbreathworkdxb
Ceramic Painting at Pots n Paints Cafe
A really wholesome idea for those who want a different date idea is ceramic painting. Take a trip to Pots and Paints Cafe in Jumeirah, pick your ceramic, you can choose from mugs to vases to little characters. Then spend the day painting your masterpiece while you chat with your loved one. You can order coffee or have lunch too and have it while you paint.
Pots & Paints Cafe, Town Centre, Jumeirah, open Mon to Thurs 9am to 10pm, Fri to Sun 9am to 11pm. Tel: +971 (0)4 2820011 @potsnpaints_cafe
Quiz and Chips at the Coterie
Head to the Coterie for a fun, trivia based Valentine’s evening on Feb 14. It’s kicking off at 8pm, guests can enjoy a complimentary Valentineâ€™s Day cocktail on arrival and pink-iced cupcakes with hidden prizes for all quiz guests to redeem on the night. Unlimited drinks package is Dhs195 for 8pm to 11pm.
The Coterie, Ibn Battuta Mall, from 8pm. Tel: +971 (0) 58 566 4240 @the.coterie.group
Art and Sound Class
Express your love through this immersive sound and art therapy experience. Allow the soothing vibrations of sound healing to open your heart and inspire creativity, then express your emotions and intentions through guided art exercises.
Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Feb 14 15pm to 6:30pm, Dhs400 for two. @thechiroomdxb
A sweet treat from the Little Venice Cake Company
Little Venice Cake Company at Atlantis The Royal are offering a selection of indulgent sweet treats in celebration of love. Grab yourself the special Valentine’s themed six-inch cake and take it home to share with your other half.
Little Venice Cake Company, Atlantis The Royal, love themed cake Dhs360, 10am to 6pm, @littlevenicecakedubai
Get scared at Black Out Escape Room
It is 2025 and trauma bonding *double checks the internet* is officially a thing. So, if screaming into a shadowy void sounds like a deightful Valentine’s Day date, we present to you the absolutely harrowing BlackOut Horror and Escape Games experience. Want to play a game? The centre offers multiple puzzle quests, each with their own fiendishly conceived mysteries loosely themed around horror movies and a cast of live actors cranking the intensity of the scare lair up to 11.
KML Building, Al Meydan Rd, Al Quoz, 10am to 2am, Dhs220 per person. @blackoutbycaveÂ
Wild Paint House
Immersive Al Quoz creative studio, Wild Paint House offers six arty activities divided into the categories of: splat, spin, swing, pour, neon and graffiti. All the options within this glorious mess fest allow you and your partner to collaborate on, lets hope, an auspiciously stunning masterpiece. Prices start from Dhs160 and not only is it a dizzying frenzy of fun, but it also comes with the added bonus of a date night souvenir. Let the custody battle commence.
Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, 2pm to 8pm Weds to Fri, 10am to 10pm Sat and Sun, prices from Dhs160. Tel: (0)56 145 9689, wildpainthouse.com
Topgolf
Another one for the golf lovers, head to Topgolf Dubai for a fun night of friendly competition and lots of laughs.
Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, Mon to Fri, Tel: (0) 4 371 9999, @topgolfdubai
Crystal Clear Kayaking
Kayaking is one thing, crystal clear kayaking is another. Jump into a 100 per cent transparent kayak and take a tour as you witness the beautiful crystal waters beneath. A Â unique experienceand perfect for outdoorsy types who are looking to bond over a new activity. For those incredibly daring, they even offer a clear paddleboard.
Crystal Clear Watersports, Jumeirah, Dubai, 6am to 10.30pm, Tel: (0) 56 473 8459, @ccwatersports
Chaos Karts
For those of you who feel the need for speed, head to Chaos Karts for a super fun adrenaline hit. Drive around the virtual track and collect gems to beat your competition and win bragging rights for the rest of the day. The price starts from Dhs140. Book here.
Chaos Karts, Al Quoz @chaoskartsuae
