Sponsored: The quickest way to the heart, is through InterContinental Abu Dhabi…

Music might be the food of love, but food is probably the most fluent language of love. And there are few places in Abu Dhabi that hold the range and quality of this romantic medium within their warm embrace, as InterContinental Abu Dhabi.

And as you might expect for the most glamorous and amorous day of the year, they’re pulling out all the culinary stops to make V-Day dates great. These are just some of the most chic, sleek, and effortlessly romantic dining adventures you can expect at InterContinental Abu Dhabi this February 14…

Byblos Sur Mer

Will you choose Byblos Sur Mer to be your Levant Valentine? Here you can experience an enchanting evening with live entertainment from renowned Lebanese superstar, Simon Hadchiti. What’s on the menu? A specially prepared dining experience with two exclusive packages crafted for courting couples: the soft beverage package is priced at a very accessible Dhs399 per couple, or just Dhs599 per couple for the alcohol option. This magical evening comes with the stunning backdrop of the InterContinental Abu Dhabi waterfront.

Chamas Churrascaria

Or if you want to inject a little Latin fuego into your Valentine’s Day, spice up your celebrations at Chamas Churrascaria & Bar, where exceptional flavours find company in Brazilian passion. To ensure it’s an evening to remember, Chamas has chartered the services of live samba dancers – creating a carnival atmosphere alongside the carniverous churrasco feast. The luxurious buffet has been curated especially for the occasion, and features an irresistible selection of Brazilian-inspired delicacies. The soft beverage package is priced at just Dhs499 per couple, and the alcohol option is Dhs599.

Porto Gina

If it’s a date with covetous carbs and real Italian soul food that your heart’s been craving, Porto Gina is your match. Buonasera amici, the evening comes plays out against the sultry serenade of authentic Italian music, on the table – a connoisseur’s choice three-course set menu, showcasing the high points of Italian cuisine, and a glass of bubbly, all for Dhs199 per person.

Jones Social

When we say ‘keeping up with the Jones’ – this is what we mean. Jones Social, is getting down onto one knee for a special proposal for you this Valentine’s, a delectable dining adventure (either soft at Dhs299 per couple or house for Dhs399) paired with a live DJ, and one memorable night out with that certain someone. Beats, eats and with prices from D149 per person – an incredible value romantic treat.

