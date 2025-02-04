Sponsored: A pet-friendly terrace, all-day breakfast, gorgeous interiors, and more…

Amongst the soaring skyscrapers and urban jungle of Downtown, a serene escape that feels worlds away from the city awaits. BohoX is a pretty eatery set in a prime position on the Downtown Boulevard, and once you walk through its doors, you’re transported into a tranquil retreat that feels more like Bali than Dubai.

Here’s 4 reasons to make it your next date day spot.

It’s got beautiful ‘Gram-worthy decor

Boho by name, boho by nature: the pretty aesthetic of BohoX is all part of its appeal. The cafe is dressed in neutral, calming shades, and scatttered with plenty of potted plants, and plush soft furnishings that make it a gorgeous nature-inspired retreat.

For the late risers, breakfast is served until 5pm

Whether you’re kicking off your day at 9am, or prefer a little lie-in, the fresh and flavourful breakfast menu at BohoX is served until 5pm. On it, expect delectable sweet and savoury creations, including brisket Benedict, smashed avo toasts, scrambled egg croissants, and fluffy French toasts. It’s all paired with fresh juices, colourful lattes and home brewed coffee.

The terrace is pet-friendly

When you’re catching up with your besties and want somewhere that your pups can enjoy too, then BohoX is the place to be. Enjoy a pet-friendly coffee catch-up and bask in the gorgeous winter weather with a seat on their cosy and enclosed alfresco terrace.

It’s the home of that Instagrammable croissant

You’ve likely seen your favourite influencers getting their coffee fix with a 10x coffee and super-sized croissant, and the OG place that serves it is BohoX. You’ll just need to order 48 hours in advance.

BohoX, 55 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown, daily 9am to 1am. boho-x.com