Money making tips from the pros…

Let’s be real – no one taught us how to invest or manage money in school. Personal finance, smart investing, and building wealth? That’s something we’ve had to figure out on our own. And if you don’t take the initiative, no one’s going to do it for you.

The truth is, the most expensive thing we pay for is the information we don’t know. So how do you maximize your earning potential? How do you make smart investments so money is never a worry again?

We’ve done the research and gathered money making tips from financial experts who have helped countless people grow their wealth. These proven money making tips will set you up for financial success in 2025 in Dubai or anywhere in the world – so take notes, put them into action, and watch your money work for you.

Ramit Sethi’s approach: start investing the right way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramit Sethi (@ramit)



“You can live a rich life, and that rich life can be richer and more personal than you ever imagined,” says author and entrepreneur Ramit Sethi. Whether that means traveling longer, staying at better hotels, or spending more time with loved ones, building wealth starts with smart, consistent investing.

So, where do you start?

Sethi recommends keeping it simple: Target Date Funds. These funds are designed around your retirement year –say, 2050 if you plan to retire at 65. Once you pick a fund from any brokerage, your only job is to put money into it regularly. It’s automatically diversified, shifting from higher-risk stocks to safer investments as you get older.

How much should you invest?

Aim for 5%-10% of your income every month through an automatic transfer. Over time, even small contributions compound into real wealth. As Sethi puts it, “You don’t have to be rich to start investing – one of the ways you get rich is by investing.”

What is a fund?

Think of it as a basket of stocks and bonds – instead of buying individual stocks like Google or Microsoft, a fund owns hundreds, offering instant diversification with minimal effort.

Where to find these funds?

Look for a low-cost brokerage fund instead of relying on trading apps. And once you set it up? Leave it alone. Sethi compares it to Thanksgiving dinner: “Once the turkey is in the oven, let it cook—for decades.”

Book to read: I Will Teach You to Be Rich by Ramit Sethi

Codie Sanchez’s approach: find your unfair advantage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Codie Sanchez (@codiesanchez)



Codie Sanchez, an investor, entrepreneur, and founder of Contrarian Thinking, believes that success comes from leveraging unique strengths. Instead of competing in saturated markets, she advises identifying what sets you apart – whether it’s a skill, experience, or perspective – and using it to your advantage

If you want to make millions using your unique skill set, Codie Sanchez suggests finding your “unfair bet” – something you excel at that others can’t easily replicate.

Start with a simple exercise:

Grab a piece of paper and list your skills on one side and money-making opportunities on the other. Your skills could be anything – social media, writing, networking, or even being bilingual. The key is to match those skills with industries where big money is flowing.

How do you know where the money is?

Look at the size of the problem and the value of the solution. For example, if you apply social media expertise to a trade or service business, research its average revenue and profit margins. If they’re high (often 50%-80%), you’ve found a sector where your skills can generate serious income.

At the core of this strategy is deal-making – targeting businesses that already make money but could make more with better visibility. Since attention equals revenue, your goal is to help the highest-earning businesses gain more of it.

Book to read: Main Street Millionaire by Codie Sanchez

Morgan Housel on the power of long-term investing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Bartlett (@steven)



Morgan Housel, financial expert and author of The Psychology of Money, emphasizes the power of patience in wealth building.

When it comes to investing, keeping it simple is key. Morgan Housel breaks it down into three essentials: cash, real estate, and index funds.

So, what’s an index fund? It’s a single fund that holds hundreds or thousands of stocks – like owning a small piece of the entire market. In the UAE, this can be done through ETFs. The secret to building wealth isn’t chasing high returns – it’s staying invested for the long haul.

“The key to wealth isn’t about finding the best returns for a year or two – it’s about what you can sustain for the longest period of time,” says Morgan Housel. The longer you stay invested, the greater the compounding effect. Compounding works like this: returns over time multiply exponentially.

Warren Buffett is proof: 99% of his net worth was built after age 60, because he stayed in the game. So, instead of chasing quick wins, focus on staying invested – that’s where real financial growth happens.

“Your ability to do well in the next year or five years doesn’t matter. What matters is how long you can keep going,” says Housel.

The takeaway? Forget timing the market, just invest and let time do the work.

Book to read: The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

Raoul Pal on why Crypto is more than just money

Raoul Pal, macro investor and founder of Real Vision, explains that cryptocurrency isn’t just about money – it’s about technology that enables transparency, value exchange, and financial inclusion on a global scale.

When it comes to cryptocurrency, people generally fall into two categories: those who dismiss it as too risky and have no interest in learning about it, and those who believe in the technology and view it as a smart investment. If you’re unsure which side to take, Raoul Pal encourages you to first understand what cryptocurrency is and how it works.

The reward system:

Raoul Pal suggests that; what makes this technology so powerful is that it operates on a reward system. According to Pal, “Crypto isn’t just about money – it’s about truth, value exchange, and building a digital economy.” Unlike past innovations like broadband or the internet, blockchain allows everyday people to directly participate and profit. Bitcoin, for example, has a built-in scarcity (only 21 million coins will ever exist), and those who contribute to maintaining the blockchain get rewarded. By purchasing crypto, you’re investing in future use cases of the technology, whether it’s for storing or building wealth.

Why consider crypto?

One of the main reasons to consider investing in cryptocurrency, especially Bitcoin, is its potential for high returns driven by scarcity and growing demand. As demand for Bitcoin increases, its value rises, offering an opportunity for early investors to benefit from its future growth. For example, buying Bitcoin doesn’t require purchasing a whole coin, but you can start small by investing a fraction of Bitcoin, which is more accessible to most people. Unlike real estate, while most of us can’t afford a Dhs50 million apartment in Dubai, the concept of fractional ownership, powered by blockchain, allows anyone to invest small amounts. This democratization of investment makes crypto appealing, as it’s globally accessible and can be a way to diversify your portfolio with a relatively low initial investment.

By putting even a small percentage of your paycheck into Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, you’re participating in a global economic shift, where the asset itself becomes more valuable as more people invest and the technology evolves. It’s a unique opportunity to be part of a rapidly growing space that goes beyond just “digital money.”

Ethereum and the future

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, offers a similar opportunity. When you buy an Ethereum token, if the technology grows in value and use, the price of your token increases. It’s a simple, yet powerful concept – you get to participate in an evolving technological revolution without needing anyone’s approval.

How to invest in Crypto

To get started, open a crypto account with one of the major platforms like Binance or Kraken, which operate in the UAE. From there, choose a solid asset, invest a small amount to get familiar with the fluctuations, and watch how it evolves over time. This hands-on approach helps you learn how crypto works and gain confidence in your investments.

YouTube channel to check out: Raoul Pal The Journey Man

Jaspreet Singh on breaking the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Diary Of A CEO (Official Podcast Page) (@thediaryofaceopodcast)



Jaspreet Singh, entrepreneur and founder of Minority Mindset, emphasizes the importance of financial education, smart spending, and investing to escape the cycle of living paycheck to paycheck.

Singh suggests that, if you’re living paycheck to paycheck, you’re exactly who the economic system is built for – banks thrive on selling loans and credit cards, keeping you in debt, while corporations get richer at your expense. To break this cycle, Jaspreet Singh emphasizes the need to focus on building your own wealth.

Time:

Use it wisely – learn new skills, make extra money, sell things you don’t need. Make sacrifices now so you don’t have to worry about money later. The key is where you focus your attention, and if becoming wealthy is your goal, you need to take action and get serious about it.

Confidence:

Stay focused on your financial goals, and don’t get distracted by what everyone else is doing. Confidence in your own plan is essential for reaching your bigger goals.

Mindset:

Believe in your ability to become wealthy. It all starts with the right mindset and taking the right actions to make it happen.

The 3 wealth-building strategies:

To build wealth, Singh suggests that building wealth involves strategic ownership of assets, and that building wealth involves owning three main types of assets:

Hard Assets: Tangible items like rental real estate that generate income. Singh highlights the benefit of positive cash flow from such investments.

Paper Assets: Investments in the stock market, such as stocks or ETFs, which offer ownership in companies and potential growth.

Protective Assets: Assets like gold or other commodities that help preserve wealth during economic downturns.

Singh advises starting with what you have, emphasizing that even small investments can grow over time.

YouTube channel to check out: Minority Mindset