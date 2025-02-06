Upcoming leisure MVPs of the GCC…

From a safari-style camp in Sharjah to a hedonistic hotspot in Muscat and wellness resorts in Saudi Arabia…

3 of 12

AMAALA, Saudi Arabia: Six Senses Triple Bay

Six Senses’ otherworldly hotels are already lust-inducing resorts found regionally in Oman’s secluded Zighy Bay and in the desert dunes of The Red Sea. And this year the brand’s Middle Eastern footprint will further expand with the debut of Six Senses Triple Bay, one of six resorts on-track to welcome visitors to AMAALA, a wellnessdriven luxury destination on the Kingdom’s Red Sea Coast. To the north, the village-like resort opens onto the sweeping beaches of Hajaz Cove, featuring a beach restaurant and family pool; to the south, natural rock pools and a mangrove boardwalk leads to the cove spa. At the centre is the dramatic Mesa, featuring spectacular overhangs and caves. A coffee roastery, bakery, water bar and shisha tea house fuse Six Senses’ key pillars with regional influences, and guests are encouraged to immerse in the local, natural and sustainable throughout their stay.

sixsenses.com

Dubai, UAE: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

The final piece of the oceanic-inspired trilogy on the Jumeirah beachfront is Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. Positioned as a new benchmark for luxury stays in Dubai, the dazzling beachfront resort is now accepting reservations from March 14. Those checking-in to the superyacht-inspired hotel can look forward to 10 categories of gorgeously contemporary guest rooms with sweeping vistas, stretches of golden sand lined with private cabanas, and a three-floor Talise spa, complete with a 20-metre lap pool and dedicated ladies-only floor. It’s on the culinary front where this resort really stands out, though, with almost a dozen restaurant and bars to look forward to, like steakhouse The Cullinan, glamourous Mediterrasian restaurant KIRA, and an ultraluxe beach club called Kinugawa.

jumeirah.com

Red Sea, Saudi Arabia: Miraval

One of 11 resorts set to take shape on Shura Island, the main hub of The Red Sea gigaproject in Saudi Arabia, is a US-born wellness brand set to do things differently. Miraval Red Sea will be the brand’s first resort outside of America, and promises to be an 180-room sanctuary that unrolls along three million square feet. The resort will draw inspiration from the natural beauty and topography of the destination: think crystalline waters, sugary sands, vast golden desert, and craggy mountain peaks. The star attraction will be the Life in Balance Spa, complete with 39 treatment rooms, walking trails and workshop spaces, promising to promote ‘mindfulness, relaxation, and introspection’. Elsewhere, unique rituals and therapies enriched with Middle Eastern flair promise to put the property on the map as a soughtafter wellness retreat. It’s slated to open in autumn.

miravalresorts.com

Doha, Qatar: Corinthia Gewan Island

Well-versed in the creation of grand dame hotels thanks to their properties in London, Malta and Budapest, Corinthia will debut in the Middle East with the Corinthia Gewan Island this year. Poised to become a new architectural marvel on Doha’s leisure scene, the 100-room Corinthia Gewan Island spans 13,000 square metres and also incorporates a yacht club, Championship golf course and a beach club, all of which are also part of the Corinthia portfolio. Promising sophistication and relaxation in equal measure, star attractions alongside the sumptuous guest rooms will be a pampering spa, three speciality restaurants, and a grand banquet hall with capacity for 1,000.

corinthia.com

Sharjah, UAE: LUX* Al Bridi

One of two LUX* Resorts arriving in Sharjah this year, LUX* Al Bridi is your invitation to take a walk on the wild side. The 35-key resort adjacent to Sharjah Safari will feature one-, two- and threebedroom tented villas that gaze over the native wildlife. The aesthetic mirrors the tented lodges you’ll find on your Pinterest board – think natural, earthy tones and endless sandstone shades, and the experiences to boot promise an immersion into the array of wildlife found in Al Dahid. Sun-soaked days can be spent dipping in your private pool, getting pampered at the LUXE ME Spa, or dining in the wild – that is when you’re not on safari, keeping an eye out for creatures big and small that roam around.

luxresorts.com

Muscat, Oman: Nikki Beach Resort

Nikki Beach’s roots might be in hedonistic beach clubs – and you’ll still find those dotted around the globe – but its ever-expanding resorts are as much about wellness and meaningful travel experiences as they are celebrations of life. Which is why the blissful shores of Oman make total sense for a Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, set to land in late 2025 on the shores of Yiti Bay. The resort will feature 140 rooms and suites, plus 30 sumptuous private pool villas. It boasts everything you know and love about Nikki Beach and more: music, dining, fashion, art, entertainment, film, three swimming pools, beach club, a marina and yacht club. Guests can swim up to the wet bar at the pool, bliss out at the world-renowned beach club, indulge in the award-winning spa, and dine at three of the brand’s signature restaurants. There’s the farm-to-table bistro, Café Nikki; toes-in-the- sand restaurant Escape; and unique lobby bar, Soul Lounge.

nikkibeach.com