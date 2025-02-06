New week, newer list…

Enjoy this list of fun things to do in the capital. What things, you ask? Business lunches, steakhouses, stay-in ideas, dreamy desserts, star performances, it’s all here. Here are 6 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, February 17

Talk business over lunch at Dino’s Bistro Italiano

An incredible Italian business lunch awaits at Dino’s Bistro Italiano, in Abu Dhabi’s ADNEC area. From noon to 3.30pm, you can pick one of the 2 set menu options here, plus regular à la carte options in one of the capital’s finest Italian eats.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, ADNEC area, Abu Dhabi, Monday to Friday 12 noon to 3.30pm, Dhs115 soft (2 courses), Dhs135 soft (3 courses). @dinosbistroitaliano

Tuesday, February 18

Indulge in a spectacular collab at La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi

What’s On Abu Dhabi’s 2024 Restaurant of the Year, La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi and luxury fashion house Acqua di Parma have teamed up for a unique collab, inspired by Acqua di Parma’s new Colonia Il Profumo fragrance. The dessert and cocktail pairing blends the romance of the French and Italian Rivieras, and will be available at all of the restaurant’s outlets globally from February 14 to March 2 – so you can keep the Valentine’s Day celebrations going.

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14 to March 2. @lpmabudhabi

Wednesday, February 19

Explore a brand new 49er’s location in the capital

49er’s Steakhouse & Lounge now has a brand new location in the capital, on Al Reem Island. The iconic Wild West-style steakhouse is now serving up a great menu of premium grain-fed steaks across a menu bursting with flavour, and from marbled steaks to flame-grilled burgers and gourmet hand-tossed pizzas, this is your new must-visit dining spot.

49er’s Steakhouse & Lounge, Leaf Tower, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to 4am daily. Tel: (0)2 645 8000. 49ers.ae

Go back to school…on a skateboard

Circuit X Skateboarding School on Hudayriyat is the place to head to this month, where your little ones can explore the fun world of skateboarding under the guidance of expert instructors. They’ll be able to pick up everything from safety practices, board control, balance techniques and park etiquette. Equipment provided.

Circuit X, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Weds and Thurs 5pm to 6pm, from Dhs595. circuitxuae.com

Thursday, February 20

Catch J Lo live at Saadiyat Nights

The pop icon will take to the stage at Saadiyat Nights this Thursday, so make sure to grab your tickets now to catch super hits such as Waiting for Tonight, Get Right, If You Had My Love and more. One to check off your bucket list.

Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, February 20, doors open 5pm. ticketmaster.ae. @saadiyatnights

Explore Deliveroo’s new takeaway map

If you’re about staying home and relaxing, we get it – we tend to crave those kinds of days too. Now, Deliveroo has revealed its Takeaway Map of Abu Dhabi, unveiling the most sought-after dishes enjoyed across the capital’s diverse neighbourhoods. You can take a look at what Abu Dhabi’s hungry diners prefer in key areas such as on Saadiyat Island, Al Reem Island, Al Nahyan, Al Maryah Island, Al Bateen, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi Gate City, Khalifa City, Yas Island, Al Raha Beach, Zayed City South, Al Falah, and Al Shamkha. You’ll also see some of your favourites such as the timeless cheeseburger, butter chicken, red Thai curry, beef sliders and more featured. Inspired? We thought so. Stay home and order in after a hard day’s work.

@deliveroo_ae