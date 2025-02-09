You’ll never be bored with this many things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Feeling a little bored? Or do you have family here that you need to entertain? Here are all the things to do this weekend in Dubai to keep them occupied. Enjoy…

Friday, February 7

Enjoy an arabic music icon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BABYLON X La Scène (@babylondifc)

The renowned Lebanese singer Joe Ashkar is taking to the stage at Babylon, DIFC. Enjoy the vibrant music, exquisite cuisine, and a lively atmosphere. Babylon and Ashkar promise an unparalleled night during this exclusive dine-and-dance event.

Babylon DIFC, from Dhs1000 per person, redeemable on food and beverages. Tel: +971 4 352 7750 @babylondifc

Attend an Endless ladies day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BCH:CLB (@bchclbdxb)

Starting February 7 and lasting for a month, DOLLHOUSE DAY:CLB at BCH:CLB is teaming up with Endless, the UAE’s leading circular fashion platform, for a high-energy, fashion-fueled beach party like no other. You’ll get Poolside beats & non-stop entertainment from 12pm to 5pm with unlimited signature drinks, bites, pop-ups from Endless and complimentary beach beds (first come first served) It’s Dhs245 per lady, Dhs 205 for Teachers, Privilee Members, Cabin Crew, and Emirates Platinum Card Holders.

BCH:CLB, Palm Jumeirah, Every Friday from Feb 7, 12pm to 5pm, Dhs245, @bchclbdxb

Grab the last chance to vote

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The What’s On Dubai Awards is coming up. Taking place at a glittering ceremony in April, we’ll be crowning the best restaurants, hotels, attractions and much more across the city and we want everyone to have their say in who’s crowned the winners. Whether you have a favourite restaurant, attraction or sundowners spot, cast your vote and be a part of deciding the best places in Dubai.

Vote here.

Saturday, February 8

Be one with yoga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shimis (@shimis.dubai)

Head to Alserkal avenue and find the perfect way to spend the weekend, relaxing, recharging and rejuvenating for the week ahead. Shimis is hosting a yoga class in The Yard. Start your day with a calm, creative flow that brings balance to the chaos and leaves you feeling refreshed and centered. Class starts at 8.30am.

The Yard, Alserkal Avenue, Feb 8, Sat, 8.30am to 9.30am, @alserkalavenue

Go for a heart (or healthy) breakfast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe’s Backyard Gastropub (@joesbackyardjumeirahislands)

Joe’s Backyard has released a new breakfast menu with hearty options or healthy options. Try the full English breakfast or steak and chips and be full of energy for the day. You’ll also have the gorgeous relaxing view of the lake from Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse.

Joe’s Backyard, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. Tel: 058 998 8580 @joesbackyardjumeirahislands

Sunday, February 9

Do a henna workshop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERTH HENNA ARTIST (@mehsooq_henna)

Master the art of henna design at this workshop at The Workshop.The class will be conducted in English at Cafe at The Back at The Workshop. Spend two hours diving into the timeless art of henna with a hands-on class designed to teach you everything you need to create stunning henna patterns – learn all the fine details.

The Workshop, Sun, Feb 9, Dhs273, 15+, theworkshopdubai.com

Get your skate on

We have a resident skateboarding expert at What’s On, Maverick Buckeridge, so if you haven’t checked out our skateboarding guide yet, where have you been? If you want a great recommendation from the expert, who rated it 4.74 out of 5, head to DAMAC Hills Skate Park, Dubai. It’s striped with officially commissioned graffiti and is arranged to provide a seamless flow of mini-wheeled traffic. It also has the advantage of being surrounded by serene greens and a multi-sport court with a bouldering/climbing wall.

DAMAC Hills, free, 7am to 10pm daily. @damachillscommunity

Get a hole in one

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Swingers Dubai has finally opened on Bluewaters and it’s well worth a trip. With 3 crazy golf course, delicious street food and tasty cocktails, no matter who you go with, you’ll have a lovely night. Plus if you get a hole in one, you’ll get a free drink.

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island, starting from Dhs80 @swingers_uae

Enjoy the weekend…