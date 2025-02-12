Motorheads, this one’s for you…

This weekend in Abu Dhabi just received a supercharge, with the special Yas Motor Majlis and adrenaline-soaked Yas Racing Series coming to town on Saturday and Sunday.

From supercars to high-speed action on the track, to a stunning 300-car strong display off it, motorsport fans will have plenty to enjoy on Yas this weekend as one of the season’s largest and most thrilling car meets plus 4 action-packed race weekend keep the excitement at peak levels all weekend long.

Completely free for you to enjoy, here’s everything the spectacular line-up of activities will include:

Images: supplied

Motor Majilis

Kicking off the weekend in style, is the one-day Motor Majlis car festival that will celebrate all things automotive on February 15. In addition to a stunning car display featuring over 300 vehicles, you’ll also be able to enjoy the festival atmosphere with food trucks serving delicious bites, great live music and ideal February weather for outdoor excitement in Abu Dhabi.

Asian Le Mans Series Finale

Endurance racing fans can look forward to the grand finale of the Asian Le Mans Series, as teams battle it out in the highly anticipated 4H Abu Dhabi race. The four-hour endurance contest will see over 45 drivers competing for the Asian Le Mans champion’s title.

Formula 4 Middle East

Get set for Round 3 of the Formula 4 Middle East championship, which will feature some of the region’s most promising young racers at Yas Marina Circuit. Home team, Yas Heat Racing will feature UAE-based racers Adam Al Azhari and August Raber, who will be showcasing their talent and skills as they take on an elite field of junior talent.

Formula Regional Middle East & Clio Cup Middle East

At the Formula Regional Middle East Championship, Emirati star Rashid Al Dhaheri will proudly showcase the best of UAE talent on the global stage., while the Clio Cup Middle East brings its own brand of excitement to the track with tightly contested races featuring Renault Clio race cars.