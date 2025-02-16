Sponsored: It’s a deal, it’s a steal…

Air Arabia’s biggest seat sale has just landed, and with it, half a million heavily-discounted seats are up for grabs.

Yes, you read that right.

One of the most popular airlines in the UAE, and in the region, is now selling as many as 500,000 at heavily discounted rates, and you’ll now be able to fly across the airline’s entire network of impressive routes, with tickets beginning at a jaw-dropping price point of just Dhs129.

The only caveat being, your travels must be planned for between September 1 this year and March 28, 2026.

This isn’t the first time Air Arabia is launching a ‘Super Seat Sale’, with past occasions proving a hit with the UAE’s legion of flyers. This time, you’ll be able to book seats from February 17 until March 2, so you’ll want to get your seats ASAP – while they’re still available.

Ideal for travellers living across the emirates, Air Arabia’s flights operate from 3 airports in the country, namely Sharjah International Airport (SHJ), Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RAK). Hop on board to get to an impressive portfolio of dreamy destinations, whether it’s that long-awaited flight back home to your near and dear ones or a quick getaway to a less-known destination that’s waiting to be discovered.

All that said, where can you fly to with Air Arabia if you snag one of these seats?

You’ll be able to enjoy these incredibles rates to a multitude of stunning destinations across the Air Arabia network, including to Athens, Krakow, Warsaw, Male, Milan, Vienna, Colombo, Istanbul, Moscow, Maldives, Male and many more – all hugely popular destinations with fliers in the UAE.

Now that we think of it, flying between September and March would mean you’ll be able to enjoy travels during the most pleasant time of year, during festive season, and when flights typically tend to be more expensive – all beginning at just Dhs129.

Bon voyage…

airarabia.com