Explore the Empty Quarter in style…

IHG Hotels and Resorts’ have brought their fast-growing luxury and lifestyle offerings to the UAE capital, with the Vignette Collection now offering you a luxe haven amid the dunes of Liwa with Aldhafra Resort in Madinat Zayed City. The resort is located at the edge of the Rub Al Khali , also known as the Empty Quarter, the world’s largest sand desert, where the stunning property skillfully blends signature IHG-esque luxury with preserved natural wonders, introducing you to one of the most stunning dunescapes on the planet. Immerse yourself in the charm of rolling red dunes, unmatched tranquility and stunning views of the sun rising over and dipping beyond the dunes of the Empty Quarter, while you live in the lap of luxury at Aldhafra Resort.

Surrounded by Arabian elegance, this inimitable escape boasts a total of 92 deluxe rooms and 13 executive suites that have been meticulously crafted and set up so you can get as close as possible to having an authentic desert luxury experience. Modern comfort meets centuries-old nature here, and it’s a guarantee that you will lose yourself to the stunning scenery of the desert here.

Images: supplied

When you’re looking to satiate your appetite after a day of adventure, enjoy a menu of stunning eats at their dining venues. These include an amazing all-day dining outlet bringing you the best of international fare across buffet and à la carte options featuring Arabic and international cuisine, along with a cosy speakeasy, cozy bar will help you unwind from the stresses of city living.

Activities

Aldhafra Resort offers two complimentary activities for guests, and you can choose from camel rides, a falcon show, Arabic gahwa (traditional coffee) tasting, sand artistry, and wellness sessions, which are available three times a day. Apart from complimentary activities, the resort also offers family-friendly activities that will cater to all ages, such as archery, movie screenings under the stars, stargazing sessions, foosball and more.

Relaxation

Envelop yourself in their catalogue of relaxing offerings, including a a stunning outdoor pool and other offerings.

Head to Aldhafra Resort, Vignette Collection for the ultimate desert escapade, amid the mighty dunes of stunning Liwa. With an eagerly-anticipated opening on March 10, you can book at this link, and there’s also a special opening offer you can avail of here, where you can book a room with breakfast and get a complimentary dinner. For those wondering how to get there, there’s free transport provided between Aldhafra Resort and Yas Plaza Hotels.

Aldhafra Resort, Vigenette Collection, Al Gharbiya, Zayed City, Abu Dhabi 112723. Tel: (0)2 656 2512. @aldhafra.resort